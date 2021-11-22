TV Best Bets for November 22

Chasing Ghislaine
This three-part investigative docuseries follows the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, the fallen socialite accused of sexual abuse and sex trafficking of minors. With the spotlight often focused on her employer, onetime lover and alleged accomplice Jeffrey Epstein, the full breadth of Maxwell’s alleged crimes and the many vital secrets she still keeps have remained closely guarded — until now. The series will make its linear premiere Dec. 3 on Investigation Discovery.
TCM Remembers Dean Stockwell
TCM, beginning at 6am EST
Turner Classic Movies celebrates the life and career of actor Dean Stockwell, who passed away Nov. 7 at age 85, with seven of his films: Anchors Aweigh (1945), The Green Years (1946), The Mighty McGurk (1947), The Happy Years (1950), The Secret Garden (1949), Kim (1950) and The Boy With Green Hair (1948).
Vetsgiving
Nat Geo Wild, times vary
Nat Geo Wild’s annual Thanksgiving week celebration of its popular veterinary reality shows returns this year. Each night, feast on several-hour helpings of Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Nov. 22), Heartland Docs, DVM (Nov. 23), The Hatcher Family Dairy (Nov. 24), The Incredible Dr. Pol (Nov. 25), Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Nov. 26 & 27) and Vets on the Beach (Nov. 28). On Nov. 25, you can also enjoy a sneak peek at a new series — Pop Goes the Vet With Dr. Joya, which will formally premiere in spring 2022.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
CBS, 8pm EST
The longest-running holiday special in television history returns as Rudolph and his friends — Hermey the elf, Yukon Cornelius and others — save Christmas in this classic Rankin/Bass special featuring the voice of legendary performer Burl Ives.
NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Week 11 of the NFL season wraps up with the N.Y. Giants visiting Raymond James Stadium to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
The Voice: “Live Top 11 Performances”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The Top 11 artists perform songs selected by the fans in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the Top 10.
Behind the Holiday: Thanksgiving
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Witness the true story of Thanksgiving as we separate fact from fiction and chronicle its evolution over 400 years. See how the holiday has evolved along with the nation that celebrates it. What do pilgrims, turkeys and November have to do with the “First Thanksgiving”? Very little. Discover the true story.
TCM Spotlight: Dance Numbers
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies has all the right moves again with another Monday evening salute to films with great choreography. Beginning the evening is the Best Picture Oscar-nominated British drama The Red Shoes (1948). Renowned Scottish ballet dancer Moira Shearer made her feature-film debut here as Victoria Page, a dancer thrilled when impresario Boris Lermontov (Anton Walbrook) offers her a spot a spot with his ballet company. She meets and quickly falls for accompanist Julian Craster (Marius Goring), but is dealt a cruel fate after she leaves him in favor of a jealous Lermontov’s promises to further her own ambition. Famed filmmaking collaborators Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger cowrote and codirected this lushly photographed film, whose lovely musical score by Brian Easdale won an Oscar. Australian ballet dancer Robert Helpmann costars and choreographed the film’s central, 17-minute-long ballet sequence, the famed “The Ballet of the Red Shoes.” Russian choreographer/ballet dancer Léonide Massine was also cast as a dancer and choreographed his own role within the main ballet. Following this film, the rest of the evening is comprised of four films starring and choreographed by the legendary Gene Kelly, and in two cases codirected and directed by him. First is the Best Picture Oscar-winning An American in Paris (1951), directed by Best Director Oscar nominee Vincente Minnelli. Inspired by George Gershwin’s 1928 orchestral composition, the colorful film finds an expatriate American artist played by Kelly falling in love with a beautiful Frenchwoman (Leslie Caron), with the duo memorably dancing throughout the romantic settings of the titular City of Light accompanied by a Gershwin score. Next is Singin’ in the Rain (1952), which Kelly codirected and -choreographed with Stanley Donen. Costarring Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds, the film features a memorable, Oscar-nominated musical score to accompany its choreography, including a famed scene where Kelly does indeed sing (and dance) in the rain. The evening concludes in the early morning hours tomorrow with Summer Stock (1950), also starring Judy Garland and co-choreographed by Nicholas Castle Sr. and Kelly; and Invitation to the Dance (1956), Kelly’s first solo directing effort, an interesting and experimental film in which there is no dialogue — the characters perform their roles entirely through dance and mime, choreographed by Kelly. One of the sequences, codirected by animation greats William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, even finds a live-action Kelly dancing with various cartoon characters. — Jeff Pfeiffer
4400: “The Way We Were”
The CW, 9pm EST
Keisha (Ireon Roach) hears the truth about the day she lost her sister, moving her to take a chance. Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) and Andre (TL Thompson) enjoy a day out, meanwhile, Hayden (Amarr Wooten) and Mariah (guest star Sophia Echendu) grow closer.
The Good Doctor: “Expired”
ABC, 10pm EST
After visiting a possible wedding venue, Shaun and Lea happen upon a terrible car accident and discover Alma (Natalee Linez), a pregnant young mother who has been badly injured and needs immediate medical attention. Back at St. Bonaventure, Alma’s condition worsens, and Shaun and Drs. Lim and Jordan are forced to deliver the baby prematurely. Meanwhile, Dr. Glassman is apprehensive when a figure from his past reaches out for help.
Ordinary Joe: “Thankful”
NBC, 10pm EST
Cop Joe (James Wolk) navigates a tense Thanksgiving dinner with his entire family; Music Joe (Wolk) battles his feelings of betrayal in order to help Amy’s (Natalie Martinez) campaign; Nurse Joe (Wolk) and Jenny (Elizabeth Lail) decide to finally hire outside help for Chris (John Gluck) as they prepare to spend their first Thanksgiving apart from each other.
Independent Lens: “Duty Free”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
This documentary follows Rebecca, a 75-year-old mother who loses her lifelong job as a hotel housekeeper and is left with no savings, no safety net, and no future job prospects. Her son, filmmaker Sian-Pierre Regis, decides to take her on a bucket-list adventure around the country, giving her the experiences she sacrificed in raising him. Even as viewers delight in seeing through Rebecca’s eyes how significantly culture has changed during the 40 years she focused on her work, they also will see how pervasive ageism is in America’s job application process.