TV Best Bets for November 25

Uncle Frank
Amazon Prime Video, Feature Film Premiere!
Paul Bettany and Sophia Lillis star in Alan Ball’s road movie set in the 1970s.
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
Netflix, Original Film!
It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell).
Saved by the Bell
Peacock, New Series!
The ’90s Saturday morning kids comedy series is reimagined. Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies reprise their original roles.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) shares bad news with Laura (Genie Francis). Ava (Maura West) gives Julian (William deVry) an ultimatum. Liz (Rebecca Herbst) leans on Scott (Kin Shriner) for support. Molly (Haley Pullos) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) discuss Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) drinking. Sonny (Maurice Benard) wants what’s best for his family.
The Goldbergs: “Eracism”
ABC, 8pm EST
Adam (Patton Oswalt) sets out to create a movie that will tackle racism but realizes he is out of his depth on the subject due to his sheltered upbringing. Meanwhile, Geoff (Sam Lerner) is determined to teach Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Barry (Troy Gentile) to become better people.
Good Morning Christmas!
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Two competing TV hosts (Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas) are sent to a festive small town over Christmas. While pretending to get along for the sake of appearances, they discover that there’s more to each other than they thought.
Women of Worth
NBC, 8pm EST
L’Oréal Paris has announced its 2020 Women of Worth Honorees, and is rewarding 10 inspirational women with $10,000 to support their nonprofit organizations. For 15 years, the program has been honoring the innate worth of women everywhere who are selflessly giving back to their communities. To elevate their powerful stories, the 2020 honorees will be featured in this hourlong special, which brings together a notable roster of spokeswomen to highlight each honoree’s unique mission and bring their inspirational experiences to life.
Nature: “Santa’s Wild Home”
PBS, 8pm EST
Get an intimate look into life in Lapland, fabled land of Santa Claus and actual home of tenacious wildlife such as reindeer, wolverines, brown bears and more.
In Memoriam: Sean Connery
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
In memory of Sean Connery, who passed away at age 90 on Oct. 31, Turner Classic Movies tonight airs an evening of films starring the legendary actor. First up are two titles starring the sexy Scot in his most iconic role — as the original big-screen James Bond. The night begins with the 007 movies Thunderball(1965) and You Only Live Twice(1967). But there was much more to Connery’s acting than Bond, as evidenced in his other films airing this evening. You’ll see one of the actor’s early successes in moving beyond the superspy typecast with his strong performance alongside Tippi Hedren in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1964 psychological thriller Marnie. Then, Connery takes another different turn in Sidney Lumet’s acclaimed 1965 war drama The Hill. Finally, Connery is back in the adventure genre, but in a decidedly different vein from the action of a 007 film, in John Huston’s Oscar-nominated The Man Who Would Be King(1975), which is set in late 19th-century India and based on Rudyard Kipling’s novella.
American Housewife: “Homeschool Sweet Homeschool”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
With Anna-Kat (Giselle Eisenberg) and Franklin (Evan O’Toole) home with mono, Katie (Katy Mixon) seizes the opportunity to use them as the backdrop for her mommy vlog. And when Taylor’s (Meg Donnelly) first college paper comes back with an A, Greg (Diedrich Bader) questions her TA’s intention.
The Conners: “Friends in High Places and Horse Surgery”
ABC, 9pm EST
Darlene (Sara Gilbert) begins to develop a friendship with a manager at Wellman Plastics, which lands her in an awkward situation between the boss and her sister, Becky (Lecy Goranson).
Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Buying Mom and Dad’s House”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Mike and Ashley jumped at the chance to buy her childhood home, and although it holds countless memories, the couple needs help to make it their own. Home renovation and real estate stars Drew and Jonathan Scott open up the floor plan to create more flow, update the tired finishes and help Mike plan a surprise for his wife.
The Murder Tapes: “He’s Not Going to Stop”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
When Dr. Steven Pitt is murdered in broad daylight, it shocks the Phoenix area. When two more people are shot down less than 24 hours later, everyone in neighboring Scottsdale is on edge. Then a third murder causes tensions across the area to reach a fevered pitch. Bodycam footage captures the hunt for the dangerous spree shooter who is always one step ahead. As the game of cat and mouse unravels, a terrifying shootout leaves the entire region wondering what could have driven a person so mad.
A “Saturday Night Live” Thanksgiving Special
NBC, 9pm EST
Enjoy a look back at all things Thanksgiving-related through the history of SNL.
NOVA: “Saving Notre Dame”
PBS, 9pm EST
When the Notre Dame cathedral caught fire in April 2019, Paris came perilously close to losing over 800 years of history. As engineers rebuild, researchers use cutting-edge technology to piece together what happened and restore the cathedral.
For Life: “Homecoming”
ABC, 10pm EST
A newly liberated man, Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) acclimates to family life outside of prison. As he attempts to help Jamal (Dorian Missick) with his case, Aaron encounters Jamal’s sister, who needs legal help of her own.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: “Everybody Needs a Switzerland”
Bravo, 10pm EST
With the ladies operating on a “clean slate,” Whitney plans a Roaring ’20s party. Heather hosts a baby shower for five of her young, Mormon, pregnant employees; Meredith and Mary grow closer; and Jen acts inappropriately at a nighttime gathering. Later, when Meredith cancels plans, Jen begins to grow skeptical of Mary’s involvement and questions Meredith’s friendship.
The Crimes That Changed Us: “McMartin Preschool Trial”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
Ray Buckey and his mother Peggy run a popular nursery school in the upscale neighborhood of Manhattan Beach, California. But when one of the children’s mothers becomes convinced that her son has been sexually abused, it sets off a chain of panic and catastrophic events that will put an innocent man and members of his family on trial for the sexual abuse of children, with the media convinced of their guilt, and lead to the birth of “Satanic Panic” in America. After 30 years of silence, Ray Buckey finds the courage to tell his side of the story, while he remains in fear for his life.
True Paranormal: Fact or Faked
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
In this new series, teams of paranormal investigators look into mysterious and eerie reports to see if they have been faked. In this episode, one team goes to Savannah, Georgia, to debunk a police chase video of a ghost car. Meanwhile, a second team is off to Phoenix, where they attempt to re-create a video of a series of unexplained lights.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!