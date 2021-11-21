TV Best Bets for November 21

A Kiss Before Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When nice guy Ethan casually wishes his life had taken a different course, he wakes up the next day to find nothing is the same — he’s not married to his wife, Joyce, he doesn’t have two teenaged kids and he’s CEO of his company. If he wants to reclaim his original life and the family he loves, he must convince Joyce he’s telling the truth and win her over … and he only has until Christmas Day. James Denton, Teri Hatcher and Marilu Henner star.
The Mating Game
discovery+, New Series!
Sir David Attenborough narrates this five-part natural history series from the team behind A Perfect Planet. It explores the most intimate details of life from every corner of the globe to reveal how animals overcome the challenges of their worlds to reproduce and leave a lasting legacy. The series launches today with the first two episodes, with subsequent new episodes dropping on Sundays.
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC, 7pm EST
This week’s episode features hilarious pranks including kids who are tricked into thinking frozen mashed potatoes and beans are ice cream, and poorly executed magic tricks.
Christmas on 5th Avenue
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
Eve (Kathryn Davis), a Christmas-loving professional wish granter, takes on the task of decorating the high-end condo for a reclusive writer (Olivier Renaud) who is spending the holidays out of town. But when the handsome scribe turns out to be home for the holidays after all, Eve will have to pull out all her tricks to make him fall in love with Christmas all over again — and maybe find romance along the way.
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
PBS, 7:30pm (WTTW Chicago, 6:30pm) EST
This Emmy-winning 1973 animated Peanuts favorite is as much a tradition as Lucy holding a football and then yanking it away just as Charlie Brown is about to kick it, as seen in the famous scene that opens this special. When Peppermint Patty invites herself, Marcie and Franklin over to Charlie Brown’s house for a Thanksgiving dinner he had not been planning, Linus enlists the help of Snoopy and Woodstock to whip up a meal for the gang. This and other Peanuts holiday specials are also available to stream year-round exclusively on Apple TV+.
2021 American Music Awards
ABC, 8pm Live EST
The festivities will once again be held at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, though the host and nominees have yet to be announced.
Who Is Christmas Eve?
Bounce, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Eve Simmons (Paige Hurd) was abandoned as an infant on the steps of a church 30 years ago on Christmas Eve. Now, struggling to move forward with her life, she embarks on a search to uncover the mystery of her birth with the help of her boyfriend, Curtis (Romeo Miller), and famed investigative genealogist Pam Slaton (Juliana Harkavy). Slaton is a producer on the movie, which is inspired by actual events from her real-life cases.
The Simpsons: “Portrait of a Lackey on Fire”
FOX, 8pm EST
Smithers (voice of Harry Shearer) finds true love with a famous fashion designer (voiced by guest star Victor Garber), but will his new relationship destroy Springfield? Christine Baranski and Christian Siriano also provide guest voices in the new episode “Portrait of a Lackey on Fire.”
The Equalizer: “Shooter”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Shooter,” McCall (Queen Latifah) is hired to find a sniper who is on a killing spree and seemingly selecting victims at random.
Christmas Down Under
ION, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After a fight with her husband (Paul O’Brien), a tightly wound woman (Justine Kacir) follows him to his hometown of Sydney, Australia, in hopes of saving their marriage. But tracking him down proves complicated, and she must rely on an Aboriginal tour guide and a social media influencer/rideshare driver to help — all just days before Christmas.
Baking Spirits Bright
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Mira Varma (Rekha Sharma) takes pride in her family’s business of making fruitcakes, despite the decline in the dessert’s popularity of once being America’s most-gifted holiday confection. When Mira’s parents decide to hire Brady Phillips (Dion Johnstone) and his high-powered marketing company to boost sales for the holidays, Mira must fight to hold on to the heart of the company she loves so much.
Call the Midwife: “Special Delivery”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm) EST
In honor of the 10th anniversary of Call the Midwife (Season 10 just concluded last Sunday), enjoy this celebratory compilation special looking back at the series’ first decade. According to costar Stephan McGann, you should have your hankies handy, as he says, “A lot of our U.K. fans who have [already] seen [our 10th anniversary special] cried like babies even over just looking back over the trajectory of our 10 years. … I cried watching that.”
Caesar’s Doomsday War
Science Channel, 8pm EST
For centuries, the truth about what exactly happened during Julius Caesar’s reign has been shrouded in mystery. This special explores the events of the war and the Gaul people, tracing their origins and following the events that gave them such a terrifying reputation in Rome. Archaeologists take viewers along on their hunt to find clues behind the lost cities of the Gauls and investigate where their wealth came from. Using 3D animation, the program also bring to life the technology believed to have been used at the time and charts key moments in Caesar’s conquest.
