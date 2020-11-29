TV Best Bets for November 29

Once Upon a Main Street
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Amelia Lewis (Vanessa Lachey) is trying to buy an available storefront, planning to open a year-round Christmas shop, but runs into a conflict when she discovers that Vic Manning (Ryan McPartlin) also has a bid on the property. Both Amelia and Vic try to convince the seller (Patrick Duffy) to sell his space to them, which leads to a battle to win him over. Can they put aside their differences for the greater good of the town?
Disney Prep & Landing
ABC, 7pm EST
Walt Disney Animation Studios brings you a half-hour holiday special tale of an elite unit of elves known as Prep & Landing. After working tirelessly on Prep & Landing for 227 years, an elf named Wayne is upset when he doesn’t receive an expected promotion to be the Director of Naughty List Intelligence. Instead, Magee, the North Pole Christmas Eve Command Center Coordinator (NPCECCC for short), partners Wayne with Lanny, an idealistic rookie who has an undying enthusiasm for Christmas. During their Christmas Eve mission, Wayne and Lanny encounter unexpected challenges that push them to their limits. Will the elves be able to guide Dasher, Dancer and the rest of the reindeer pulling Santa’s sleigh through a raging snowstorm to ensure a merry Christmas for all?
Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice
ABC, 7:30pm EST
The yuletide adventures of Christmas elves Lanny and Wayne continue. With the Big 2-5 fast approaching, Wayne and Lanny must race to recover classified North Pole technology that has fallen into the hands of a computer-hacking Naughty Kid! Desperate to prevent Christmas from descending into chaos, Wayne seeks out the foremost Naughty Kid expert to aid in the mission, a bombastic member of the Coal Elf Brigade who also happens to be his estranged brother, Noel.
The Top Ten Revealed: “More Songs Named After Women”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
Rock music has been filled with ballads and odes to women, with more than enough material for this countdown series to fill another episode devoted to songs named after women.
2020 Soul Train Awards
BET/BET Her/VH1/MTV2, 8pm; pre-show 7pm EST
Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold return as third-time hosts and coproducers of this event that celebrates the best of soul, R&B and hip-hop. H.E.R. leads this year’s nominations with eight, followed by Chris Brown with seven, and Beyoncé and Young Thug with six each.
Empires of New York
CNBC, 8pm EST, New Series!
This limited docuseries narrated by Paul Giamatti (Billions) is set amid the grit, greed and glory of 1980s New York and follows five titans of that era — Donald Trump, Ivan Boesky, Leona Helmsley, John Gotti and Rudy Giuliani — who shared a singular trait: the insatiable need to win at all costs. Tonight’s combined, two-episode series premiere encompasses the years 1980-85. Subsequent installments of the six-part series will be hourlong.
Pandora: “Tell Me That It Isn’t True”
The CW, 8pm EST
Xander (Oliver Dench), Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) and Jett (Akshay Kumar) finally return to Earth, only to find it completely devoid of life with the exception being a mysterious and amnesic Jax (Priscilla Quintana); now they will need to work together to unravel the strange mysteries of this surreal world.
Holiday Wars: “Critter Christmas”
Food Network, 8pm EST
Host Raven-Symoné asks the four remaining teams of cake and sugar artists to create the most over-the-top, crazy visions of a Christmas party in the animal kingdom. Shinmin Li and Erin Acevedo judge these wild critter holiday parties.
The Simpsons: “The Road to Cincinnati”
FOX, 8pm EST
Odd couple Principal Skinner (voice of Harry Shearer) and Superintendent Chalmers (voice of Hank Azaria) embark on an 800-mile car ride to Cincinnati to attend an administrator’s convention in the new episode “The Road to Cincinnati.”
If I Only Had Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
At Christmas, a cheerful publicist (Candace Cameron Bure) teams up with a cynical business owner (Warren Christie) and his team to help a charity in need.
Cary Grant Double Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Legendary actor Cary Grant is at his dashing best in two romantic comedy classics airing back-to-back this evening. First, in Stanley Donen’s Indiscreet (1958), Grant costars with Ingrid Bergman in a tale about an actress who has given up on love until she meets an attractive banker and begins a flirtation with him, even though he’s already married … or is he? Grant and Bergman both earned Golden Globe nominations for their performances. Then, in the Oscar-nominated That Touch of Mink (1962), attraction develops between a suave businessman (Grant) and a young woman (Doris Day), but he only wants a fling, while she is determined to save herself for marriage.
