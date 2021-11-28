TV Best Bets for November 28

The Waltons’ Homecoming
The CW, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Set in 1933, the story is told through the eyes of John Boy (Logan Shroyer), the 17-year-old eldest child of John (Ben Lawson) and Olivia Walton (Bellamy Young). His mother expects John Boy to help her raise his sisters and brothers, and his father expects him to follow in his footsteps to help support the family. Secretly, John Boy wants to be a writer. This looks to be the first Christmas without John Sr., but when Olivia receives a letter that he is planning to make it home for Christmas after all, the family is thrilled and races to prepare for his homecoming. But when a storm threatens his arrival on Christmas Eve, Olivia sends John Boy out into the night to find his daddy — a journey that will change John Boy’s life forever.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond
AMC+, Series Finale!
Airing a week ahead of its premiere on the linear AMC network is “The Last Light,” the second season — and series — finale of this Walking Dead spinoff. The remaining members of the group fight back enemies, both living and dead, on their quest to save the future.
Elves
Netflix, New Series!
This six-episode Danish series comes from the creators of The Rain. A family of four hoping to reconnect over Christmas travels to a remote island in the Danish archipelago, only to find it controlled by members of a strongly religious community living in balance with fierce creatures in the woods revealed to be elves — real, monstrous beings that inspired the folklore and myths we all know. When the girl in the family finds and brings home a baby elf, she inadvertently disrupts the balance and throws everyone on the island into a life-or-death battle for faith, family and pure survival.
2021 Soul Train Awards
BET & BET Her, 8pm EST
The annual event honoring the best in R&B, gospel, adult urban contemporary and soul music returns. H.E.R. leads this year’s nominees with eight nominations, followed by Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown with six nods apiece. Celebrating 50 years of the Soul Train legacy, the ceremony airs from the world-famous Apollo Theater for the first time this year. Along with announcing winners across various categories, the Soul Train Awards will also honor Maxwell with the Legend award, and Ashanti with the Lady of Soul honor. Those two artists will also be among tonight’s performers, along with Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, Ari Lennox, Leon Bridges and Lucky Daye.
One Last Time: An Evening With Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett
CBS, 8pm EST
Filmed over two nights in August at Radio City Music Hall, this hourlong concert special features legendary crooner Tony Bennett reuniting with friend and collaborator Lady Gaga for a musical celebration in honor of Bennett’s 95th birthday.
Buddy vs. Duff:
New Series!
Food Network, 8pmCake kings Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman lead two teams of bakers in a battle for seasonal supremacy. A Charlie Brown Christmas inspires Task No. 1!
The Simpsons: “Mothers and Other Strangers”
FOX, 8pm EST
The new episode “Mothers and Other Strangers” flashes back to a time when teenage Homer and Grampa (both voiced by Dan Castellaneta) took a road trip to ease their sorrow over the loss of Mona (voice of returning guest star Glenn Close).
Christmas Is You
GAC Family, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Years after Emma left her first love, Tyler, to pursue her dreams of becoming a singer, the two are reunited in their hometown for the holidays. Emma, now an assistant, must convince Tyler, now a famous pop star, to sign with her record company, while also trying to save the town’s Christmas caroling celebration.
The Christmas Contest
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and choose what is more important, victory or love. Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton and Barbara Niven star.
A Christmas Witness
ION, 8pm EST, Original Film!
A no-nonsense federal marshal (Arielle Kebbel) is tasked with protecting a charming, low-level mobster (Colin Egglesfield) until he testifies against his mafia boss two days after Christmas.
Miracle in Motor City
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Amber Dupont (Tia Mowry) bites off more than she can chew when she takes charge of her church’s annual Christmas pageant and inadvertently promises to deliver a special performance by Motown legend Smokey Robinson. When her best friends secretly enlist Amber’s former flame Eddie (Mark Taylor) to help, the pair reconnect in a quest to find Smokey and convince him to appear. With the clock ticking, family, friends and superstar Smokey Robinson come together to stage the most special pageant yet.
Stonehenge: Land of the Dead
Science Channel, 8pm EST
England’s Stonehenge is the most recognizable prehistoric monument in Europe. But what if just miles away, archaeologists made a discovery that would reveal an even more groundbreaking prehistoric monument 20 times bigger than Stonehenge? In this two-hour special, follow experts as they use cutting-edge technology to uncover a previously unknown subterranean ring. This new discovery starts to unravel the secrets of Stonehenge and completely change our understanding of the monument and the people who built it.
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses
TBS and Cartoon Network, 8pm EST, New Series!
