TV Best Bets for November 27

Dear Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Quite the cast comes together for this holiday romance, including Melissa Joan Hart, Jason Priestley, Robin Givens, Ed Begley Jr., Faith Prince and Nicky Whelan.Also look for cameos by Jamie and Doug Hehner (Married at First Sight), and Hilarie Burton and Antwon Tanner (One Tree Hill). The film follows the story of a popular podcaster (Hart), who shares true stories of holiday romance with her listeners. While the outside world and her listeners everywhere see her as an expert on romance, she’s never truly experienced a romance of her own until now.
Black Beauty
Disney+, Feature Film Premiere!
This modern-day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s classic novel follows Black Beauty, a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables, where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy). Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges and adventures of her life. Kate Winslet provides the voice for Black Beauty.
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Netflix
From Shonda Rhimes’ production company, Shondaland, comes this documentary that spotlights the career of award-winning entertainer Debbie Allen and follows her group of young dancers as they prepare for Allen’s annual Hot Chocolate Nutcracker production.
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
Netflix
When a snowplow who has an uncanny resemblance to Santa crashes in the Carsons’ yard, Cory must remind him who he is in order to save Christmas.
Sugar Rush Christmas
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The competition series returns to challenge more bakers to create holiday treats that look festive and taste amazing — all against a ticking clock.
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
ABC, 8pm EST
In the perennial favorite created in 1970 by Rankin/Bass Productions, Fred Astaire narrates this timeless tale of Kris Kringle (Mickey Rooney), a young boy with an immense desire to do good things for others.
Frosty the Snowman
CBS, 8pm EST
The classic animated musical special returns, narrated by Jimmy Durante. Jackie Vernon provides the voice of the “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic brings him to life. The special is followed by the 1992 sequel, Frosty Returns.
Five Star Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After moving back to her hometown, Lisa (Bethany Joy Lenz) plots with her siblings and grandparents to help her father’s new bed and breakfast get a five-star review from an incognito travel critic (Victor Webster), but ends up falling for him, not knowing he is the real critic.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
NBC, 8pm EST
In this original 1966 TV special based on Dr. Seuss’ classic story, Boris Karloff narrates and voices the title Grinch, who schemes to steal every material vestige of Christmas from the Whos of Whoville. But the Grinch ultimately discovers he can’t remove the spirit of Christmas from the Whos’ hearts.
TCM Spotlight: Under the Big Top
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
On Turner Classic Movies’ last Friday night of bringing you to the circus, enjoy the following films: 7 Faces of Dr. Lao(1964), director George Pal’s effects-filled fantasy featuring Tony Randall in multiple roles, including the titular head of a magic traveling circus; Billy Rose’s Jumbo (1962), the Oscar-nominated adaptation of the big top-themed stage musical, starring Doris Day and boasting choreography by Busby Berkeley; and At the Circus, the 1939 comedy in which the Marx Brothers help save a circus from bankruptcy.
Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
This two-hour special kicks off Investigation Discovery’s “True Crime at 9” special programming block — five consecutive nights of new true-crime programming. When firefighters are called to the scene of a vehicle blazing on a rural road in Courtland, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 2014, they discover severely burned 19-year-old Jessica Chambers. Despite being badly injured, the young woman manages to whisper a potential suspect’s name. After Jessica’s gruesome death, the investigation into her brutal murder begins to tear at the seams of the small town when a clear racial divide appears in and out of the courtroom. One shocking mistrial leads to another, and it seems Jessica’s accused killer might walk free — until a fateful crime one state over brings hope that this tragic case might be closed.
Great Performances: “Lea Salonga in Concert”
PBS, 9pm EST
Enjoy a concert from the Sydney Opera House performed by the internationally acclaimed singer Lea Salonga and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra featuring selections from her Broadway career, as well as hits from the animated movie blockbusters Aladdinand Mulan.
Marvel Marathon
Syfy, 9pm EST
Starting with tonight’s airing of Doctor Strange(2016), Syfy will air blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe at various times over this Thanksgiving weekend. Also featured will be Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2(2017) and Ant-Man(2015).
UFOs in Alaska
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
This special episode of The Alaska Trianglelooks at compelling evidence — from an alleged alien base hidden beneath a mountain to a UFO pursuing a Boeing 747 — that suggests extraterrestrials have landed in the infamous Alaska Triangle.
Martha Knows Best
HGTV, 10pm EST
In back-to back episodes, it’s the holiday season, and Martha is decking the halls with her homemade garland, wreaths and menorahs. Then, Christmas comes early for Derek Hough, as well as Martha’s neighbor, Denis Leary, who receives a special delivery. Then, Martha continues to spread Christmas cheer for Jamie Lee Curtis, Hoda Kotb, and Ice T and Coco.
How to With John Wilson
HBO, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 1 of documentarian John Wilson’s journeys through New York City concludes with “How to Cook the Perfect Risotto,” in which Wilson thanks his landlady by attempting to prepare her favorite dish.