When Monsters Attack: “When the Loch Ness Monster Attacks”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Experts explore a new theory suggesting Scotland’s Loch Ness Monster may not only be real, but also possibly millions of years old and more dangerous than ever imagined.
Rock Legends: “Chicago Blues”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Take a look at three iconic musicians who helped make the Windy City a hub for blues performers and establish the Chicago blues sound: Bo Diddley, Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters.
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
FOX, 8:30pm EST
The gang from Ice Age gets back together just in time for the holidays in this 2011 animated special.
This Is Life With Lisa Ling
CNN, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Journalist Lisa Ling returns for a six-episode seventh season of her docuseries that follows her as she travels across America exploring communities that are often unknown or misunderstood. The season begins tonight with two hourlong episodes. First, Ling explores the unlikely bond between prisoners and prep-school students. Then, she looks into how the digital age is affecting boys as they become men.
The Outpost: “Dying Is Painful”
The CW, 9pm EST
Talon (Jessica Green) deals with difficult emotions as death seems to be the only answer to save her friends. The Outpost becomes a fight arena as an old enemy releases a dark power into unsuspecting hands.
Candy Land: “Carnival Exhibits”
Food Network, 9pm EST
Host Kristin Chenoweth presents the remaining teams with the challenge to create a Candy Land carnival exhibit that delights the citizens of their chosen land. Judges Nacho Aguirre and Aarti Sequeira decide which team’s exhibit doesn’t measure up.
Bob’s Burgers: “The Terminalator II: Terminals of Endearment”
FOX, 9pm EST
When Linda’s (voice of John Roberts) parents have a layover at a nearby airport, Bob (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda try to turn it into their annual “visit” in the new episode “The Terminalator II: Terminals of Endearment.”
On the Case With Paula Zahn
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Ahead of its sixth-season premiere next Sunday, this true-crime series’ 300th episode airs as part of ID’s “True Crime at 9” programming event. In February 1976, 19-year-old Michelle Mitchell vanished from a well-lit parking lot in Reno, Nevada. Michelle had called her mother for a ride after her car had broken down. But when Barbara Mitchell arrived on the scene 10 minutes later, Michelle was nowhere to be found. The young woman’s disappearance would quickly be at the center of one of the most complex and disturbing cases in the state’s history. Then, decades later, a stunning new piece of evidence sheds light on what actually happened to Michelle Mitchell and reveals a mind-boggling injustice.
Survivorman: Bigfoot: “Man vs. Bigfoot”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Les Stroud finds himself in a remote track of forested land in Alberta, Canada, a renowned Bigfoot hot spot. He puts his own reputation on the line to uncover the truth about this elusive and quite possibly fictitious creature.
A Year in Music: “1981”
AXS TV, 9:30pm EST
Host Lzzy Hale dives into the start of a new decade, 1981, the year a pop princess gets physical and the second British Invasion hits the radio. Hale also discusses the year’s come-ups and the come-downs as the world watches the first of many royal weddings.
Pass the Mic
BET, 10pm EST
DJ Cassidy presents the broadcast television premiere of his hit virtual series. The special is a celebration of the most definitive, iconic and prolific R&B classics of the 1980s, bringing legendary musical heroes to the comfort of audiences’ living rooms around the world to dance hard, sing loud and smile big.
Fargo
FX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Year 4 of FX’s Fargo crime drama anthology series comes to a close with the season finale episode “Storia Americana.”
The Movie Show
Syfy, 11:35pm EST, Special Preview!
This is a second preview episode of Syfy’s new late-night comedy series, a fictional public access movie review show hosted by two puppets — polar opposites Deb and Wade (voiced by Adam Dubowsky and Alex Stone) — discussing the biggest sci-fi blockbusters of all time. Each week they’ll dish out hot takes on upcoming blockbusters, including Wonder Woman 1984, Dune and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as classic fan-favorites. The show will feature exclusive deleted scenes and a star-studded lineup of interview guests, including Bruce the shark from Jaws and Stephen King’s laptop. The series moves to its regular Thursday late-night time slot starting Dec. 3.