Power Book II: Ghost
Starz, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The drama begins its second season with Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) still running from a legacy that haunts him. Tariq finds himself drifting further from what he’s been fighting to protect: his family.
Sunday Night Sex Comedies
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s Turner Classic Movies double feature of beloved sex/romantic comedies from the 1950s and ’60s begins with The Tender Trap (1955). Frank Sinatra plays theater agent Charlie Reader, a swinging bachelor whose ways with women impress his unhappily married best pal and current house guest Joe McCall (David Wayne). But Charlie’s lifestyle is put to the test when he meets ingénue Julie Gillis (Debbie Reynolds), who insists he drop his other girlfriends and propose. Both Sinatra and Reynolds sing versions of Jimmy Van Heusen and Sammy Cahn’s Oscar-nominated song “(Love Is) the Tender Trap,” which was a hit for Sinatra that he incorporated into his performing repertoire throughout his career. After that, Natalie Wood plays pop psychologist Dr. Helen Brown in Sex and the Single Girl, the 1964 comedy loosely based on Helen Gurley Brown’s 1962 nonfiction book of the same name. In the film, tabloid editor Bob Weston (Tony Curtis) seeks to have Brown accept him as a patient in order to get the goods on her. Complications ensue when Weston uses the alias of pal Frank Broderick (Henry Fonda), who is having marital problems with his willful wife, Sylvia (Lauren Bacall).
The Great North: “Good Beef Hunting Adventure”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
During Thanksgiving week, the Tobins take part in an old family tradition called The Beef Hunt in the new episode “Good Beef Hunting Adventure.”
Fear the Walking Dead: “Reclamation”
AMC, 9pm EST
Morgan searches for Al, only to discover that he’s not the only one looking for her ... and that his search may have put a target on his own back.
The Canterville Ghost: “Winter”
BYUtv, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
In the conclusion of this four-part contemporary reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy, the Otises host a Christmas ball. Anthony Head, James Lance and Caroline Catz star.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Sundown”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Sundown,” Sam (LL Cool J) and Rountree (Caleb Castille) try to defuse the situation when a man hijacks a bus full of hostages and threatens to blow it up unless his daughter’s war crimes are posthumously cleared.
Condor: “Not What He Thinks He Is”
EPIX, 9pm EST
Reuel (Bob Balaban) gets some nighttime visitors and realizes he’s in the middle of an unexpected conflict. Against her better judgment, Kat (Isidora Goreshter) helps an old friend.
Bob’s Burgers: “Stuck in the Kitchen With You”
FOX, 9pm EST
When Bob (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) volunteers to cook Thanksgiving dinner for a retirement home, Louise (voice of Kristen Schaal) gets stuck helping him on his most intense cooking day of the year in the new episode “Stuck in the Kitchen With You.”
Grantchester
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 6 finale, when a successful music producer is murdered, Geordie (Robson Green) finds himself implicated in the investigation and forced to consider whether his army buddy Johnny (Shaun Dooley) could be the killer.
BMF
Starz, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The series inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country finishes its first season tonight.
Family Guy: “The Birthday Bootlegger”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “The Birthday Bootlegger,” new boss Preston Lloyd (guest voice of Peter Macon) puts a stop to Peter’s (voice of Seth MacFarlane) favorite part about work: office birthday celebrations.
The Engineering That Built the World
History, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 1 concludes with “The Hoover Dam.” The episode chronicles how a hard-driving engineer with a reputation for excellence was on a quest to tame one of the wildest rivers in the United States, bringing much needed water to the arid American West. He struggled with a disgruntled workforce, hellish conditions and nearly insurmountable engineering challenges, but when it was done, the Hoover Dam was a marvel — as tall as a 60-story building, requiring more material than the Great Pyramid and with enough concrete to circle the equator.
Baptiste
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST, Season Finale!
The Season 2 finale finds Julien (Tchéky Karyo) and Emma (Fiona Shaw) following the clues to stop the next attack.
Sister Wives
TLC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Since 2010, cameras have documented the life of the polygamist family of Kody Brown and his four wives. This season addresses Christine’s desire to move to Utah, differing opinions about COVID protocols, and Meri and Kody not having any type of romantic relationship. As the family prepares to start building on their property, they are splitting apart at the seams over the upcoming holidays.