Accio remote! The 20th anniversary of the big-screen Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone arrives with a four-week trivia event hosted by Helen Mirren, a fan herself. Teams designated by the four houses at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw — test their knowledge of the books and films over four rounds to win a House Cup-style trophy (among other prizes).
Sunday Night Sex Comedies
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Get your last bit of Sunday Night sex comedy action with tonight’s final TCM double feature of famous films of that genre from its 1950s/early ’60s heyday. The night begins with Pillow Talk (1959), the first of three timeless rom-com teamings for Doris Day, Rock Hudson and Tony Randall. Its Oscar-winning screenplay tells the story of Jan (Best Actress Oscar nominee Day), an uptight interior decorator who must share a telephone party line with laidback playboy Brad (Hudson). But the real connection is made when the two meet and he begins wooing her with late-night calls — while pretending to be someone else. The other half of tonight’s bill is Lover Come Back (1961), the second of Day, Hudson and Randall’s beloved comedies. Receiving an Oscar nomination for its screenplay, the outrageously funny tale of mistaken identity finds Day and Hudson playing Carol and Jerry, rival advertising executives who dislike each other’s methods. After Jerry steals a client from Carol, revenge prompts her to infiltrate his secret “VIP” campaign in order to persuade the mystery product’s scientist to switch to her firm. Trouble is, the product is phony, and the “scientist” is actually Jerry, who uses all his intelligence and charm to steal her heart. — Jeff Pfeiffer
The Great Christmas Light Fight
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
“Merry and bright” takes on a blinding new meaning when the outdoor display competition plugs in for a ninth round.
Fear the Walking Dead: “The Portrait”
AMC, 9pm EST
When baby Mo gets sick, Morgan successfully pleads for entry into Strand’s Tower. But, as Morgan quickly learns, even Strand’s benevolence has its limits.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha’s Family Matters
Bravo, 9pm EST, New Series!
In the aftermath of a whirlwind romance and an engagement that broke the internet, Porsha Williams’ extended family is heavily involved in her personal drama, and as each person chimes in with their unfiltered opinions, tensions rise. The group heads to Mexico for a family retreat, but while the forecast calls for calm and sunny skies, a storm heads straight for the Williams family.
Condor: “Out of His Exile”
EPIX, 9pm EST
Not convinced of Gordon’s (Toby Leonard Moore) guilt, Joe (Max Irons) continues to investigate alternative theories. After a big windfall, Eva (Rose Rollins) and Gordon play hooky and make amends.
Bob’s Burgers: “FOMO You Didn’t”
FOX, 9pm EST
Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) is distracted from her photography class assignment while her friends are having fun skipping school in the new episode “FOMO You Didn’t.”
The Toys That Built America
History, 9pm EST, New Series!
History’s latest installment in its popular That Built franchise is a four-part docuseries that is set against the backdrop of major events in American history like the Civil War and Great Depression and brings nostalgic toys to the forefront as driving forces behind cultural and economic shifts. It showcases visionaries such as the Parker Brothers and Milton Bradley, and reveals the stories behind some of America’s most beloved and enduring toys like the Frisbee, Slinky, Silly Putty, Monopoly, Barbie and G.I. Joe.
The Hot Zone: Anthrax
Nat Geo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Airing in six episodes over three consecutive nights beginning this evening, Season 2 of The Hot Zone is set in the weeks following the 9/11 attacks, when letters containing anthrax were sent to unsuspecting victims and claimed five lives as FBI agents and scientists closed in on a shocking prime suspect. It primarily follows the parallel stories of two experts seeking the letter-sender: Matthew Ryker (Daniel Dae Kim), an FBI agent with a specialty in microbiology; and Dr. Bruce Ivins (Tony Goldwyn), a brilliant microbiologist who works closely with the FBI.
Succession: “Too Much Birthday”
HBO, 9pm EST
Alexander Skarsga?rd debuts as tech mogul Lukas Matsson. Shifty siblings Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) would love to be in business with him.
This Is Life With Lisa Ling
CNN, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Journalist Lisa Ling concludes Season 8 of her investigative docuseries with “Intolerable: Sex Crimes in the Military.” In the episode, Ling explores what may finally be a tipping point for true reform in the decades-long history of sexual assault and harassment in the military.
Modern Marvels: Toys & Games
History, 10pm EST, New Series!
In this two-episode companion series to The Toys That Built America, which premieres on History earlier this evening, host Adam Richman travels across the country to discover how incredible toys and games are made, what inspired them and how they have stayed relevant for multiple generations. But it’s not just fun and games — the ingenuity and manufacturing processes required to produce these toys at scale is a marvel, and Richman gains exclusive access to the most well-known and beloved brands to find out how that is achieved.