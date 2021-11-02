TV Best Bets for November 2

The Curse of Oak Island
History, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Talk about a gold mine: Treasure-hunting brothers Marty and Rick Lagina, partner Craig Tester and their expedition experts are heading into their ninth season of successfully scouring Nova Scotia’s historic Oak Island for artifacts and supposed buried treasure.
Undercover Underage
discovery+, New Series!
Through her organization Safe From Online Sex Abuse (SOSA), child advocate Roo Powell has built a team that works in collaboration with law enforcement to detect offenders who prey on unsuspecting kids. This six-part docuseries gives insight into how SOSA works to successfully track down some of the internet’s most dangerous child predators. It follows the team as they transform Powell, a 38-year-old mother of three, into a fictitious teen persona and then work to reveal the true identities of the men who reach out to her.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Jimmy Butler leads the Miami Heat against Luka Don?i? and the Mavericks in Dallas. Following that game, the New Orleans Pelicans are in Phoenix to face the Suns.
FBI: “Charlotte’s Web”
CBS, 8pm EST
A suburban woman is kidnapped from her home, leading the team to discover a seemingly perfect marriage’s dark secrets in the new episode “Charlotte’s Web.”
DC’s Stargirl: “Summer School: Chapter Thirteen”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
As Eclipso (Nick E. Tarabay) unleashes the final part of his master plan, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the JSA band together to take him down once and for all.
The Voice: “The Road to Live Shows”
NBC, 8pm EST
Ahead of the Live Playoffs beginning next week, relive the journey of the Top 20 from the Blind Auditions up to this point.
TCM Special Theme: New Waves Around the World: “Polish, Czech and German Waves”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Continuing the Tuesday night theme started last month, Turner Classic Movies will have two more “New Waves Around the World” evenings of films. Tonight’s lineup features New Wave films from Poland, Czechia and Germany. During the Polish New Wave, a genre that never quite caught on like in France, Polish directors broke free from the established patterns of filmmaking, making movies that examined and experimented with cinematic form. The Czech New Wave, active in the 1960s, consisted largely of films that touched on themes of communism and were subjected to censorship, strong narrative films that expressed dark humor in opposition to previous Czech films made in the ’50s that dealt with social realism. The German New Wave lasted from 1962-82, and was heavily influenced by the French New Wave. It was a response from young German filmmakers to the stagnation of the artistic appeal of German cinema, and was founded on artistic excellence over commercial success. The films from the Polish, Czech, and German New Waves featured tonight, in order, are: the 1958 Polish drama Ashes and Diamonds, nominated at the BAFTA awards for Best Film from Any Source and for Zbigniew Cybulski as Best Actor; the 1963 Czech drama Something Different, made by V?ra Chytilová, one of the only female filmmakers to participate in the Czech New Wave; the 1965 comedy/drama Loves of a Blonde, Milos Forman’s third film made while living in his home country of Czechoslovakia, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film; the 1970 surrealist fantasy horror film from Czechoslovakia Valerie and Her Week of Wonders, nominated for Best Feature at the Chicago International Film Festival; the 1966 drama Young Törless; the 1969 West German crime comedy Love Is Colder Than Death, which was filmed in black and white and won Best Performance by an Ensemble and Best Cinematography at the German Film Awards; and, finally, an early film from director Wim Wenders, the 1974 drama Alice in the Cities, which was named Best Film at the German Film Critics Association Awards. — Evan McLean
FBI: International: “The Soul of Chess”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “The Soul of Chess,” the team investigates an American journalist’s death by poison after his attempt to meet with an anonymous source in Poland.
La Brea: “The Way Home”
NBC, 9pm EST
With time running out before their window home closes, the survivors of the sinkhole hatch a final escape attempt. That plan, however, is put into question when they receive a stark warning from Gavin (Eoin Macken) that their plan will end in disaster, forcing Eve (Natalie Zea) to make an impossible choice.
American Veteran: “The Mission”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Iraq War Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Sen. Tammy Duckworth hosts this episode that shows how military life shapes servicemen and women in profound and unexpected ways. Veterans’ stories showcase the raw impact of these experiences, including a young Coast Guard recruit who helped ferry soldiers to fight and die on D-Day, a pilot based in Nevada who remotely guided bomber drones over Afghanistan and a young Marine who rose to become the first Latina general.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life
TLC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Ooh la la ... or oh no!? Season 9 of the reality hit closes as North Carolina native Whitney Way Thore plans to head to Paris — mid-pandemic! — to meet the French tutor she fell for online.
FBI: Most Wanted: “Unhinged”
CBS, 10pm EST
The Fugitive Task Force hunts a perp who set a deadly fire at an arcade. More importantly, Special Agent Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle-Hughes) returns from her family emergency to a team without pal Kenny Crosby (Kellan Lutz, who’s exited the show) and with the new take-charge Kristin Gaines (Alexa Davalos).
Impeachment: American Crime Story: “The Grand Jury”
FX, 10pm EST
In the new episode “The Grand Jury,” Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) and Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) tell their stories to 23 strangers.
New Amsterdam: “Harmony”
NBC, 10pm EST
Max (Ryan Eggold) and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) are shocked when a deadly ambulance crash reveals a dangerous plan; Dr. Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) pressures Iggy (Tyler Labine) to take on patients; Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) realizes her own cost-cutting has adversely affected her department; and Reynolds (Jocko Sims), Baptiste (Andre B. Blake) and Malvo (Frances Turner) strive to reach an accord.
Welcome to Plathville
TLC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In the two-hour finale, Lydia graduates high school and gets a very special visit. Micah, Moriah, Ethan, Olivia and Max decide it is time to move on from Cairo, but Olivia has one last thing to do before leaving town — face her fears with Kim and Barry.