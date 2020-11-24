TV Best Bets for November 24

Tosh.0
Comedy Central, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
Daniel Tosh’s series that has commented on viral videos, bizarre bloggers, social-media morons and all things internet comes to an end after 12 seasons.
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
Netflix
Huttsgalor’s favorite winter festival is finally here, but will some ice-breathing dragons put a frost on everyone’s fun?
Hillbilly Elegy
Netflix, Original Film!
Amy Adams and Glenn Close headline Ron Howard’s drama based on the bestselling memoir.
TCM Afternoon Movie: Outsiders on Campus
TCM, beginning at 12:30pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This afternoon’s lineup of films on Turner Classic Movies is set at school, but with characters who are not there as students, or at least not in a traditional way. First up is 1951’s Goodbye, My Fancy, a romantic comedy starring Joan Crawford as a politician who returns to her former college to receive an honorary degree, only to find that her old flame — a former professor (Robert Young) — is now the university president. Next, Robert Taylor and Vivien Leigh star in the drama A Yank at Oxford(1938), with Taylor playing a cocky American athlete who receives a scholarship to attend England’s staid Oxford University and almost immediately encounters friction. A similar situation befalls Mickey Rooney’s American character in the next film, the more comedic A Yank at Eton(1942). Finally, in the comedyMr. Belvedere Goes to College (1949), the titular genius portrayed by Clifton Webb enrolls in a university with plans to obtain a four-year degree in only one year.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Sam (Kelly Monaco) senses she’s not being told something. Julian (William deVry) asks Ava (Maura West) for a favor. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) looks for Mac (John J. York). Carly (Laura Wright) helps Brando (Johnny Wactor). Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) finds Brad (Parry Shen) having a nightmare.
Moonshiners
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Times are tough around the world in 2020, and life in the backwoods of Appalachia is no exception. But for America’s favorite moonshiners, there’s a silver lining in these trying times. Just as their forefathers discovered during the Great Depression, outlaw shiners thrive in the face of adversity. While the global economy has shuttered the doors of businesses around the country, the moonshine business is booming. As the new season of Moonshinerskicks off with a two-hour premiere, outlaw distillers will be tested like never before as they take bigger risks and ramp up their backwoods operations to meet unprecedented demand while taking advantage of an oversupply of raw ingredients unlike anything they’ve seen before.
Cosmos: Possible Worlds: “The Sacrifice of Cassini”
FOX, 8pm EST
Witness the 20-year-long odyssey of a robotic explorer ordered to self-destruct on another world in “The Sacrifice of Cassini.”
A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Erin (Rochelle Aytes) is planning the town’s Christmas celebration and must win over firefighter Kevin (Mark Taylor) in order to obtain the beautiful spruce tree from his property for the celebration.
The Voice: “The Knockouts Part 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Knockout Rounds continue. Each artist is paired against a teammate to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits. The coaches alone will choose the winner from each Knockout to advance to the live shows. Each coach will have one steal in the Knockout Rounds.
Finding Your Roots: “The Impression”
PBS, 8pm EST
Comedian Larry David and politician Bernie Sanders discover they have more in common than they knew as they trace their roots from 1940s Brooklyn back to Jewish communities in Eastern Europe.
FBI: “Unreasonable Doubt”
CBS, 9pm EST
The team races to stop an active serial killer whose victims share similarities with those from an old closed case in the new episode “Unreasonable Doubt.”
neXt: “File #5”
FOX, 9pm EST
Rogue program neXt orchestrates an unlikely and dangerous reunion between Shea (Fernanda Andrade) and someone from her past in the new episode “File #5.”
Fixer to Fabulous: “Family House With History”
HGTV, 9pm EST
A couple’s 19th-century home has been in their family for five generations, and they want to update it to fit their lifestyle. Dave and Jenny renovate the space while preserving the historic charm so the home can be passed down for generations to come.
Homicide City: “Buried Secrets”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
When a hard-working, pregnant mother vanishes, detectives stumble on a love triangle that may explain the secrets behind her death.
Rise of the Nazis: “Night of the Long Knives”
PBS, 9pm EST
See how Hitler finds himself caught between Germany's president and the Nazis’ power base. His advisers persuade him to destroy the Nazi stormtroopers and their leader — one of his oldest friends — to make the SS Germany’s only paramilitary force.
Don’t Be Tardy…: “Crystals, Caves, and Kim”
Bravo, 10pm EST
When the Biermanns set out to explore the caves and culture of New Mexico, Kroy finds his true calling as a tour guide, while Kim buys up every roadside crystal she can find. But crystals only soothe Kim’s nerves so much, as she reaches a breaking point over the RV’s faulty air conditioning.
FBI: Most Wanted: “Execute”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Execute,” a hacker triggers a car crash that kills a family of three, and the team races to hunt him down as his ransomware demands escalate and his chilling final target becomes apparent.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series returns to follow a group of hopefuls as they work their way through a rigorous training camp to vie for a highly coveted spot on one of America’s most iconic teams. In a first for the organization, the franchise conducted worldwide auditions virtually, resulting in one of the most diverse and talented casts to date.
Transplant: “Collapse”
NBC, 10pm EST
When an explosion occurs near York Memorial, Bash (Hamza Haq) rushes to the scene to treat the wounded. Back at the hospital, the team works to treat critical injuries. June (Ayisha Issa) struggles to know when she should take initiative in the operating room. Despite the chaos, Claire (Torri Higginson) takes the time to help a teenage girl in need.
Frontline: “Supreme Revenge: Battle for the Court”
PBS, 10pm EST
Go inside the no-holds-barred war for control of the Supreme Court. From Brett Kavanaugh to Robert Bork, this episode investigates how a 30-year-old grievance transformed the Court and turned confirmations into bitter, partisan conflicts.
Welcome to Plathville: “You Can’t Stop the Girl”
TLC, 10pm EST
Ethan is left speechless after Olivia gets a body piercing. Ethan and Olivia host Micah and Moriah for their first ever Independence Day. Kim, Barry and the kids head back to the farm to welcome visitors from down under.
