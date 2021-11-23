TV Best Bets for November 23

Mary McCartney Serves It Up
discovery+, New Episodes!
British photographer and cookbook author Mary McCartney returns to her London kitchen to help kickstart the holidays with four new episodes of her series that find Mary sharing her sincere love of family gatherings and meat-free entertaining for the holidays. In each half-hour episode, she’ll be joined by famous friends and relatives, including her father, Paul McCartney, her little sister, Stella McCartney, Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey, to celebrate food and friendship with transatlantic cookalongs and revealing food Q&As.
Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Netflix, New Episodes!
Kevin Smith’s sequel to the 1980s animated favorite He-Man and the Masters of the Universe returns with new episodes. After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela (voice of Sarah Michelle Gellar) and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the universe. The voice cast also includes Chris Wood, Mark Hamill, Liam Cunningham, Lena Headey, Diedrich Bader and Alicia Silverstone.
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast
Netflix
Waffles and Mochi are home for the holidays in the Land of Frozen Food when Steve the Mop calls asking about their holiday traditions. Overeager as always, Waffles makes up a holiday called Freezie Day and says it is all about the food. Steve invites himself — and all their friends from the grocery store — over to celebrate, but Waffles and Mochi have nothing to feed their guests at this impromptu party. Ultimately, they learn that holiday traditions are about much more than food — they’re about being together with the people you love.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Gothic Literature
TCM, beginning at 6:15am EST, Catch a Classic!
Its Gothic literature night on Turner Classic Movies, and the network will be showing films based on classic novels from that genre, which often features settings in dark and gloomy locations, the supernatural, frightening story elements and themes that deal with a dark nature. The moody ambience begins right away with the 1931 horror classic Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, based on the 1886 novel The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson. Fredric March, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor, plays both infamous title roles. Next is The Tell-Tale Heart (1991), followed by the 1939 drama The Hunchback of Notre Dame, based on the 1831 novel of the same name by Victor Hugo, starring Charles Laughton as Quasimodo, the titular hunchback, and Maureen O’Hara as the gypsy Esmeralda. The 1945 horror drama The Picture of Dorian Gray follows. Based on Oscar Wilde’s 1890 novel, the film stars George Sanders, Hurd Hatfield and Angela Lansbury, who was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Next up is the 1948 mystery The Woman in White, based on the 1860 classic novel by Wilkie Collins that set the standard for the genre; Alexis Smith and Eleanor Parker star. The 1943 historical drama The Man in Grey follows, an adaptation of the 1941 novel by Eleanor Smith, starring Margaret Lockwood and James Mason, that was not released in the U.S. until 1983. Mary Shelley’s 1818 classic Frankenstein inspired tonight’s next feature, the 1957 Hammer horror film The Curse of Frankenstein, starring Peter Cushing as Victor Frankenstein and Christopher Lee as the Monster. Appropriately ending the day just about as the sun sets is 1931’s Dracula, based on the 1924 stage play by Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston, which was adapted from the 1897 novel by Bram Stoker. Bela Lugosi stars in his most famous role as the legendary vampire count. — Evan McLean
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers are at Madison Square Garden to take on Kemba Walker and the N.Y. Knicks, and Nikola Joki? and the Denver Nuggets face Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers in Portland.
The Flash: “Armageddon, Part 2”
The CW, 8pm EST
Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns the Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence, but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams).
The Resident: “Old Dogs, New Tricks”
FOX, 8pm EST
Upon receiving attention from multiple women at the hospital, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) contemplates jumping back into the dating scene in the new episode “Old Dogs, New Tricks.”
Black and Missing
HBO, 8pm; also streams on HBO Max EST, New Series!
This four-part documentary series from multiple Emmy winner Geeta Gandbhir and award-winning documentarian, journalist, author and activist Soledad O’Brien was three years in the making. It follows sisters-in-law, and Black and Missing Foundation founders, Derrica and Natalie Wilson as they fight an uphill battle to bring awareness to the Black missing persons cases that are marginalized by law enforcement and national media. The series debuts with two back-to-back hourlong episodes tonight, and concludes with two back-to-back episodes tomorrow night.
The Voice: “Live Top 11 Eliminations”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The Top 9 highest artists are revealed as safe by America’s votes while the bottom two compete in the Instant Save. Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton perform with their individual teams.
La Brea: “Father and Son”
NBC, 9pm EST
When a stunning revelation puts Josh (Jack Martin) and Izzy’s (Zyra Gorecki) lives on the line, Eve (Natalie Zea) and the other survivors desperately search for the young boy who holds the key to saving them; Gavin (Eoin Macken) and Izzy must rely on a stranger if there is any hope to reunite their family.
Independent Lens: “Home From School: The Children of Carlisle”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
In honor of Native American Heritage Month, this documentary sheds light on the quest to heal generational wounds across Native communities. In 2017, a delegation of Northern Arapaho tribal members traveled from Wyoming to Pennsylvania to retrieve remains of three children who died at Carlisle Indian Industrial School in the 1880s. The Children of Carlisle dives into the history of that flagship federal boarding school and chronicles the modern-day journey of tribal members who seek to recover what remains of the Arapaho children.
Queens: “Behind the Throne”
ABC, 10pm EST
As the ladies prepare to shoot their first music video in nearly two decades, Brianna has a hard time maintaining a work-life balance. Meanwhile, Lil Muffin works to reestablish her career, and Jill continues to manage her public image. Musical performances include “All Rise (The Supreme Court)” performed by Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Pepi Sonuga.
Top Gear
BBC America, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
BBC America’s Tuesday automotive programming block features the Season 31 premiere of Top Gear, as hosts Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness hit the road again in a series of challenges designed to push them and their cars to the limit.
College Basketball: Gonzaga vs. UCLA
ESPN, 10pm Live EST
The showcase game of the Good Sam Empire Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas has a 2021 Final Four rematch with the Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. the UCLA Bruins.
New Amsterdam: “Death Is the Rule. Life Is the Exception”
NBC, 10pm EST
As Max (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) prepare to depart for London, a deadly superbug hits the hospital and draws them back in. Meanwhile, Leyla (Shiva Kalaiselvan) confronts Bloom (Janet Montgomery) about the secret she has been hiding, and Iggy (Tyler Labine) digs deep to help two grieving parents confront the reality that their son is gone.
KLUTCH Academy
BET, 11pm EST, New Series!
This five-part unscripted series comes from the creative team behind the award-winning docuseries The Last Dance. It documents KLUTCH Sports Group, led by CEO Rich Paul, as they prepare six college basketball prospects for pro careers. Each hourlong episode candidly reveals what players and agents experience in the process leading up to the NBA draft and beyond.