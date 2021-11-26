TV Best Bets for November 26

5 More Sleeps ’Til Christmas
NBC, 8:30pm EST
This half-hour animated family special is inspired by Jimmy Fallon’s bestselling book. Narrated by Fallon, the colorful special focuses on a boy who has his meticulous, detailed plan leading up to Christmas upended upon the arrival of some unexpected guests at the home he shares with his mother and his dog, Gary. From finding the best tree, to perfecting his snow sled, to making scrumptious Christmas cookies, everything goes topsy-turvy as Christmas morning draws near. But, despite all the changes, the true spirit of Christmas manages to shine through.
South of Heaven
AMC+, Feature Film Exclusive!
In this crime thriller, convicted felon Jimmy (Jason Sudeikis) gets early parole after serving 12 years for armed robbery. Upon his release, he vows to give his girlfriend, Annie (Evangeline Lily), who is dying of cancer, the best last year of her life. But things are never that simple, and when he is given a “side job” from his parole officer (Shea Whigham), it sets off a series of events that leaves Jimmy in the crosshairs of a local crime boss (Mike Colter). Now, he must stop at nothing to save Annie and fight for whatever time they have left.
’Twas the Fight Before Christmas
Apple TV+
This quirky Christmas documentary about freedoms, with a message about differences and tolerance at its heart, follows the story of a north Idaho neighborhood turned upside down by one man’s obsession with bringing holiday cheer to all through the biggest community Christmas event America has ever seen. Christmas-loving lawyer Jeremy Morris’ plan hits a snag when the home owners’ association informs him that the event violates the rules of the neighborhood. A contentious fight over the festivities erupts and things snowball out of control. As the situation escalates, the film pieces together the polarized perspectives and asks the question: Who wins when different rights and interests collide?
Holiday Immersions
discovery+
Discovery+ debuts three immersive programs to get you into the holiday spirit: Cozy Holiday Kitchens, which allows viewers to experience festivity through food by stepping into the kitchen to prepare holiday meals with chefs from India, Mexico, Ethiopia and the United States; Festive Fireplaces of the World, in which a group of over 30 filmmakers takes viewers to the farthest corners of the Earth to experience the unique warmth and comfort of sitting by a fire; and Surfing Santa, an immersion that allows viewers to relax and celebrate the festive season from the beach.
Shock Docs: Demon in the White House
discovery+
This documentary reveals the historic origin of paranormal activity at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Did two grieving first ladies unwittingly invite into their famous home spirits that may still torment America’s presidents, their families and their closest advisers?
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Holiday Goose Chase
Hulu & Peacock
The gang from DreamWorks’ animated Madagascar film franchise is back in a new seasonal special. It’s holiday time in New York, and Melman is determined to add another sticker to his yearly “nice” list. When he meets Hank, a goose who has been separated from his family, Melman, Alex, Marty and Gloria embark on a wild goose chase around the city to reunite Hank with his merry flock.
A Castle for Christmas
Netflix, Original Film!
Famed author Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields) travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. The pair constantly butt heads while they work toward a compromise, but they just may find something more than they were expecting.
School of Chocolate
Netflix, New Series!
Eight top pastry and chocolate professionals are coming to School of Chocolate to take their skills and careers to the next level. Their teacher is world-renowned chocolatier Amaury Guichon, known globally for creating mind-blowing chocolate showpieces and unbelievable pastries. One lucky student who manages to prove themselves Best in Class after eight episodes will win a prize package that includes a career-changing opportunity.
College Football
BTN, CBS, FOX & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live EST
Black Friday action on the college gridiron has Boise State at San Diego State (CBS), Kansas State at Texas (FOX), Utah State at New Mexico (FS1), Iowa at Nebraska (BTN) and Missouri at Arkansas (CBS).
Blue’s Clues and You!: “A Blue’s Clues Festival of Lights”
Nickelodeon, 12pm EST
In this Blue’s Clues & You! holiday special, a surprise guest comes to Periwinkle’s house to celebrate Chanukah, the very joyful festival of lights. Josh and Blue play Blue’s Clues to figure out who the surprise guest is, and celebrate the holiday by spinning dreidels, frying latkes and singing an original Chanukah song.
Golf: Capital One’s The Match: DeChambeau vs. Koepka
TNT & truTV, 4pm Live EST
Two of golf’s most intense and competitive rivals, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, go head-to-head in this 12-hole match at Wynn Golf Course in Las Vegas.
Christmas CEO
Hallmark Channel, 6pm EST, Original Film!
Christmas “Chris” Whitaker (Marisol Nichols) always believed she was destined to spread Christmas joy through her love of toymaking. When Chris was 10 years old, she sold homemade toys at her neighborhood Christmas stand, always with her best friend, Joe Sullivan (Paul Greene). Chris and Joe fulfilled their dream of running a toy company together, forming CJ Toys while in college. As their company grew, Chris began to lose sight of why she loved toymaking in the first place and focused on profit margins instead of making quality toys. Disheartened by the new direction of the company, Joe stepped back from the business rather than sacrifice the craft. But when Chris gets a once-in-a-lifetime offer to merge with a mega toy company and become its CEO, she needs Joe’s signature to seal the deal. While Chris tries to get Joe to sign the papers, what Joe helps Chris rediscover just might change both their lives.
A Loud House Christmas
Nickelodeon, 7pm EST
This feature-length, live-action TV movie based on the animated series follows Lincoln Loud (Wolfgang Schaeffer), who is gearing up for the ultimate Christmas until he finds out that most of his sisters have plans to be elsewhere for the big day. Determined to remind his family that they all need to be together, Lincoln and his best friend Clyde McBride (Jahzir Bruno) embark on a mission to preserve the family’s holiday traditions.
