TV Best Bets for November 17

Big Sky
ABC, 10pm EST, New Series!
A private detective agency in Montana made up of Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) joins forces with Cody’s estranged wife and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) to investigate the disappearance of two sisters kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway.
The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
Disney+
Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewbacca, Rose and the droids reunite for Life Day on Chewie’s homeworld.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movie: Humphrey Bogart
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
What better way for a fan of classic movies to spend a morning and afternoon than by watching one of the iconic acting names from Hollywood’s golden age doing what he does best? You’ll have that chance today when Humphrey Bogart takes the spotlight in over 12 hours of films. The day begins with Bogie in one of his few bad-guy roles, as Duke Mantee in 1936’s ThePetrified Forest, alongside Bette Davis and Leslie Howard. Next, Bogart plays another tarnished character, Red Kennedy, who tries to break out of the title prison in San Quentin(1937). Among other highlights today are Bogart in some of his most recognizable heroic (but still darker-edged) roles, including as private eyes in two legendary film noirs — Sam Spade in The MalteseFalcon(1941) and Philip Marlowe (alongside eventual wife Lauren Bacall) in The Big Sleep(1946) — and as desperate gold-seeker Fred C. Dobbs in The Treasure of the Sierra Madre(1948).
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) steps in to support Ava (Maura West). Trina (Sydney Mikayla) and Joss (Eden McCoy) study for the SATs. Jason (Steve Burton) shares his theory with Britt (Kelly Thiebaud). Julian (William deVry) is backed into a corner. Epiphany (Sonya Eddy) is sympathetic.
NCIS
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 18 of NCISopens with “Sturgeon Season,” in which Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Fornell (guest star Joe Spano) attempt to track down the leader of a drug ring who supplied drugs to Fornell’s daughter.
Cosmos: Possible Worlds: “The Search for Intelligent Life on Earth”
FOX, 8pm EST
A hidden underground network — a collaboration of four kingdoms of life — is revealed. Explore a true first-contact story between humans and beings who communicate with a symbolic language and have maintained a representative democracy for tens of millions of years.
The Voice: “The Knockouts Premiere”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Knockout Rounds begin with coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s strongest team members remaining from the Battle Rounds. The artists will be paired against a teammate once more, but this time they will each select their own song to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits. The coaches alone will choose the winner from their team to advance to the live shows. Each coach will have one steal in the Knockouts.
Finding Your Roots: “Flight”
PBS, 8pm EST
Henry Louis Gates Jr. meets actors Scarlett Johansson and Lupita Nyong’o and chef Lidia Bastianich, whose families crisscrossed the globe to escape oppression and find opportunity.
Season Premiere!
CBS, 9pmThe flagship series opens with a search for the killers behind a mass shooting at a media company.
neXt: “File #4”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “File #4,” Shea (Fernanda Andrade), Paul (John Slattery) and the FBI team try to decrypt a stolen hard drive that might provide clues on how to stop neXt, which is learning new ways of preserving itself.
Fixer to Fabulous: “Rustic Cabin to Contemporary Retreat”
HGTV, 9pm EST
A family that survived a devastating house fire buys a home on the lake so they can enjoy their favorite spot year-round. However, the lack of space doesn't fit their needs, so they ask Dave and Jenny to completely overhaul the rustic cabin.
Homicide City: “The Kensington Strangler”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
When Elaine Goldberg’s body is found in a vacant lot in Philadelphia, police believe they discovered a prostitute who had overdosed. But when two more young women’s bodies are discovered in the same part of town, detectives fear they have a serial killer on their hands.
This Is Us: “Honestly”
NBC, 9pm EST
Malik (Asante Blackk) shadows Randall (Sterling K. Brown) at work; Kevin (Justin Hartley) struggles to connect with his new movie director; Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) struggle to sleep-train their babies.
Rise of the Nazis: “The First Six Months in Power”
PBS, 9pm EST
Discover the measures Chancellor Hitler takes to dismantle the German state. The Nazis have the power to ban free speech, books are burned, and Jewish people, gay people and those holding anti-Nazi beliefs begin to disappear.
Don’t Be Tardy…: “Dude, Where’s the Dudes?”
Bravo, 10pm EST
It’s off to Texas for the Biermanns, where Ariana and Brielle hope to find a dude at the dude ranch. Only one problem ... there are no dudes. Meanwhile, Kim saddles up and faces her fear of horses.
FBI: Most Wanted
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The team hunts a hacker with a shocking final target.
Beyond Oak Island
History, 10pm EST, New Series!
From the producers of The Curse of Oak Islandand The UnXplainedcomes this eight-episode docuseries hosted by real-life treasure hunters Rick and Marty Lagina. It chronicles the greatest treasure hunts of the past, present and (perhaps) future, featuring interviews with treasure hunters, historians and experts, as well as on-location treasure hunts in progress. In the premiere, when a young treasure hunter tells Rick and Marty he is hunting for the long-lost treasure of pirate Jean Lafitte, the brothers are so intrigued they send Matty Blake to assist.
Dead Silent: “The Red River”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
After Allison Walker goes missing just days before Christmas, investigators scour her pig farm in Adairville, Kentucky, in search of clues. They quickly discover that the deep, dark secret to her whereabouts lies within her own family.
Transplant: “Under Pressure”
NBC, 10pm EST
Bash (Hamza Haq) provides medical care to a friend reluctant about treatment. Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) treats a young woman with troubling symptoms. June (Ayisha Issa) is surprised at the hospital when someone from her past reaches out. Theo (Jim Watson) treats a young athlete with mysterious symptoms and has to navigate the patient’s complicated family dynamic.
