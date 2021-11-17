TV Best Bets for November 17

Tiger King
Netflix, Season Premiere!
When Season 2 of this true-crime series that became a worldwide sensation debuts, flamboyant zookeeper Joe Maldonado-Passage — aka Joe Exotic — will be behind bars. Imprisoned for a litany of charges tied to his nefarious zookeeping and repeated plots to kill rival rescuer Carole Baskin, Exotic still loves the spotlight. Baskin won’t feature in Season 2 and has refused producers permission to show footage of her, but we’ll see how that turns out. Many other players are still in legal trouble of their own, though, so there are plenty of possible storylines this season.
Kendra Sells Hollywood
discovery+, New Series!
This six-part docuseries follows single mother and former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson as she joins a Los Angeles real estate firm with a determination to learn the ropes of the business and land her first sale. “I got my real estate license almost a year ago,” Wilkinson explains, “and I just decided to actually pursue real estate without anyone knowing about it. I went and studied and took a test and passed the test. And then, one thing led to another, and I’m back on TV, documenting this part of my journey.”
The Mighty Underdogs
discovery+, New Series!
This coming-of-age docuseries features a never-before-seen look inside the Junior Showmanship part of the fiercely competitive world of dog shows. It follows a group of teen dog-handlers who are competing among thousands for one of the limited, and highly coveted, spots at the Westminster Dog Show, while also navigating the everyday journey of being a typical teenager.
Marvel’s Hit-Monkey
Hulu, New Series!
In this animated adaptation of the Marvel comic book, after a Japanese snow monkey’s tribe is slaughtered, he joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they begin killing their way through the yakuza underworld. The voice cast includes George Takei, Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Munn, Ally Maki, Nobi Nakanishi and Fred Tatasciore.
Christmas Flow
Netflix, New Series!
An unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between a famous rapper (Tayc) and a tenacious journalist (Shirine Boutella). Can they make it work despite their differences?
Hart to Hart
Ovation, 7pm EST
The classic 1979-84 mystery series joins Ovation’s Wednesday evening lineup beginning tonight, with episodes from Season 1 airing back-to-back in four-hour blocks. Additional seasons, and the eight made-for-TV Hart to Hart movies made in the years after the series ended, will begin airing in 2022. The series was created by novelist and television writer Sidney Sheldon, and stars Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers as Jonathan and Jennifer Hart, a wealthy couple who lead a glamorous jet-set lifestyle and regularly find themselves working as unpaid detectives in order to solve crimes in which they become embroiled.
The Goldbergs: “A Light Thanksgiving Nosh”
ABC, 8pm EST
When Beverly learns that Linda Schwartz will host Thanksgiving this year, she becomes concerned that her role as family hostess — and more importantly as Erica’s mom — is threatened. Meanwhile, Pop-Pop surprises the family by showing up with a new “lady friend.”
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “Deus Ex Latrina”
The CW, 8pm EST
When the Legends and Gwyn (Matt Ryan) finally time travel, the time machine goes haywire, leaving them stranded in a lush forest with no idea when or where they are. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to the Legends, someone keeps trying to destroy the anomalies that keep popping up, which could create bigger ripples throughout history.
The Masked Singer: “Group B Semi-Final”
FOX, 8pm EST
Cheryl Hines is a guest panelist as Group B singers compete and two of them are unmasked in the new episode “Group B Semi-Final.”
Nature: “Born in the Rockies: Growing Up”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
The second of this two-episode special installment of Nature (the first episode aired last Wednesday) continues following newborn animals as they find their way in North America’s Rocky Mountains.
Wild Tales From the Farm: “Change in the Air”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
See how the changing colors of fall signal change for all the animals on the Southern England farm. Tragedy in Pig Wood, drama in the coop and battles in the field make for an adventurous autumn. Downton Abbey costar Hugh Bonneville narrates.
