TV Best Bets for November 18

Yentl
TCM, 9:15am EST, Catch a Classic!
Barbra Streisand stars in, cowrote and made her Golden Globe-winning directorial debut with this bittersweet, Oscar-winning 1983 drama based on Isaac Bashevis Singer’s short story “Yentl the Yeshiva Boy.” In early 1900s Europe, a young Jewish woman (Streisand) dresses as a man in order to study the Hebrew scriptures. But she soon finds herself in the middle of an unconventional love triangle, caught between a fellow student (Mandy Patinkin) and his fiancée (Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Amy Irving). The film’s lovely score won an Oscar; two of its songs — “Papa, Can You Hear Me?” and “The Way He Makes Me Feel” — were Oscar nominees.
Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas
Netflix, New Series!
Benjamin Bradley, a.k.a. Mr. Christmas, is a veteran in the interior design industry and has a healthy obsession with the holiday season. For Mr. Christmas, the holidays are all about celebrating love, life, family and friends through meaningful traditions. In this series, Bradley takes viewers behind the scenes as he puts his design expertise and vast Christmas collection to good use. Equipped with lights, garlands and enough tinsel to blanket the North Pole, he and his team of elves work around the clock to bring holiday cheer to families and communities deserving of a home makeover for the most joyous time of year.
No Man’s Land
Hulu, New Series!
A conflict-ridden Syria serves as the backdrop for this eight-part drama about love and war.
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
Disney+, New Series!
A series of all-new animated shorts starring Mickey Mouse debuts with two shorts today. Two new shorts will then be available Fridays beginning Nov. 27.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Sonny (Maurice Benard) is suspicious. Julian (William deVry) tries a new tactic. Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) may be in over her head. Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is angered. Michael (Chad Duell) is in disbelief.
The Goldbergs: “Dee-Vorced”
ABC, 8pm EST
Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon) meddling in Adam’s relationship with Brea (Sadie Stanley) leads to a confrontation with her divorced mother, Vicki (Brea Bee). Meanwhile, Barry (Troy Gentile) struggles to reunite the JTP following his breakup with Ren.
Devils
The CW, 8pm EST
After uncovering yet another link between his mentor Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) and the death of their colleague, international banker Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) fears his fate.
The Masked Singer: “The Group B Finals — The Mask Chance Saloon”
FOX, 8pm EST
The remaining Group B contestants return for their final shot at reaching the Super Six in the new episode “The Group B Finals — The Mask Chance Saloon.”
Chicago Med: “Those Things Hidden in Plain Sight”
NBC, 8pm EST
Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) announces a new ED chief, and the choice doesn’t make everyone happy. Meanwhile, Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) takes a stand for her patient and finds herself dealing with the repercussions, and Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) tends to family affairs.
Nature: “Primates: Protecting Primates”
PBS, 8pm EST
More than half of the world’s primates are under threat. Meet the scientists making groundbreaking discoveries to safeguard their future.
American Housewife: “Coupling”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
Katie (Katy Mixon) is taken aback when she learns Taylor’s boyfriend, Trip (Peyton Meyer), has been spending the night. Meanwhile, Greg (Diedrich Bader) is forced to separate the kids when Anna-Kat (Giselle Eisenberg) and Franklin (Evan O’Toole) both come down with mono.
The Conners: “Birthdays, Babies and Emotional Support Chickens”
ABC, 9pm EST
Cupid may finally bring unlucky-in-love Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) some happiness. Louise’s (Katey Sagal) brother, Neville (guest star Nat Faxon, Friends From College), falls head over heels for her!
The Real Housewives of Orange County: “The Vow Renewal”
Bravo, 9pm EST
With the coronavirus making its way to California, Shannon stocks up on supplies, and Kelly gets bad news. Braunwyn and Elizabeth bond over addiction and fleeting friendships. Braunwyn visits her mother, Dr. Deb, for the first time in months, ahead of her vow renewal, and deals with an uncomfortable reunion. Emily and Gina begin to question discrepancies with Elizabeth’s stories. Later, Kelly confronts Shannon about her competing water line idea, which boils over while Braunwyn and Sean exchange vows with an ordained drag queen.
I Can See Your Voice
FOX, 9pm EST
Joel McHale and Deon Cole are guest panelists with musical superstar Adrienne Houghton in this new episode.
Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Building the Nest”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Leslie and Brian are busy newlyweds ready to settle down and start a family. Their new home has a stunning outdoor space, but the inside is stuck in the past. Home renovation and real estate stars Drew and Jonathan Scott rework multiple interior rooms to create a stylish and inviting family home just as the homeowners get the happy news they are expecting a baby.
