TV Best Bets for November 19

Dancing Through the Snow
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Michael Foster (Colin Lawrence) is a firefighter and devoted single father to 8-year-old Lily (Bianca Lawrence), an aspiring ballerina. After a video of Michael and Lily doing an adorable ballet routine goes viral, Michael becomes the most eligible bachelor, as women everywhere want to date this adorable dad. However, the only woman Michael has eyes for is Lily’s ballet teacher, Olivia (AnnaLynne McCord). Will Michael be able to dance his way into Olivia’s heart?
Prisoners of the Ghostland
AMC+ & Shudder, Feature Film Exclusive!
This horror Western takes place in the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, where a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is sprung from jail by a wealthy warlord, the Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has run away. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days if he doesn’t find the missing girl, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman — and his own path to redemption. The film was an official selection at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.
Foundation
Apple TV+, Season Finale!
The first season of this sci-fi drama based on Isaac Asimov’s classic novels comes to a close.
Harriet the Spy
Apple TV+, New Series!
This series marks the first animated adaptation of Louise Fitzhugh’s iconic children’s novel chronicling the coming-of-age adventures of the irrepressible Harriet M. Welsch. Beanie Feldstein voices Harriet, a fiercely independent and adventurous 11-year-old girl, alongside Jane Lynch as Ole Golly, Harriet’s larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny. Set in 1960s New York, when the original book was published, the series follows Harriet, who, more than anything, wants to be a writer. And in order to be a good writer, she’ll need to know everything. And to know everything means she’ll need to spy … on everyone. The voice cast also includes Lacey Chabert, Kimberly Brooks, Crispin Freeman, Grey Griffin, Bumper Robinson and Charlie Schlatter.
The Morning Show
Apple TV+, Season Finale!
Season 2 of this Jennifer Aniston- and Reese Witherspoon-led drama set in the cutthroat world of a morning TV news program concludes.
Candy Coated Christmas
discovery+, Original Film!
Food Network’s first scripted original movie stars Molly McCook (Last Man Standing) as Molly Gallant, a Beverly Hills marketing executive whose carefully planned life takes an unexpected, and possibly romantic, turn when she takes a business trip to the picturesque town of Peppermint Hollow during the holidays. The film also stars Aaron O’Connell as local mint entrepreneur Noah Winters; McCook’s real-life father, John McCook, as Molly’s father, Fred; and Ree Drummond, host of Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman, as bakery owner Bee.
King Richard
HBO Max, Feature Film Exclusive!
Will Smith stars in this biopic as Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis stars Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) Williams. The film will stream on HBO Max’s Ad-Free plan 31 days from its theatrical release today.
The Great
Hulu, Season Premiere!
In Season 2, Catherine (Elle Fanning) decides now is the time to seize the day and take the throne of Russia for her own, no matter the consequences — and dealing with her husband Peter (Nicholas Hoult) is at the top of the list. Also complicating matters is the arrival of her mother (Gillian Anderson). Catherine soon discovers how difficult it is to liberate a country that just doesn’t want to be liberated. All 10 episodes are available today.
Blown Away: Christmas
Netflix, New Series!
The glassblowing competition series cranks up the heat for a spectacular holiday showdown. ’Tis the season for redemption as five fan-favorite artisans return to the hot shop to compete in a series of Christmas-themed challenges in the quest to become the Best in Holiday Blow. In the spirit of giving, the winner will not only receive a $10,000 cash prize, but an additional $10,000 will also be donated to their charity of choice. Bobby Berk hosts, accompanied by resident evaluator Katherine Gray.
Cowboy Bebop
Netflix, New Series!
This eagerly awaited live-action adaptation of the Japanese anime favorite is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.
Hellbound
Netflix, New Series!
The first Korean drama to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival when its pilot premiered there in September, this supernatural tale is about otherworldly beings suddenly appearing out of nowhere to condemn individuals to hell. This causes mayhem and enables a religious group called The New Truth to grow in influence. A few people, however, become suspicious and begin investigating the sect’s involvement in the mysterious events.
tick, tick…BOOM!
Netflix, Original Film!
Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) makes his feature directorial debut with this adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Rent creator Jonathan Larson. The film follows Jon (Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who is waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling pressure from everywhere, and with the clock ticking, he finds himself at a crossroads.
The Wheel of Time
Prime Video, New Series!
