TV Best Bets for November 27

Nash Bridges
USA Network, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Don Johnson (also an executive producer) and Cheech Marin reprise their roles as Nash Bridges and Joe Dominguez, elite investigators in the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, in this two-hour movie based on the 1996-2001 cop drama. The movie picks up 10 years later in the lives of the characters. Original series creator Carlton Cuse (Lost) is also an executive producer.
Meet Your Makers Showdown
discovery+
This competition series is hosted by This Is Us star and crafting enthusiast Chrissy Metz, and features singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes as “inspiration judge” and TV host Mark Montano as craft expert judge. In each of the six hourlong episodes, four top artisans will complete two challenges that test their creativity, skills and passion for their craft. Rimes will lead fellow judges on a walkthrough among contestants that delves into their creative process, and Montano will evaluate their technique and originality. Together with a weekly guest judge who specializes in the featured trade, they will award $10,000 to one maker.
College Football: Ohio State at Michigan
FOX, 12pm Live EST
One of the greatest rivalries in all of sports is renewed today as the Ohio State Buckeyes are at “The Big House” in Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines. Ohio State has won the past eight meetings. Last year’s game was canceled due to COVID-19.
Frankie Drake Mysteries: “Showstoppers”
Ovation, 7pm EST
Mary (Rebecca Liddiard) looks into a morality violation by Rita Hart’s (Sarah Swire) modern dance troupe, and Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith) questions if they’ve brought the Spanish flu to Toronto.
Robbie the Reindeer
CBS, 8pm EST
CBS airs two Robbie the Reindeer animated holiday specials tonight, beginning with “Hooves of Fire,” in which Robbie (voice of Ben Stiller) competes against Blitzen (voice of Hugh Grant) in the Reindeer Races for a position on Santa’s sleigh team. Then in “Legend of the Lost Tribe,” Robbie must stop Blitzen from creating a Reindeer World theme park.
Royally Wrapped for Christmas
GAC Family, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Lindsay Palmer (Jen Lilley), the New York-based director of an international charity organization, is called to the Kingdom of Veronia by its royal family, who runs the foundation, to interview for the job of overseeing the whole operation. As Lindsay is put through the interview process, she ends up finding true love with the prince (Brendan Fehr).
Christmas at Heart Castle
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Brooke Bennett goes to Ireland for Christmas to search for her Irish roots. While there, she meets Aiden Hart, Earl of Glaslough. Mistaken for an elite event planner, she’s hired to host his castle’s epic Christmas party. Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend star.
Merry Liddle Christmas Baby
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
This holiday, the Liddles have much to be merry about! Jacquie Liddle (Kelly Rowland) and her husband Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) are preparing for the arrival of their first baby. Meanwhile, Jacquie’s sister Treena (Latonya Williams) and her husband Julian (Jaime M. Callica) are thinking about adopting a baby themselves, and spirited fashionista sister Kiara’s (Bresha Webb) relationship with Chris (Nathan Witte) is heating up. With Jacquie’s family expanding in ways she could never have expected, the Liddles are headed for a crazy Christmas filled with merry mayhem and lots of love and laughter.
Dirty Little Deeds
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Jessica and her new husband, Simon, learn his father has died, they return to Simon’s estate to help his family’s struggling winery. Upon arriving, Simon’s family gives Jessica the cold shoulder as she’s confronted by the memory of his deceased former wife, Daphne. Matters get worse when Jessica and her friend, Madison, find Daphne’s body on the estate. Suspicious of her new husband, Jessica begins digging into the family’s past and uncovers a deadly web of lies. Now, Jessica must save herself and Simon from his corrupted family if she hopes to build a new life with her husband. Stars Nayirah Teshali, Adam Hollick, Ashley Doris and Aleksandra Kaniak.
Space Stowaways
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Picking up a hitchhiker carries its risks, but can be especially deadly if it’s one of the extraterrestrial monstrosities featured in tonight’s TCM double feature that is looking for a free ride. To be fair, the crews of the spaceships in these films did not bring the beasts on board knowingly, but they still had to deal with the horrific fallout from these space stowaways.First up tonight is 1958’s It! The Terror From Beyond Space, a nice blending of sci-fi and horror. Despite the era in which it was made, and its cheesy-sounding title, low budget and brief runtime (68 minutes), this film delivers a suspenseful viewing experience. Set in the far-off future of 1973, and not actually “beyond space,” the story follows an American space crew sent to retrieve the sole survivor of a Mars mission, who claims that a hostile humanoid being has killed the rest of the expedition. An escape hatch is unwittingly left open while the crew is on Mars, and once the crew starts heading home and people start getting picked off one-by-one, they begin realizing the survivor may be right as it becomes apparent that the ruthless Martian thing has come onboard. It! is kind of unique for its time in creating a tense buildup before fully revealing the creature (played by actor/stuntman Ray “Crash” Corrigan in his final film). The creature costume isn’t completely terrible considering the budget and the era, but the film really shines in its first part, where we only get glimpses of the creature, or hear its eerie growl echoing as a hapless crew member explores a ship’s lower level or some other dark hiding place. Those initial scenes have a creepily restrained and ominous atmosphere courtesy of director Edward L. Cahn, the man who also brought you such fun and wonderfully titled quickie horror films as Creature With the Atom Brain, Invasion of the Saucer Men and Curse of the Faceless Man.If the plot for It! sounds quite similar to tonight’s second film, the 1979 sci-fi/horror classic Alien, you aren’t the only one thinking that: Representatives for the 1958 film tried suing the producers of Alien for plagiarism, and It! screenwriter Jerome Bixby once chuckled as he said in an interview, “Frankly, I feel like the grandfather of Alien.” Alien, like It! itself, clearly drew from other sci-fi works before it, but also became transformative and influential in its own right, thanks to the superior talent of its cast and crew (and their superior budget). The movie, in which the relentlessly and remorselessly deadly “xenomorph” comes onboard the deep-space salvage ship Nostromo — literally exploding onto the scene out of poor John Hurt in the infamous “chestburster” sequence — is the ultimate “haunted house movie in space.” The gothic design of the ship, the truly otherworldly look of the creature designed by H.R. Giger, the atmospheric direction by Ridley Scott in just his second feature film and the exceptional cast led by Sigourney Weaver in her iconic role as Ripley — the most kick-ass “final girl” in any horror film — along with Tom Skerritt, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, Yaphet Kotto, Ian Holm and Hurt, made this an instant classic and launched an eventual franchise with ensuing films of varying quality. While it may be that in space no one can hear you scream, the screams coming from your living room if you tune in to Alien this evening are another matter. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Wellington Paranormal: “Twas the Patrol Before Christmas”
The CW, 8:30pm EST
In this spooky festive special, Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) attend to a number of different paranormal events on a busy Christmas Eve patrol.
The Story of Santa Claus
CBS, 9pm EST
This animated musical holiday special features the voices of Ed Asner, Betty White and Tim Curry, and revolves around a gentle toymaker whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas.
Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm EST, Original Film!
During the holidays, a woman with amnesia catches a ride with her handsome nurse to investigate the only clue to her identity: a newspaper clipping for a Christmas Festival with a cryptic invitation. Jessy Schram and Brendan Penny star.