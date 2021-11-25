TV Best Bets for November 25

The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC, 9am Live EST
The ultimate holiday tradition is back for its 95th year of giant balloons, fabulous floats, exciting performers and more fun.
The Beatles: Get Back
Disney+, New Miniseries!
Peter Jackson’s original documentary about the Beatles airs over three days on Thanksgiving weekend, with three separate two-hour episodes rolling out today, tomorrow and Saturday. The six hours of content is entirely comprised of never-before-seen footage, including the band’s final live performance, footage that only Jackson has been given access to in the more than 50 years since its recording. The central narrative thread in The Beatles: Get Back is the Fab Four preparing for their first live show in over two years. They write and rehearse 14 new songs, demonstrating their camaraderie and creativity while doing so. In addition, the Beatles’ last live performance as a group, a rooftop concert in early 1969 on London’s Savile Row, is shown in its entirety. Jackson remarked that the footage, originally captured by Michael Lindsay-Hogg (the director of many Beatles music videos), reveals John, Paul, George and Ringo in a fresh, compelling way. “It’s raw, honest and human,” he said. “Over six hours, you’ll get to know the Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”
12 Dates of Christmas
HBO Max, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of the holiday dating series follows three singles, Amanda Grace, Danny and Markelle, as they escape to a stunning winter wonderland, each searching for someone special to bring home for the holidays. The new season promises to spice up this festive time of year with even more dating drama, romance and surprises inside the fantasy lodge.
F Is for Family
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The raunchy and nostalgic adult animated comedy returns for a fifth and final season. Cocreator Bill Burr, Laura Dern and Justin Long lead the voice cast.
Super Crooks
Netflix, New Series!
This anime adaptation of Mark Millar’s comic book series is a half-hour, super-powered heist story about small-time crook Johnny Bolt, who recruits the ultimate crew of supervillains for one last job.
South Park: Post COVID
Paramount+
Kyle, Stan, Kenny and Cartman make their debut on Paramount+ in this first of what the streaming service is describing as “exclusive events” based on the long-running, cult-favorite South Park animated series. A second exclusive event was announced for some time in December; details on what both of these events are about were not fully available at presstime.
DECADES Presents A Thanksgiving Roast
DECADES, beginning at 6am EST
The DECADES channel returns with its annual daylong Thanksgiving presentation of episodes of The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast, the now rarely seen series of specials that aired between 1974-84 and was the granddaddy of the TV comedy roasts enjoyed today. Look back and laugh as various celebrities get into the hot seat while a jury of their A-list peers let the good-natured quips fly. Among the 21 roastees featured during today’s marathon are Betty White, Muhammad Ali, Lucille Ball, Valerie Harper, Jackie Gleason, Jimmy Stewart, Joe Namath, Dean Martin himself and more. For a complete lineup, and to see if DECADES is available in your area or on your system, check out decades.com.
Family Comedies
TCM, beginning at 8:30am EST, Catch a Classic!
Happy Thanksgiving! On this family-oriented holiday, enjoy a day of hilarious family films on Turner Classic Movies. Today’s lineup, airing well into tomorrow morning, in order, features: Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary (1941), Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm (1938), The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963), Room for One More (1952), Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948), Father of the Bride (1950), Houseboat (1958), Cheaper by the Dozen (1950), Yours, Mine and Ours (1968), Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation (1962) and Please Don’t Eat the Daisies (1960).
The National Dog Show
NBC, 12pm (12pm in all time zones); also streams on Peacock EST
More than 1,000 purebred dogs from over 100 American Kennel Club-sanctioned breeds, including many of America’s elite show dogs and their owners and handlers, compete for Best of Breed, First in Group and Best in Show at this annual event hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, which dates back to 1879. This year, the National Dog Show will introduce one new AKC-sanctioned breed: the Biewer (pronounced “beaver”) terrier, which joins the Toy Group. John O’Hurley is back to host, alongside analyst David Frei and reporter Mary Carillo. NBC will re-air the show on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 27.
NFL Football
CBS, FOX & NBC, beginning at 12:30pm Live EST
The NFL’s Thanksgiving Day tradition continues with the Chicago Bears at the Detroit Lions (FOX), the Las Vegas Raiders at the Dallas Cowboys (CBS) and the Buffalo Bills at the New Orleans Saints in primetime (NBC; also streams on Peacock).
National Dog Show Junior
Peacock, 2pm EST
Following the National Dog Show, which airs on NBC and streams on Peacock, the streaming service will exclusively stream a brand-new way to watch the National Dog Show, including kid-focused content that will combine judging highlights with Best in Show features. Matt Iseman, Laurie Hernandez and kid reporter Anna Laible host.
College Football: Ole Miss at Mississippi State
ESPN, 7:30pm Live EST
The Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs battle in the Egg Bowl college football rivalry game tonight at Starkville’s Davis Wade Stadium.
The Magic Maker
ABC, 8pm EST
This Thanksgiving, famed magician Adam Trent breaks the No. 1 rule of magic and puts magic in the hands of everyday people to help them with the biggest and most emotional moments of their lives. Whether it’s helping a U.S. soldier “magically” reappear to his family after serving overseas or teaching a nervous young man to “walk on water” for his marriage proposal, Adam Trent spends this holiday amazing and astonishing viewers while making dreams come true as “The Magic Maker.”
World Pet Games
FOX, 8pm EST
Contestants showcase how skilled their furry friends are in five outrageous events, with winners receiving a donation to an animal charity made in their honor. Erin Andrews and Finesse Mitchell cohost with Rachel Bonnetta serving as a sideline reporter.
Nine Kittens of Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Cat lovers Zachary and Marilee are thrown back together at Christmas when they’re tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens. Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad and Gregory Hattison star.
Pop Goes the Vet With Dr. Joya
Nat Geo Wild, 11pm EST, Sneak Peek!
As part of Nat Geo Wild’s Vetsgiving week, enjoy a sneak peek of its latest veterinary reality series, which will formally premiere in spring 2022. This show follows Kentucky-based veterinary dermatologist Dr. Joya Griffin. From impacted earwax to oozing cysts to massive hair loss, there’s no case too mysterious or bizarre for her as she investigates the largest organ in an animal’s body — the skin.