TV Best Bets for November 20

A Taste of Christmas
Lifetime, 10pm EST, Original Film!
When Natalie (Anni Krueger) learns her cousin Francesca (Nia Vardalos) must cancel the Christmas Eve opening of her new Italian restaurant, Natalie’s heart goes out to all of the guests who were planning on attending. Since no one should be alone on Christmas, Natalie decides to make the opening happen any way she can.
Alien Xmas
Netflix, Original Film!
In this fun film for the whole family, when a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempts to steal Earth’s gravity in order to more easily take everything on the planet, only the gift-giving spirit of Christmas and a small alien named X can save the world.
Animaniacs
Hulu, New Series!
Steven Spielberg returns as an executive producer of this brand-new version of the iconic 1993-98 cartoon series.
Marvel’s 616
Disney+, New Series!
This documentary anthology series explores Marvel Comics’ rich legacy.
The Pack
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
Lindsey Vonn hosts this competition featuring 12 teams of dogs and their humans on an epic adventure.
The Real Right Stuff
Disney+
This companion piece to the scripted Disney+ series The Right Stuff(which debuts its first season finale today) looks back at the space race.
Small Axe
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
Oscar winner Steve McQueen’s (12 Years a Slave) anthology series is based on the real-life experiences of London’s West Indian community.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) lashes out at Julian (William deVry). Laura (Genie Francis) advises Lulu (Emme Rylan) to take her time. Jason (Steve Burton) spends quality time with Danny (Porter Fasullo). Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) catch up at the gym. Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) has a revelation.
College Football: Syracuse at Louisville
ESPN, 7pm Live EST
Friday night college football on ESPN has the Syracuse Orange at the Louisville Cardinals.
Shark Tank
ABC, 8pm EST
In this episode, can an entrepreneur from Portland, Oregon, successfully sell the Sharks on his vegan version of a classic grab-and-go snack? Also, two entrepreneurs from Austin, Texas, work to convince the Sharks that their pandemic-inspired masks designed for a beloved family member are worth an investment.
Beast-Kept Secrets
Animal Planet, 8pm EST
In this fun-loving British import, snowboarders turned TV presenters Tim Warwood and Adam Gendle join wildlife experts across the globe to perform experiments that answer their wildest questions about the animal kingdom. Tonight, in Guyana: Can an electric eel kill you?
The Blacklist: “Katarina Rostova: Conclusion”
NBC, 8pm EST
As Liz (Megan Boone) pushes a source for answers, Red (James Spader) and the Task Force grapple with the implications of her actions. Tensions boil over and a drastic action is taken, which will change Red and Liz’s relationship forever.
COVID: Race Against the Virus
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
In this riveting documentary, personal video diaries from key scientists and intensive care doctors on the front lines track their real-time efforts to identify the virus — and their realization that it’s “disease X,” the global pandemic they feared was coming.
TCM Spotlight: Under the Big Top
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s visit to the circus on TCM features a variety of genres whose stories are told under the big top. First up is Man on a Tightrope(1953), which was directed by Elia Kazan and whose fictional story is based on the real-life escape of the Circus Brumbach from East Germany in 1950 (members of the actual Circus Brumbach appear in character roles and as extras in the film). Then, in the musical Merry Andrew(1958), Danny Kaye plays an unconventional teacher who takes up with a traveling circus. The final film is Federico Fellini’s acclaimed La Strada(1954, in Italian with English subtitles), which won an Oscar as Best Foreign Language Film and was nominated for its screenplay. Ittells the story of Gelsomina (Giulietta Masina), a simple-minded young woman who is bought from her mother by Zampanò (Anthony Quinn), a brutish strongman/street performer who takes her with him on the road, where she endures physical and emotional pain.
Holiday Crafters G
HGTV, 9pm Four teams of craft lovers deck the halls (and the dinner table, and the holiday tree ...) on this two-hour decor competition. Designer Kim Myles and party planner Michael Russo judge which team walks away with a $10,000 prize.
The New York Times Presents: “The Teenager Who Hacked Twitter”
FX, 10pm EST
From the newspaper of record: The docuseries investigates how a 17-year-old from Florida allegedly posed as a Twitter employee and masterminded last summer’s lucrative, high-profile hack of celebrity accounts including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West and Barack Obama.
