TV Best Bets for November 21

A Nashville Christmas Carol
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Vivienne Wake (Jessy Schram), a workaholic television producer in charge of a country music Christmas special showcasing newcomer Alexis (RaeLynn), never lets personal feelings get in the way of business. On the verge of accepting a job in L.A., and with the return of Gavin Chase (Wes Brown), her childhood sweetheart and manager to the special’s headliner, Belinda (Sara Evans), she receives a visit from the ghost of her recently deceased mentor, Marilyn (Wynonna Judd). Her mentor warns her current path leads to a dark future and has recruited both the Spirit of Christmas Past (Kix Brooks) and the Spirit of Christmas Present (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) to help her get back on track. The Spirits’ time-jumping adventures force Vivienne to take hold of her life.
Wizarding World Week
Syfy, beginning at 10:30am EST
Syfy will air several hours of Harry Potter universe-themed movies each day starting today and through Nov. 25. Today’s lineup features Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them(2016), Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone(2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets(2002) and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban(2004).
Between the World and Me
HBO, 8pm EST
Based on the novel by Ta-Nehisi Coates and its original 2018 stage adaptation at the Apollo Theater, this special combines elements of that production and incorporates documentary footage from the actors’ home life, archival footage and animation. The cast includes Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Angela Davis, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Janet Mock, Joe Morton, Wendell Pierce, Phylicia Rashad, Yara Shahidi, Courtney B. Vance, Olivia Washington, Susan Kelechi Watson, Michelle Wilson and Oprah Winfrey.
Feliz NaviDAD
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Melissa Joan Hart reunites with Mario Lopez (the two starred in the 2007 hit movie Holiday in Handcuffs), this time as director of this feel-good charmer. Lopez stars as David Morales, an Arizona high school principal and single dad, who will do anything to avoid Christmas after losing his wife a few years ago during the season. But this year his daughter and live-in sister are determined to bring the Yuletide spirit back to the family.
Pretty Cheaters, Deadly Lies
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After being tricked into a compromising situation by her cousin Madison (Sydney Meyer), Hanna (Keara Graves), a high school senior, thinks she can stop her cousin’s blackmail scheme by taking her college entrance exam for her. But nothing is enough for Madison and her plans soon become deadly.
Face the Future
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s double-feature on Turner Classic Movies features two movies that looked at the future — one with a bit more hopeful outlook on how humanity will progress, the other a dystopian vision of where we are headed. First up in Stanley Kubrick’s iconic sci-fi epic 2001: A Space Odyssey(1968), which, while not entirely accurate in its prediction of where humanity and technology would be in the 21st century, has some close guesses and remains one of the most stunningly realistic depictions of space travel in movie history, thanks to its Oscar-winning visual effects. Tonight’s second film is THX 1138(1971), which was Star Warscreator George Lucas’ feature film directorial debut (based off a student film he made at USC), and is a different type of sci-fi experience than what fans of Star Warsmay be expecting from Lucas. It’s a tale set in a dystopian future where the population is controlled by android police and the mandatory use of emotion-suppressing drugs, a world a man (Robert Duvall) given simply the designation THX 1138 instead of a name tries to escape.
The Angel Tree
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
A writer (Jill Wagner) seeks the identity of the person who helps grant wishes that are placed upon the angel tree, and in the process, reconnects with her childhood friend (Lucas Bryant).
History’s Greatest Mysteries: “Titanic’s Lost Evidence”
History, 9pm EST
For 108 years, a dust-covered box has remained hidden in a British manor house and may contain evidence that will rewrite the most famous maritime disaster in history. This box contains the personal notes of Lord Mersey, the respected British jurist and politician charged with investigating the sinking of the Titanicin 1912. The History channel has secured permission to open it — a first in history. Tonight’s episode of History’s Greatest Mysterieswill explore the contents of the box, which contains information about the Titanic’s voyage, including new context on fatal mistakes allegedly made by the captain and crew.
Ghost Nation: “Stairway to Hell”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti head to central New Jersey to investigate a haunting that hits close to home for Dave. Joined by his father, Bruce Tango, the team descends on the town of Matawan and the striking Colonial-era Burrowes Mansion. On a prior visit to the property, Bruce says he saw the apparition of a little girl, a life-altering sighting that seems to back up one of the many long-held claims of paranormal activity. During their investigation, the team hears unexplained footsteps, voices and other anomalies. Perhaps their most alarming discovery is in the notoriously active attic, site of the property’s former slave quarters — a mysterious set of markings that just might hold the key to unlocking the disturbances rocking Burrowes Mansion.
Destination Fear: “Rolling Hills Asylum”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Dakota Laden forces Tanner Wiseman to confront his greatest fear when he leads the team to an upstate New York asylum said to be haunted by the spirit of a 7-foot-tall man. The unique investigation causes them to completely reevaluate everything they’ve ever believed about fear.
