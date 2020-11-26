 Skip to main content
TV Best Bets for November 26

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Pictured: Santa Claus float at the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday November 28, 2019 -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

 NBC
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC, 9am Live EST

The annual tradition returns despite the pandemic, with the parade’s organizers saying, “We’ve reimagined our celebration to kick off the holidays safely.” Tune in for larger-than-life balloons, dazzling floats, big stars and, of course, Santa Claus.

Texas 6

CBS All Access, New Series!

This eight-episode docuseries is set in the little-known world of six-man football. It takes place in Strawn, Texas, and follows the Greyhounds — a six-man high school football team under the direction of Coach Dewaine Lee — as they attempt a three-peat for the 6-Man Football State Championship.

The Flight Attendant

HBO Max, New Series!

In this comedic thriller, a flight attendant (Kaley Cuoco) wakes up in a hotel with a dead man — and no idea what happened.

Connecting…

Peacock, Series Finale!

The ensemble comedy about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these trying times was removed from NBC’s broadcast schedule earlier this month, and has been airing the rest of its first season episodes on Peacock, including the season finale. This will apparently also be the series finale, as the show has not been picked up.

The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast

Decades, beginning at 7am EST

All day long on Thanksgiving Day, Decades serves up a plate full of nostalgia and laughs with a special presentation of The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast. These short celebrity roasts originated as a segment in The Dean Martin Showthat aired on NBC from 1965-74. The segment’s substantial popularity resulted in this spinoff series of stand-alone specials that ran from 1974-84. The lineup begins with Dean Martin and then follows with Jimmy Stewart, George Burns, Betty White, Lucille Ball, Jackie Gleason, Bob Hope, Michael Landon, Angie Dickinson, Suzanne Somers, Telly Savalas, Valerie Harper, Peter Marshall, Muhammad Ali, Jack Klugman, Sammy Davis Jr., Ted Knight, Danny Thomas, Joe Namath, Joan Collins and Evel Knievel.

The National Dog Show

NBC, 12pm EST

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia followed state and local pandemic guidelines to hold its annual all-breed dog show in Oaks, Pennsylvania. This single, two-day event took place Nov. 14-15 and was recorded for this presentation. John O’Hurley returns as host, and is again joined by expert analyst David Frei and NBC Sports correspondent Mary Carillo. Last year, a 2-year-old male bulldog named Thor topped the 2,000-dog field to take home the Best in Show title. Three new breeds will be on hand at the show this year: the barbet (Sporting Group), the dogo Argentino (Working Group) and the Belgian Laekenois (Herding Group).

NFL Football

CBS, FOX & NBC, beginning at 12:30pm Live EST

The NFL on Thanksgiving tradition continues with a trio of Turkey Day games: Houston Texans at Detroit Lions (CBS), Washington at Dallas Cowboys (FOX) and Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC).

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm EST

In this repeat of a special stand-alone episode from 2019, the citizens of Port Charles learn the true meaning of the season by way of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic A Christmas Carol.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

ABC, 8pm EST

Olaf teams up with Sven on a merry mission. It’s the first holiday season since the gates reopened and Anna and Elsa host a celebration for all of Arendelle. When the townspeople unexpectedly leave early to enjoy their individual holiday customs, the sisters realize they have no family traditions of their own. So, Olaf sets out to comb the kingdom to bring home the best traditions and save Anna and Elsa’s “first Christmas in forever.”

The Masked Singer: “The Group C Finals — The Masks Give Thanks”

FOX, 8pm EST

The remaining Group C contestants compete for the final two spots in the Super Six in the special Thanksgiving episode “The Group C Finals — The Masks Give Thanks.”

Christmas by Starlight

Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!

Annie (Kimberley Sustad), a lawyer, must help her loved ones this holiday season. Her family’s restaurant, the Starlight Café, is slated for demolition. The heir to the development firm responsible, William (Paul Campbell), makes her an unlikely proposition: He’ll spare the café if Annie spends the week “appearing” as the legal counsel his father is demanding he hire in the wake of some costly mistakes.

24-Hour Hitchcock-a-Thon

TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!

Fans of legendary thrillers will be grateful to Turner Classic Movies this Thanksgiving when the network airs 12 films — airing over 24 hours starting tonight and continuing until tomorrow night — from Master of Suspense Alfred Hitchcock. The full lineup, in order, is: Rear Window(1954), The Man Who Knew Too Much(1956), The Birds(1963), Psycho(1960), Rope(1948), The Lady Vanishes(1938), Strangers on a Train(1951), Saboteur(1942), Torn Curtain(1966), Marnie(1964), The Trouble With Harry (1955) and Shadow of a Doubt(1943).

Toy Story That Time Forgot

ABC, 8:30pm EST

Pixar Animation Studios’ special for television features everyone’s favorite characters from the Toy Storyfilms. During a post-Christmas play date, the gang finds themselves in uncharted territory when the coolest set of action figures ever turns out to be dangerously delusional. It’s all up to Trixie the triceratops if the gang hopes to return to Bonnie’s room.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

ABC, 9pm EST

Kicking off the holiday season on ABC for its fifth consecutive year, this magical celebration on Thanksgiving night features a look back on spectacular celebrity musical performances among a flurry of Disney holiday entertainment.

I Can See Your Voice

FOX, 9pm EST

Taye Diggs and DeRay Davis are guest panelists with Rick Springfield as the musical superstar guest in this new episode.

The Holzer Files: “Edge of the Veil”

Travel Channel, 10pm EST

Legendary ghost hunter Hans Holzer had a lifelong obsession with Rockland County, New York, the site of his first case. Half a century later, the team attempts to decode the region’s rampant paranormal activity. Does it stem from a Revolutionary War past, or something far more sinister?