Frosty the Snowman
CBS, 8pm EST
The classic animated musical special returns, narrated by Jimmy Durante. Jackie Vernon provides the voice of the “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic brings him to life. The special is followed by the 1992 sequel, Frosty Returns.
Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021
The CW, 8pm EST
This special, hosted by Dean Cain, features some of today’s hottest magicians as they perform holiday-themed magic.
An Unexpected Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Jamie (Tyler Hynes) travels home a week before Christmas, but he still hasn’t told his family he broke things off with his girlfriend Emily (Bethany Joy Lenz), whom they adore. When Emily arrives in town unexpectedly for work, Jamie offers her a deal — he’ll get the governor to deliver the Christmas Day address for her marketing campaign and in return, Emily will stay with his family for the week under the pretense she and Jamie are still together. What follows is a week of awkward fumbling and near misses as Jamie and Emily try desperately to keep their true relationship status a secret. Eventually, their ruse begins to unravel. Just when it seems like Christmas has been ruined, Jamie pulls out all the stops to make things right, resulting in a very unexpected Christmas.
Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Years after their personal and professional breakup, the singing duo of Georgia (Reba McEntire) and Joe Winter (John Schneider) agree to reunite after their daughter, Belle (Candice King), asks them to participate in a Christmas charity concert, only to find themselves getting back in tune both on and off the stage.
Sinister Switch
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Kristen and Justin are thrilled when their daughter, Olivia, returns home after being missing for six years. Olivia was kidnapped, along with five other girls around the same age, but only Olivia has been discovered, and she claims she wasn’t with the other girls, nor does she know how to find them. As Kristen goes overboard trying to help Olivia readjust to normal life, Justin can’t help but feel uneasy. Something is off about this girl, especially as she tells contradictory stories about her time with her captor and can’t seem to recall small details about her life pre-abduction. Soon, Kristen begins to realize Justin’s suspicions were right all along — this girl is not Olivia, but a seventh previously unknown captive named Natalie. Hoping to finally find Olivia, Kristin teams up with Natalie to track down her daughter. Stars Emily Alatalo, Steve Belford and Natalie Jane.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
NBC, 8pm EST
In this original 1966 animated TV special based on Dr. Seuss’ classic story, Boris Karloff narrates and voices the title Grinch, who schemes to steal every material vestige of Christmas from the Whos of Whoville. But the Grinch ultimately discovers he can’t remove the spirit of Christmas from the Whos’ hearts. An encore presentation will air Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25).
Dean Martin — Part II
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s second of two evenings celebrating the movies of legendary crooner Dean Martin kicks off with two classics in which the “King of Cool” costarred with Frank Sinatra and other fellow Rat Packers. First up is Ocean’s 11 (1960), the enjoyable heist comedy that saw the Rat Pack at the pinnacle of their film appearances. World War II vets Danny Ocean (Sinatra) and Jimmy Foster (Peter Lawford) recruit nine of their former military comrades — including Sam Harmon, played by Martin — to help them rob five Las Vegas casinos on New Year’s Eve. The fun ensemble cast also includes Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop, Angie Dickinson, Cesar Romero, Norman Fell and plenty more. Up next is Robin and the 7 Hoods (1964), a musical that sets its retelling of the Robin Hood legend in mob-run, Prohibition-era Chicago. There, North Side boss Robbo (Sinatra) hopes to get a leg up in his power struggle with rival racketeer Guy Gisborne (Peter Falk). Robbo sets himself up as a latter-day Robin Hood, with philanthropic fronts enabling him to scam the rich, take his cut and then give to the poor. Among Robbo’s band of merry men helping him with his scheme is pool hustler Little John, played by Martin. Sammy Davis Jr., Bing Crosby, Barbara Rush and an uncredited Edward G. Robinson also star. Also of note: This is the film in which Sinatra introduced the tune associated with the Windy City ever since — “My Kind of Town,” which received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Trolls Holiday in Harmony
NBC, 9pm EST
This half-hour animated special is based on the hit Trolls feature-film franchise and includes four original songs. As the holidays near, Queen Poppy (voice of Anna Kendrick) plans the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap. Things take an unexpected turn, however, when she and Branch (Justin Timberlake) draw each other’s name. Meanwhile, Tiny Diamond (Kenan Thompson) comes down with a bad case of writers’ block trying to think of a special holiday rap for his dad. The voice cast also includes Rachel Bloom, Ron Funches and Kunal Nayyar.
Cusp
Showtime, 9pm EST
Set in a small Texas military town and shot in vérité style, this award-winning feature documentary chases three spirited teenage girls — Brittney, Aaloni and Autumn — as they live out their fever-dream summer. The film captures intimate moments in female friendship while revealing the often-traumatic experience of growing up in a culture of toxic masculinity. Though the girls’ experiences are completely unique to their upbringing, Cusp tells a strikingly universal coming-of-age tale that is, at turns, funny, tragic, complicated, magical and stirring.
A “Saturday Night Live” Christmas Special
NBC, 9:30pm EST
The annual special brings back some of the classic Christmas and holiday-themed sketches from over the long history of SNL.
How to With John Wilson
HBO, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
John Wilson continues his heartfelt mission of self-discovery, exploration and observation as he films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on six new deceptively simple topics.
The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek: “Trek Goes to the Movies”
History, 10pm EST
This episode looks at the 1980s, when Paramount released three linked Star Trek movies to huge box-office success. The first, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982), saw Ricardo Montalbán return to his villainous role Khan from the original series. It was followed by Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984), directed by costar Leonard Nimoy, who returned to the director’s chair for 1986’s Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, the biggest Star Trek success yet. This episode ends the docuseries’ run on the linear History channel; six additional episodes of The Center Seat can be viewed on History Vault, History’s subscription video service.