TV Best Bets for November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Netflix, Original Film!
When Duchess Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens) unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it’s up to her double, Princess Stacy of Belgravia (Hudgens), to get these star-crossed lovers back together. But the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who is intent on stealing Margaret’s heart. Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret’s outrageous party girl cousin Fiona (Hudgens) — a thirdlookalike who has ambitions of her own — and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble.
Cleopatra in Space
Peacock, Season Premiere!
In Season 2 of the animated kids series, after facing off against the evil Octavian, Cleo and her friends embark on a mission searching the galaxy for an ancient artifact that could help defeat Octavian once and for all.
Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on “The Exorcist”
Shudder
Shudder has acquired this documentary, described as a “lyrical and spiritual cinematic essay” on the classic 1973 chiller The Exorcist, which was directed by William Friedkin. This film — billed as “the definitive, firsthand account of a horror masterpiece” — explores the uncharted depths of Friedkin’s mind’s eye, the nuances of his filmmaking process and the mysteries of faith and fate that have shaped his life and filmography.
Trolls: TrollsTopia
Hulu & Peacock, New Series!
Inspired by the DreamWorks Animation films, this series is the next chapter in the hair-raising adventures of the trolls. Now that Poppy knows there are other musical trolls scattered throughout the forest, she bottles up her endless positivity and invites delegates from every troll tribe in the forest to live together in harmony.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Lulu (Emme Rylan) confides in Laura (Genie Francis). Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) mouths off to Cyrus (Jeff Kober). Sam (Kelly Monaco) asks Jason (Steve Burton) to help her for the night. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) checks on Peter (Wes Ramsey). Ava (Maura West) surprises Julian (William deVry).
The Sea Wolves
TCM, 5:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Gregory Peck, Roger Moore and David Niven headline this 1980 war film that recalls thrilling World War II adventure movies like The Guns of Navaroneand Where Eagles Dare, and is based on an actual incident that occurred during World War II that was kept classified by the British government until 1978. In 1943, German merchant vessels off neutral Goa (a Portuguese colony on India’s western coast; this movie was shot on location there) transmit information about Allied ships to a predatory U-boat. Unable to launch a raid in neutral waters, the British draft some “unofficial” and unlikely commandoes — the gray-haired British expatriates of the Calcutta Light Horse — to stop them.
Station 19: “Wild World”
ABC, 8pm EST
Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) takes the day off to continue to sort out her life. Maya (Danielle Savre) and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) do their best to maintain their relationship while unable to physically see other due to COVID-19 restrictions. Meanwhile, the team responds to a call involving a wild animal.
Live From Daryl’s House: “Ben Folds”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
Alt-rock mainstay Ben Folds talks and jams with host Daryl Hall.
Supernatural: The Long Road Home
The CW, 8pm EST
Just ahead of the long-running series airing its final episode after 15 years, this hourlong retrospective special will look back at the Winchester brothers’ (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) journey that has brought them to this point.
NFL Football: Arizona at Seattle
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
An NFC West matchup takes place at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field as the Arizona Cardinals visit Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
Superstore: “Prize Wheel”
NBC, 8pm EST
On the day of Cloud 9’s “In-store-vaganza,” Dina (Lauren Ash) finally gets the chance to step up to the plate and run the store. Meanwhile, Garrett (Colton Dunn) and Cheyenne (Nichole Sakura) search for a mysterious smell, and Jonah (Ben Feldman) finds himself excited about a new opportunity.
Southern Charm: “Single and Ready to Pringle”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The guys prepare for Patricia’s annual dinner party, despite tensions among the group. John follows Patricia’s advice and decides to pursue Madison, even though it means breaking bro code with his friend Austen. Meanwhile, Kathryn refocuses her life after learning that Thomas has a new baby on the way. Everything comes to a screeching halt when Charleston is forced to deal with the onset of the coronavirus.
Supernatural
The CW, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
After 15 seasons, the journey of Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) in this hit horror/fantasy/drama series comes to an end. Details of the finale were kept under wraps at presstime, but given how the show’s stars and creative team are as passionate toward their fans as the fans are to them, you can surely expect something memorable and special.
Total Bellas: “Bellas Break Free”
E!, 9pm EST
Retired pro wrestlers and sisters Nikki and Brie Bella tag-team pregnancy in Season 6 of their reality series. While Brie frets about a repeat of the difficult birth she had with daughter Birdie, she encourages Nikki to resolve tensions with the rest of the family.
Flip or Flop: “Far Out Flip”
HGTV, 9pm EST
The lure of a 1930s Spanish home draws Tarek and Christina out to North Hollywood, California. It’s a far drive but they quickly fall in love with the architecture of the home. As they try to preserve the old character of the house to appeal to trendy Los Angeles homebuyers, the distance presents new issues that they weren’t expecting.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Ballad of Dwight and Irena”
NBC, 9pm EST
Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Kat (Jamie Gray Hyder) respond to a dangerous domestic violence call, while Fin (Ice-T) gives his deposition in the lawsuit against him.
Ghost Adventures: “Painted Lady Brothel”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
The crew travels to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to investigate a former brothel and saloon inhabited by an aggressive male spirit. The vicious entity pushes Zak Bagans and the guys to their limits as they try to get to the bottom of the haunting and save the owner from further harm.
The Unicorn: “It’s Complicated”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “It’s Complicated,” Wade (Walton Goggins) goes on a date with Shannon (guest star Natalie Zea), and he learns that he has to come to terms with her unusual living arrangements if he wants to keep seeing her.
A Million Little Things
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The new season finds Regina’s (Christina Moses) anger over the lost baby threatening to tear her and Rome (Romany Malco) apart. With Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) putting ex Maggie (Allison Miller) in the friend zone last season, now we find him exploring his heritage in a storyline mirroring the actor’s decision to reclaim his birth name. And Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) accident may not be an accident at all: “We pick up with Katherine on that call … the phone was knocked out of Eddie’s hands and someone picks it up,” tells showrunner D.J. Nash.
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: “Buried Dreams”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
On the morning of Nov. 24, 2007, in Bethany, Oklahoma, Katherine McDaniel wakes up to find that her 20-year-old daughter Lauren never returned home after going out the previous night. Most alarming of all: Lauren is five months pregnant and has no access to the crucial medication she needs to keep her and her unborn baby safe. Lauren’s friend Vanessa Ward walks through the brush and tall grass at a wildlife refuge, looking for any indication that the ground had been recently dug up. Vanessa knows what she is looking for, but she doesn’t want to find it: the body of her beloved friend.
The Holzer Files: “Final Word”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Famed ghost hunter Hans Holzer visited Ohio’s Franklin Castle many times, each time experiencing terrible technical difficulties and never able to pinpoint the exact cause of the uncanny happenings plaguing the owners of the house for years. Now, Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza and Shane Pittman return, witnessing the troubled spirit manifest before their eyes. But their biggest discovery is something Holzer himself missed. They restore his jumbled audio recording to find a hidden voice and the key to the castle’s haunting.
