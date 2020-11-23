TV Best Bets for November 23

Black Narcissus
FX, 8pm EST, New Miniseries!
In 1934 in the Himalayas, a remote clifftop palace once known as the “House of Women” holds many dark secrets. When the young nuns of St. Faith attempt to establish a mission there, its haunting mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy. The miniseries is based on the novel by Rumer Godden and touches on elements of psychological horror in what some describe as a tale of sexual repression and forbidden love.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Cameron (William Lipton) is injured. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Dustin (Mark Lawson) have a common goal. Mac (John J. York) heads Laura (Genie Francis) off. Sam (Kelly Monaco) leaves Julian (William deVry) hanging. Sonny (Maurice Benard) is devastated. Carly (Laura Wright) waits for news.
NFL Football: L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Donald and the L.A. Rams at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium for a Week 11 Monday Night Footballcontest.
L.A.’s Finest: “Dangerous Minds”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Dangerous Minds,” the team digs further into the case of the missing diamonds and the task force executes a major drug bust.
Heart of the Holidays
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST
When Sam (Vanessa Lengies) was a little girl, all she wanted was to make a difference in the world. Now as a high-powered stockbroker on Wall Street, she couldn’t be further from her small-town roots. After a misunderstanding, Sam heads back home for the holidays where she comes face-to-face with her high school sweetheart Noah (Corey Sevier). Together they rediscover what matters most in life.
The Voice: “The Knockouts Part 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Knockout Rounds continue. Each artist is paired against a teammate to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits. The coaches alone will choose the winner from each Knockout to advance to the live shows. Each coach will have one steal in the Knockout Rounds.
Star of the Month: Shelley Winters: “Shelley Out West”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The films Shelley Winters made over her decades-long acting career spanned a variety of genres, including Westerns. You can see some of those tonight, beginning with her first Western and one of her earliest roles overall, a small, uncredited performance in Howard Hawks’ John Wayne-led classic Red River(1948). Other Shelley Westerns tonight include The Treasure of Pancho Villa(1955) and Winchester ’73(1950). The evening ends with the drama My Man and I(1952), which isn’t technically a Western, but isset out West in its tale of a romance between Winters’ alcoholic waitress and a Mexican farm laborer portrayed by Ricardo Montalbán.
Below Deck: “Do Not Disturb”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Carrying the weight of the deck team begins to take a toll on Eddie. Feeling out of his element, James struggles to connect with his crewmates. Mistakes from a few people fracture the charter, and Captain Lee is forced to level with the crew after a series of dangerous mishaps. Ultimately, Shane’s repeated follies push Eddie over the edge.
Filthy Rich: “Romans 12:21”
FOX, 9pm EST
The Monreaux family must use every resource at their disposal to find Antonio’s (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) son, Jesus, in the new episode “Romans 12:21.”
Bargain Mansions: “Lofty Designs”
HGTV, 9pm EST
A contractor friend asks Tamara Day to work her magic on a 1948 ranch house. Tamara installs a herringbone walkway and solves a dilemma while whitewashing the brick. Then, she adds a study space and upgrades a shared bathroom for kids.
Twisted Sisters: “The Old River Road”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Sisters Janice and Betty move from Hope, Indiana, to Seadrift, Texas, looking for a clean start. But trouble follows them to the Texas coast as Janice’s marriage soon falls apart. Resentment and anger build until, finally, the sisters plot a murder. However, the plan has a fatal flaw, as they leave their victim lying by the side of the road, leading to an intense coverup and cataclysmic chase the sisters never saw coming.
Mysteries of the Unknown: “Largest Cannon Ever Built, Lydia the Spy and Churchill’s Demise”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Don Wildman uncovers an out-of-this-world secret mission to reach the final frontier, investigates an unlikely spy who took on the British army and highlights a world leader in a precarious predicament that almost changed the world forever.
The Good Doctor: “Not the Same”
ABC, 10pm EST
Dr. Morgan Reznik (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Shaun Murphy’s (Freddie Highmore) patient pregnant with twins is having pains and they are forced to grapple with a decision no one wants to make. Meanwhile, Shaun asks Lea (Paige Spara) to move back in despite her reservations.
Til Death Do Us Part: “Blood Is Thicker Than Water”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
When Heather Springer is set up on a blind date with David DeWild, she is over the moon. But David is a no-show, and things take an intriguing turn when his identical twin brother Daniel turns up in his place. This last-minute switch leads to a whirlwind teenage romance that eventually blossoms into a marriage and two young children. But with identical twin David always hanging around the house, three’s a crowd and passion turns to poison, leaving a beautiful family torn apart.
The Weakest Link: “Who Is Six Eggs Short of a Half Dozen?”
NBC, 10pm EST
Jane Lynch hosts a new episode of this revival of the international game show phenomenon. Eight strangers work as a team to play a high-stakes game of trivia. They turn on each other to eliminate the weakest in hopes of winning up to a $1 million prize.
