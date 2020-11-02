TV Best Bets for November 2

The Good Doctor
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 4 of the hit medical drama will feature the COVID-19 pandemic as a focus of its first few episodes, and it will continue as an ongoing background theme during the rest of the season as the show works to reflect the reality of our world. Adding to the potential stress and anxiety all of this could cause autistic savant surgical resident Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) are the facts that Shaun becomes a boss for the first time this season, overseeing a group of new residents, and is starting a romantic relationship with Lea (Paige Spara) following their kiss at the end of Season 3. “When he’s faced with a problem that is potentially new and different, that can prove challenging,” Highmore told us of his character.
The Price Is Right at Night
CBS, 8pm EST
Drew Carey hosts a special primetime edition of long-running game show The Price Is Right.
L.A.’s Finest: “...My Lovely”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “...My Lovely,” Syd (Gabrielle Union) and McKenna (Jessica Alba) intensify their search for the killer in the case of a trans woman’s murder.
The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 5”
NBC, 8pm EST
In the last night of the Blind Auditions, superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon.
Star of the Month: Shelley Winters: “Early Shelley”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The decades-long film career of legendary actress Shelley Winters will be spotlighted by TCM each Monday night in November with themed marathons beginning this evening with some of her earlier work. The lineup starts with Winters’ uncredited role as a cashier in the 1947 film noir The Gangster, then shows how she moved on to more substantial roles in another noir, Cry of the City(1948); co-leading with Farley Granger in the romantic comedy Behave Yourself!(1951); then co-leading with Jack Palance in the noir I Died a Thousand Times(1955), a remake of High Sierra.
Mysteries of the Unknown: “Million Dollar Heist, Taking on Mother Nature and Changing American History”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Don Wildman investigates a mysterious high-society crime, a rowing rescuer who battled death on stormy seas and a boulder covered in strange carvings that could turn American history on its head.
Below Deck
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The ocean isn’t the only thing making waves in Season 8 on the upstairs-downstairs reality series set on a luxury yacht. My Seannasets sail in the Caribbean with a manifest of fresh faces, including an ultra-demanding chief stewardess and a volatile chef. Good thing captain Lee Rosbach has veteran Deckhand Eddie Lucas back onboard as bosun (the officer in charge of the crew) after four seasons away — ship’s about to get crazy!
Filthy Rich: “Hebrews 9:15”
FOX, 9pm EST
Everyone in the Monreaux family has a secret agenda in the new episode “Hebrews 9:15.”
Love It or List It: “No Laughing Matter”
HGTV, 9pm EST
As soon as Jamelle and Lauren found a house in a neighborhood they adored, they made a very fast purchasing decision. Jamelle loved the office/dropzone space off the garage and all the potential the 2,500 square foot house had to offer them and their daughter. Lauren, however, immediately started suffering from buyer’s remorse with the confusing kitchen layout, dysfunctional main bathroom and closets, and lack of a private office space.
Twisted Sisters: “Her Own Medicine”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Georgia and Jeannie Plummer are two of 10 siblings. They remain close until Georgia absconds with much of their inheritance from their mother, Birdie. The sisters don’t speak for three years until Georgia once again reaches out to Jeannie for help. Being a good sister, Jeannie can’t resist. But soon, Jeannie falls sick, and questions begin to arise.
With Drawn Arms
Starz, 9pm EST
At the 1968 Summer Olympics, gold medal sprinter Tommie Smith raised his gloved fist to protest human rights abuses and show support for the civil rights movement in the United States. In this documentary, Smith talks about what led to the iconic moment.
The Family Chantel: “Sister Act”
TLC, 9pm EST
On their romantic getaway in New York City, Pedro and Chantel grapple with the bombshell that Nicole has been hiding about her boyfriend, Alejandro. An irate Pedro confronts his sister and gives her an ultimatum.
Killer Carnies: “House of Mirrors”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
The limited series ends tonight with this episode. In the picturesque town of Powell, Wyoming, a little girl disappears at twilight. In a community of 5,000, everyone rallies to comfort her devastated family. Police race against the clock to bring little Christin home, using top technology to investigate all leads. But more than two weeks pass with nothing but dead ends. Could Christin have been taken by someone from the recently arrived carnival or a stranger visiting town?
The 2020 SNL Election Special
NBC, 10pm EST
Ahead of Election Day tomorrow, enjoy several fan-favorite political sketches from SaturdayNight Live’s history.
Doomsday Caught on Camera: “Blazing Wildfires and More”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
A violent and unexpected microburst puts thousands at a music festival in danger; a raging mudslide turns an evening commute into a terrifying nightmare; and a snowmobiler is buried under the grip of an avalanche.