Star of the Month: Sydney Greenstreet
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s lineup of memorable Sydney Greenstreet films on Turner Classic Movies starts out with The Verdict (1946), a film noir that was one of the rare occasions where he was a movie’s lead character and the top-billed actor in the cast. Set in 1890, the mystery finds him playing a somewhat different type of character, at least at first, as a respected Scotland Yard superintendent who is fired after a mistake in an investigation leads to an innocent man’s execution. But Greenstreet eventually brings out the shadiness in this character as he seeks to ruin the reputation of the gloating superintendent who replaced him, enlisting the help of his friend (frequent Greenstreet costar Peter Lorre, who plays right-to-type as a creepy artist). Also tonight: Three Strangers, another 1946 film noir with Greenstreet as the lead character and costarring Lorre, as well as Geraldine Fitzgerald; The Conspirators (1944), a wartime spy thriller led by Hedy Lamarr and Paul Henreid, with Greenstreet and Lorre in supporting roles; the 1945 romantic comedy Pillow to Post, starring Ida Lupino and William Prince; another comedy, 1947’s That Way With Women, with Dane Clark, Martha Vickers and Alan Hale Sr.; and Devotion, a fictionalized 1946 biopic about the lives of famous literary sisters Charlotte and Emily Brontë (Olivia de Havilland and Ida Lupino), with Greenstreet portraying novelist William Makepeace Thackeray. — Jeff Pfeiffer
The Conners: “Let’s All Push Our Hands Together for the Stew Train and the Conners Furniture”
ABC, 9pm EST
With the Lunch Box hoppin’, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) tests out a questionable new plan for serving diners. Meanwhile, newlywed Dan (John Goodman) gets nostalgic when selling some old furniture. Not the couch!
Flipping Showdown
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
This new series stars fan-favorite real estate experts Ken and Anita Corsini, who first attracted the attention of renovation fans in their series Flip or Flop Atlanta. The Corsinis will put their own money on the line to purchase three investment properties for each of the three competing duos. They also will provide the funding for each team to design and renovate the homes in only six months. Ken and Anita will judge each team on three criteria: budget management, design talent and ability to successfully oversee the renovations. When the time is up, the flipping team that gets the highest score will win $100,000 and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the Corsinis in their real estate firm.
NOVA Universe Revealed: “Black Holes”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Black holes have long challenged the best minds in science and gripped the popular imagination. The most powerful and enigmatic objects known, they can reshape entire galaxies, warp the fabric of space and time, and may even be the key to unlocking the ultimate nature of reality. Yet if we can’t see them, how can we investigate them? “Black Holes” tells the story of how a new generation of high-energy telescopes is bringing these invisible voids to light.
Home Economics
ABC, 9:30pm EST
Tom, Sarah and Connor are determined to prove that they can host a successful Thanksgiving dinner when they switch up their annual holiday tradition to gather at Connor’s place. Denise has some sibling drama of her own when her sister joins the Hayworth family celebration.
Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts
HBO, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
HBO’s Hard Knocks delivers its signature all-access coverage in the first show of any kind to document an NFL franchise in-season and in real time, following the Indianapolis Colts as they navigate the challenges of an NFL season.
Secrets of the Dead: “A Samurai in the Vatican”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
In 1613, feudal lord Date Masamune sent a Japanese diplomatic mission to Europe to negotiate with the pope and the King of Spain in the hopes of opening a new trade route. Led by samurai Hasekura Tsunenaga and Franciscan monk Luis Sotelo, the expedition spent seven years traveling one-third of the globe. Discover the fate and legacy of these men caught up in the first stages of globalization amid religious and political tensions.
NHL Hockey: Chicago at Seattle
TNT, 10pm Live EST
Mark Giordano and the Kraken host Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.
The Sinner: “Part VI”
USA Network, 10pm EST
Another crime shakes Clark Harbor, Maine, and retired detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) partners with a local (Frances Fisher) to investigate.