The Murder Tapes: “The Back of the Shed”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Family and friends of Danielle Marzejka and her boyfriend, Seren Bryan, search desperately for the young couple, who have been missing for days. Danielle’s brother calls 911 after he and his father find what they believe are bodies stuffed into large black garbage bags in their shed. A series of shocking discoveries leads to a multistate manhunt, involving Michigan and Ohio police departments as well as the U.S. Marshals. When investigators finally track down the person responsible, everyone is in a state of shock.
Chicago Fire: “That Kind of Heat”
NBC, 9pm EST
Brett (Kara Killmer) and Mackey (Adriyan Rae) find their lives in peril; Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Brett tread in unfamiliar territory; Severide (Taylor Kinney) chases a memory while Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) adeptly solves a firehouse problem; Ritter (Daniel Kyri) puts himself in harm’s way during a harrowing call.
Black-ish: “Our Wedding Dre”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
Pops (Laurence Fishburne) and Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) are getting remarried and Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) intimate wedding plans go awry when Pops’ brother, Uncle Norman (Danny Glover), shows up unexpectedly for the festivities.
For Life
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the final moments of the drama’s first season, newly elected state attorney general Glen Maskins (Boris McGiver) offered wrongly convicted inmate Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) clemency if he’ll just drop the case — and threatened to go after Aaron’s wife, Marie (Joy Bryant), if he won’t. “It’s what [Aaron] does in the face of that decision that will change all the characters’ lives forever,” says series creator Hank Steinberg, warning fans not to assume that Season 2 will revolve around Aaron’s retrial.
Smoke: Marijuana + Black America
BET, 10pm EST
Narrated and executive produced by multiplatinum rapper and entrepreneur Nasir “Nas” Jones, this two-hour original documentary examines marijuana’s cultural, social, economic and legal impact on American society and the Black community. Told through the lens of aficionados, policymakers, advocates and innovators in the booming legal cannabis industry, Smokefeatures testimony from a range of notable individuals including Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris;Sen. Cory Booker;Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker;former NBA player and cannabis investor Al Harrington;WNBA star Cheyenne Parker;former NFL star Ricky Williams;rapper B-Real (Cypress Hill);Columbia University Ph.D. Professor Carl Hart; and others.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: “A Snow Mountain of Trouble”
Bravo, 10pm EST
Meredith’s birthday party comes to an icy cold ending when Jen and Mary get into a heated argument about Mary’s insensitivity toward Jen’s aunt, and Whitney confronts Lisa about an incident at Whitney’s vow renewal. While Meredith battles marriage problems and Whitney helps her dad through a difficult time, Heather invites all the women to a ski day, which starts out well, but goes downhill when Whitney and Heather confront Lisa about her judgmental behavior.
History’s Wild
History, 10pm EST, New Series!
Throughout history, humans have been drawn to the natural world and have attempted to tame it. But sometimes, it just won’t be tamed, and after all these years, Mother Nature still has a lot to teach us. In each episode of this series, host Greg Aiello, a professional outdoorsman and explorer, will use innovative graphics and animation to analyze jaw-dropping user-generated footage of the natural world. Back-to-back half-hour episodes air each week.
Secrets of the Dead: “Gangster’s Gold”
PBS, 10pm EST
Join three groups of treasure hunters, armed with modern technology and newly uncovered clues, as they set out to find the lost treasure of notorious Prohibition-era gangster Dutch Schultz and solve an 85-year-old mystery.
The Crimes That Changed Us: “Atlanta Olympic Bombing”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
On July 27, 1996, in Atlanta, Olympics security guard Richard Jewell spots a bag containing three pipe bombs. Jewell alerts security and clears the area, averting even more fatalities. In the following days he is praised as a hero, but behind the scenes, he is being investigated as a suspect. The ensuing investigation into Jewell quickly turns into a media storm. As his world turns upside down, the real culprit has only just begun a campaign of terror that will ultimately leave three dead and more than 150 injured before he is finally brought to justice.
Chicago P.D.: “White Knuckle”
NBC, 10pm EST
The son of an influential former officer is implicated in a murder, and Moore pressures Voight (Jason Beghe) to charge him quickly so that the CPD isn’t accused of preferential treatment. Meanwhile, the stakes are raised in Atwater’s (LaRoyce Hawkins) fight against the blue wall after patrol officers stop responding to his team’s calls, and while Voight wants to help Atwater end this mistreatment, the two can’t agree on the right way to handle it.
Paranormal: Captured: “Body in the Well”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Paranormal investigator Lee Roberts is enlisted to capture proof of a ghostly girl haunting a Welsh shop. Plus, an evil entity terrorizes a home in the United Kingdom, and a bizarre creature prowls a Canadian forest.
World’s Most Unexplained: “Supernatural Sightings”
Travel Channel, 11pm EST
Experts investigate reports of moving Virgin Mary statues in Ireland and question whether the stigmata phenomenon is a miracle or hoax.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!