Based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling fantasy novels, this highly anticipated series is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. Rosamund Pike stars as Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful, all-female Aes Sedai organization. She embarks upon a journey with five young women and men, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins and Barney Harris also star. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
A classic NBA rivalry is renewed at Boston’s TD Garden as LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers faceJayson Tatum and the Celtics. The second game in ESPN’s doubleheader has Luka Don?i? and the Dallas Mavericks visiting Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.
A House on the Bayou
EPIX, 8pm EST, Original Film!
The television arm of Blumhouse, the production company behind big-screen horror films and thrillers like the Paranormal Activity and Purge franchises, will be developing and producing eight movies exclusively for EPIX, beginning with A House on the Bayou. In the film, a troubled couple and their preteen daughter vacation at an isolated house in the Louisiana bay, hoping to reconnect as a family. When unexpected visitors arrive, their facade of family unity starts to unravel as terrifying secrets come to light.
Dying for a Good Grade
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Wanting to ensure she gets into a great college, a female student becomes involved in an admission scandal at the urging of her best friend. When the police start snooping around and begin to close in on the ringleader, the student tells her mom, wanting help to get out. But when they both attempt to end their involvement, things turn deadly. Stars Karis Cameron, Stefanie von Pfetten and Rachelle Gillis.
Home Sweet Home: “We Use a Lot of Shampoo”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Singh-Kaurs, a Sikh Punjabi family of five, and the Jewish Segal family embark on a journey to learn about each other’s lives, and the switch turns into an unexpected once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Dean Martin — Part 1
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Crooner Dino Paul Crocetti (better known as Dean Martin and nicknamed “The King of Cool”) also had, like his Rat Pack pal Frank Sinatra, a big-screen acting career, and tonight and next Friday, Turner Classic Movies will be airing some of Martin’s notable film appearances, as well as films about the man. Up first is the network premiere of the 2021 documentary King of Cool. Using interviews with Jerry Lewis, Bob Newhart, Angie Dickinson, daughter Deana Martin and others, the King of Cool filmmakers worked to create “a nuanced portrait of a man that everyone loved but no one ever really knew.” Next, get ready to laugh at The Caddy (1953), one of several comedies Martin made with Lewis when the duo brought their popular nightclub and radio act to the big screen from the late 1940s through mid ’50s. Martin also famously introduces the Oscar-nominated hit song “That’s Amore” here. Finally tonight, Dino shows his dramatic range in Howard Hawks’ classic 1959 Western Rio Bravo, led by John Wayne and also starring Ricky Nelson, Angie Dickinson, Walter Brennan and Ward Bond. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Magnum, P.I.: “A New Lease on Death”
CBS, 9pm EST
When Rick (Zachary Knighton) is asked to assist with a federal investigation of his childhood friend Robbie (Devon Sawa), Magnum (Jay Hernandez) launches his own investigation to see what the Feds really have on him. Kumu (Amy Hill) goes undercover in a retirement community when Higgins (Perdita Weeks) is hired to investigate the disappearance of a resident’s life savings.
College Football
ESPN2 & FS1, 9pm Live EST
College football Friday primetime action features Air Force at Nevada on FS1 and Memphis at Houston on ESPN2.
My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Holiday Extravaganza
HGTV, 9pm EST
Designer David Bromstad and his sisters, Dyonne and Dynelle, deck the halls of his new Orlando home with 70 indoor trees and enough gnomes to fill a Scandinavian village.
Great Performances: “San Francisco Symphony Reopening Night”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Celebrate opening night of the San Francisco Symphony’s 110th season as it welcomes its new music director, Grammy winner Esa-Pekka Salonen, and features music by John Adams, Esperanza Spalding and Wayne Shorter, along with performances by Alonzo King’s LINES Ballet.
The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek: “Trekking Through the ’70s — Phase II and the Motion Picture”
History, 10pm EST
In the 1970s, Paramount wanted to launch a fourth network with the new Star Trek series Phase II as its flagship. When the network proved unworkable, Phase II appeared doomed — until Star Wars and Close Encounters of the Third Kind proved box office hits. Phase II then became the 1979 blockbuster Star Trek: The Motion Picture.
Music Box: Jagged
HBO, 11pm EST
This documentary, the latest in HBO’s Music Box series, is the story of how young singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette — known as the “Debbie Gibson of Canada” in the early 1990s — achieved rock stardom with the release of her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill and its hit singles “You Oughta Know” and “Ironic.”