TV Best Bets for November 29

Adventures in Christmasing
VH1, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Parker Baldwin (Kim Fields), a highly successful and meticulous talk show host who plans everything to a T, finds her Christmas plans upended when the network persuades her to spend three days in the wild with a superstar adventurer/television survivalist for a holiday television event. Also stars Adrian Holmes, Kel Mitchell, Eva Marcille and Jonathan Silverman.
Studio C
BYUtv, 7pm EST
The cast of the sketch comedy show presents twists on favorite Christmas tales.
CMA Country Christmas
ABC, 8pm EST
Nashville spreads Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear! Performers include Carrie Underwood, Pistol Annies, Lady A, Brett Eldredge, Lainey Wilson, Breland, Jimmie Allen with Louis York & the Shindellas, and cohosts Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce.
The Black Pack: We Three Kings
The CW, 8pm EST
This holiday extravaganza of music, comedy and dance features the many talents of acclaimed film, television and stage star Taye Diggs, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter NE-YO and Grammy-winning R&B singer-songwriter Eric Bellinger as the “Black Pack.” The multitalented trio will be joined by singer-songwriters Tank and Sevyn Streeter, with classic holiday music, both new and old.
NFL Football: Seattle at Washington
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks soar into FedExField in Landover, Maryland, for a Week 12 Monday Night Football game against the Washington Football Team.
Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Event planner Amy (Michelle Argyris) helps rising singer Tiffanie Christmas (Asia’h Epperson) plan her holiday family reunion. Along the way Amy must navigate some challenging family dynamics, especially among Tiffanie’s aunts, as well as her own growing feelings for Tiffanie’s cousin, Calvin (Alonzo B. Slater). Will she be able to pull off an amazing Christmas family reunion? Vanessa Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson and Catherine Haena Kim costar.
The Voice: “Live Top 10 Performances”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The Top 10 artists perform songs outside of their musical genres in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the Top 8.
TCM Spotlight: Dance Numbers
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s time for one last dance (or a few of them) as Turner Classic Movies airs its final Monday night salute to films with great choreography this month. Famed dancer/director/choreographer Bob Fosse features in tonight’s first two films, beginning with the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Cabaret, the beloved 1972 big-screen adaptation of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s stage musical, directed and choreographed by Fosse. Set in 1931 Berlin, the stylishly creative classic won eight of the 10 Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Director for Fosse, Best Actress for Liza Minnelli and Best Supporting Actor for Joel Grey. Fosse also received a Best Director Oscar nomination, and shared a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination with Robert Alan Aurthur, for tonight’s next film, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated All That Jazz (1979), which he also choreographed. The second-to-last film Fosse made before his passing in 1987, All That Jazz is a semi-autobiographical fantasy based on aspects of his life and career, as fictionally depicted through Joe Gideon, a theater director/choreographer portrayed by Best Actor Oscar nominee Roy Scheider. The film won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and took home four of the Oscars for which it was nominated. The evening finishes up with three of the four films in MGM’s Broadway Melody series from the 1930s and ’40s, beginning with Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940). Fred Astaire, Eleanor Powell and George Murphy, Astaire’s first male dancing partner on film, star in the movie, directed by Norman Taurog and featuring classic Cole Porter tunes like “Begin the Beguine.” Next, Powell also stars in Broadway Melody of 1938 (1937), alongside Robert Taylor and a teenage Judy Garland, who became a star practically overnight thanks to her performance of “You Made Me Love You (I Didn’t Want to Do It)” in the film as a tribute to Clark Gable. The evening, and this monthly spotlight as a whole, finishes up with the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Broadway Melody of 1936 (1935), which also stars Powell and Taylor, along with Jack Benny. — Jeff Pfeiffer
The Great Christmas Light Fight
ABC, 9pm EST
The lights don’t go out yet! The week continues to get a whole lot brighter as judges Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak take viewers to the biggest and brightest holiday displays across the country. In back-to-back episodes, the competition heats up as four festive families show off their dazzling light displays for a chance to win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight trophy.
NCIS: “Peacekeeper”
CBS, 9pm EST
NCIS investigates the case of a Navy reservist whose body is found in a beat-up car at the end of a gun range. Series star Rocky Carroll directed the new episode “Peacekeeper.”
The Big Leap: “Swan Song”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Swan Song,” the cast has only two days left to prepare for their final performance.
We’re Here
HBO, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
This unscripted series, in which renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley recruit small-town residents for a one-night-only drag show, finishes its second season tonight.
The Hot Zone: Anthrax: “Neither Rain nor Sleet …”
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
Capitol Hill shuts down after a senator’s intern opens up a letter filled with anthrax. Agent Dani Toretti (Dawn Olivieri) arrives on the scene and has her own theory that the killer is a lone wolf. After a discovery that the attack may be more widespread than previously believed, Dani and Ryker (Daniel Dae Kim) investigate an outbreak at a mail facility. Meanwhile, at USAMRIID, Bruce (Tony Goldwyn) begins to wonder who he can really trust.
The Hot Zone: Anthrax: “Dream Boldly, Live Fully”
Nat Geo, 9:55pm EST
Agent Moore (Ian Colletti) tracks down the mailbox used to send the anthrax letters as Ryker (Daniel Dae Kim) and Dani (Dawn Olivieri) look to the postal inspector for help to locate where the killer purchased the envelopes. Meanwhile, the FBI learns more about Bruce Ivins’ (Tony Goldwyn) past tendencies after an old colleague raises red flags in the microbiology community halfway across the country.
That’s My Jam
NBC, 10pm EST
This Jimmy Fallon-hosted musical game show, which pits pairs of celebs against one another, premieres in early 2022. But in tonight’s sneak episode, The Voice coaches show us how it’s done: Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton vs. Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.
The Big Bake
Food Network, 11pm EST
While it won’t help with your bedtime cravings, the baking teams creating mischievous toy-inspired confections will definitely give you a good taste of what your kids’ playthings get up to when nobody’s looking!