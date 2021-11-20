TV Best Bets for November 20

The Professionals
TCM, 12pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Saddle up for Western adventure at its best in this thrilling and violent (it actually has a TV-MA rating for its TCM airing) 1966 tale of four gunslingers hired to save a kidnapped woman during the Mexican Revolution. Burt Lancaster and Lee Marvin lead a band of highly skilled hired guns (Robert Ryan and Woody Strode play the other two professionals) employed to rescue the wife of a wealthy and corrupt rancher (Ralph Bellamy) from a charismatic Mexican rebel played by Jack Palance. As the tough guys traverse the desert in search of the lovely lady, played by Claudia Cardinale, they’re beset by danger on all sides. Writer/director Richard Brooks received Oscar nominations for his screenplay and directing, and famed cinematographer Conrad L. Hall was also nominated.
The Great Soul Food Cook-Off
discovery+, New Series!
Discovery+ and OWN team for this first-of-its-kind soul food cooking competition series celebrating Black chefs and the Black culinary traditions that are the cornerstone of American cuisine. The six-episode, hourlong series spotlights the culinary contributions of Black chefs with challenges designed to highlight the past and present of soul food. Eight chefs will go head-to-head throughout the show in this high-stakes, spiritual and emotional competition, but only one competitor can take home the grand prize of $50,000. New episodes are available Saturdays.
The Haunted Museum
discovery+, Season Finale!
In “Curse of the Dybbuk Box,” the Season 1 finale, a skeptical college professor must reexamine his beliefs and face his greatest fears as he struggles to unravel the mystery surrounding one of the world’s most dangerous paranormal artifacts, a cursed antique that contains a terrifying entity.
New World
Netflix, New Series!
This unscripted Korean reality series/variety show tells the story of unexpected events that take place in a utopia full of survival missions, competitions and twists through a new type of simulation. Six entertainers are invited to a mysterious place that feels like a movie or fairytale, where they experience events beyond imagination.
College Football: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
NBC, 2:30pm Live EST
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for a Saturday afternoon matchup on NBC.
Frankie Drake Mysteries: “Sweet Justice”
Ovation, 7pm EST
When Trudy (Chantel Riley) discovers that her new dream home has contaminated water, the ladies investigate the source with help from nighttime vigilante Lady Justice.
Mistletoe & Molly
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
This weekend’s theme for UPtv’s holiday celebration is “Christmas in the City,” leading off with this film. Waitress and animal lover Molly Bishop (Eden Broda) is desperate for a holiday miracle. Broke and needing major car repairs, she’s counting on a big career opportunity to come through before the holidays. But when handsome cafe regular and do-gooder Aiden Ford (Zach Smadu) starts to meddle in her life, Molly will have to figure out if it’s too much or just the holiday miracle she needed.
A Kindhearted Christmas
GAC Family, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After a widow (Jennie Garth) plays Secret Santa to a fundraising high school, her TV crush, a handsome Upstate New York morning show anchor (Cameron Mathison), tries to uncover her identity.
2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
HBO, 8pm EST
Inductees include Tina Turner, Carole King, the Go-Go’s, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z and Todd Rundgren. Among the performers: Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and Christina Aguilera.
Outgrown: “
HGTV, 8pm EST
A couple loves living across the street from the parents, but their home’s mid-century modern layout needs updating to fit their prized table in the dining room where it belongs. Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell arrive to rearrange their living space with a modern makeover.
You Make It Feel Like Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Emma (Mary Antonini) is a talented designer who finds herself too busy to return home for the holidays after her work catches the eye of design guru Kate Marguiles (Stephanie Sy), much to her father Tom’s (Alex Poch-Goldin) dismay. When her ex-boyfriend and childhood best friend Aaron (Michael Xavier) returns home after active military duty, he makes it his mission to get her home to celebrate their Christmas traditions.
Abduction Runs in the Family
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Single mother Alyssa is a successful author who was kidnapped as a child before making a safe return seven years later. Given her past, Alyssa is overprotective of her young daughter, Emma. When Alyssa has a panic attack and believes Emma has gone missing — despite Emma being by her side — she visits her therapist and admits her senses are heightened due to her captor Miles’ recent release from prison. Days later, Emma is abducted from a local park, sending Alyssa into a tailspin. Believing Miles is the culprit, Alyssa is frustrated when she learns he has an alibi. Miles suggests there is someone else copying his past abduction of Alyssa and urges her to let him help find Emma. Desperate to save her daughter, Alyssa must decide if trusting her former captor is worth the risk. Stars Jessica Morris, Sarah Navratil, Jason-Shane Scott, James Hyde, Jason Cook, Tryphena Wade and Charlotte Hare.
The Hunt for Planet B
CNN, 9pm EST
This film follows scientists as they build and plan for the December launch of NASA’s Webb Space Telescope, a massive machine that will be able to peer more than 13 billion light-years into deep space, toward the very first stars and galaxies in the universe. It will also yield new data into the search for possible signs of life on “exoplanets,” planets outside of our solar system.
Saturday Night Live: “Simu Liu/Saweetie”
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
Simu Liu, star of the recent Marvel feature Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, makes his SNL hosting debut tonight. Also making her first appearance on the show, as musical guest, is global singing star Saweetie.