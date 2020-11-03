TV Best Bets for November 3

Lolita
TCM, 3:30pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Directed by Stanley Kubrick, this 1962 adaptation of Vladimir Nabokov’s controversial classic novel details the consequences of forbidden love. While attempting to romance young “nymphet” Dolly Haze (Sue Lyon), middle-aged professor Humbert Humbert (James Mason) must contend with her mother’s (Shelley Winters) advances and a mysterious rival suitor. Overwhelmed by passion, Humbert’s actions lead to a shocking and tragic conclusion. Peter Sellers also stars in this film that netted Nabokov a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar nomination (however, although the author was officially credited with the screenplay, most of what he wrote was actually eschewed in favor of rewrites by Kubrick and producer James B. Harris).
America’s National Parks
Nat Geo Wild, 4pm EST
A marathon of specials on our most stunning landscape is your seven hours of zen today.
All in the Family
getTV, 8pm EST
The retro network gets into the spirit by airing classic episodes with a political bent. First: three instances of Arche Bunker (Carroll O’Connor) being more outspoken than ever!
Election Day 2020
Various Networks, 8pm EST
As America votes for either Donald Trump or Joe Biden as its president today, along with choosing various legislators at the federal, state and local levels, several networks will be monitoring and reporting the results of the nationwide races. While you can probably follow some sort of coverage all day long, it will be in primetime — as polls close on the East Coast and votes start to be tallied — when many networks will begin their full coverage and analysis. Most of the networks you would expect will feature extended coverage, like ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, FOX News Channel, MSNBC, NBC and PBS.
Fixer to Fabulous: “She Said Yes!”
HGTV, 9pm EST
A newly engaged couple recently purchased their first property, but the outdated and closed-off interior doesn’t fit their needs. Dave and Jenny expand the floor plan, overhaul the kitchen and transform the backyard to create an entertaining hot spot.
Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
Hallmark Channel, 10pm EST
This 2019 Hallmark original follows an interior designer (Jill Wagner) who is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. Based on the novel by Jenny Hale, the film also stars Matthew Davis, Donna Mills, Brandon Quinn and Darby Hinton.
