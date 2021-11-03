TV Best Bets for November 3

The Harder They Fall
Netflix, Original Film!
In this new-school Western, when outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him include his former love, Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right- and left-hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast-drawing Jim Beckwourth (RJ Cyler) — and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. But Rufus has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
A star-studded doubleheader has Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks visiting Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, followed by LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets out West trying to sting Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
The Goldbergs: “The Rose-Kissy Thing”
ABC, 8pm EST
Senior Night is upon William Penn Academy, and Beverly soon discovers she is missing out on the ceremonial adoration presented to mothers with athletic children.? Much to Adam’s embarrassment, Beverly pushes for her moment to shine with a kiss and a rose and encourages Principal Ball to establish a Non-Athlete Senior Night.? As Adam attempts to foil his mother’s plans, Erica finds herself lacking any interested friends to appoint “pre-wedding fun captain.”?Reluctantly she engages her eager “sister-in-law to be” Joanna, who inadvertently doesn’t meet expectations but ultimately proves herself worthy of being called sister.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “Speakeasy Does I
The CW, 8pmStill searching for the scientist who can return them to their original timeline, the team treks to 1920s Chicago and makes life difficult for the crowd at an unusual speakeasy.
Property Brothers: Forever Home
HGTV, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Homeowners Barry and Zonita say they love their home. They have made lots of great memories with their kids there and enjoy having family living nearby. Now this growing household needs the Brothers’ help to make the home suit them for years to come. Drew and Jonathan Scott will give Barry and Zonita the house of their dreams when they create a beautifully designed and spacious open-concept kitchen, living and dining area that is perfect for entertaining extended family, as well as revamp the home office so it can also be used as a playroom.
Chicago Med: “A Square Peg in a Round Hole”
NBC, 8pm EST
Crockett (Dominic Rains) helps Dr. Blake (Sarah Rafferty) replace a patient’s liver; Vanessa (Asjha Cooper) tries to prove herself; Will (Nick Gehlfuss) continues to pursue the truth about Cooper (Michael Rady); and Ethan (Brian Tee) gets closer to returning to life in the E.D.
Nature: “The Elephant and the Termite”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Witness the creation of one of Africa’s greatest wildlife meeting places and the site of extraordinary drama: the waterhole. From mighty elephants to tiny termites, an entire community of creatures call the waterhole their home.
WildTales From the Farm
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, New Series!
Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville hosts this revealing four-part series about the secret lives of animals on a 500-acre English farm. We begin in spring with flirty cows and a hen torn between ruling the roost and feeding her chicks.
Star of the Month: Sydney Greenstreet
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Considering that he did not begin his film career until age 61 after many years of stage acting, and with that career consisting of only 24 movies made throughout the 1940s, it’s all the more impressive that legendary actor Sydney Greenstreet was able to become such an enduring big-screen icon. It really speaks to his talent; Greenstreet, who frequently played supporting roles as characters with personalities as outsized as the actor’s large physical presence, could steal scenes from even the likes of frequent costars Humphrey Bogart (they made five movies together) and Peter Lorre (nine movies together). While Greenstreet appeared in some comedies, most of his movies were films noir or dramas where he portrayed morally ambiguous, if not outright corrupt, figures, yet he often managed to bring good humor to even his shadiest characters. Each Wednesday this month, Turner Classic Movies recognizes Greenstreet as its Star of the Month with an evening of his films; in total, the celebration will encompass nearly all of the actor’s cinematic body of work in which he portrayed a fictional character, not himself. It begins tonight with Greenstreet’s first movie, the film noir classic The Maltese Falcon (1941), which earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination and was the first of his teamings with Bogart and Lorre. Also tonight: the 1942 spy film Across the Pacific, which re-teamed Greenstreet with Bogart, as well as Maltese Falcon costar Mary Astor and director John Huston (who codirected this film with Vincent Sherman); Conflict (1945), another film noir pairing Greenstreet and Bogart, only this time with Bogie as the bad guy in the equation; The Hucksters (1947), also starring Clark Gable and Deborah Kerr in her American film debut; and Passage to Marseille (1944), a war film again teaming Greenstreet with Bogart and Lorre, as well as their Casablanca costar Claude Rains. — Jeff Pfeiffer
My 600-lb Life
TLC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the premiere, when Nathan's weight gets in the way of the only healthy thing in his life — his job as a drama teacher — it's a wake-up call for him. But changing his life might mean a falling out with his wife, Amber, who is also overweight, unless she can lose, too.
Batwoman: “Antifreeze”
The CW, 9pm EST
When Ryan (Javicia Leslie) makes Gotham’s “30 Under 30” list, Luke (Camrus Johnson) worries about how Marquis’ (Nick Creegan) involvement in Ryan’s rising popularity as Wayne Enterprises’ acting CEO will land with Jada (Robin Givens). Mary (Nicole Kang) returns from a late night out not feeling quite herself, while Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) hallucinations grow stronger. And when Sophie’s (Meagan Tandy) sister, Jordan (guest star Keeya King), goes missing, she and the Bat Team quickly realize that Freeze’s missing weapon hasn’t been fully contained.
Chicago Fire: “Whom Shall I Fear?”
NBC, 9pm EST
Gallo (Alberto Rosende) clashes with the new lieutenant temporarily filling in for Casey (Jesse Spencer). Meanwhile, Severide (Taylor Kinney) closes in on a deadly arsonist.
NOVA Universe Revealed: “Milky Way”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Our Milky Way galaxy is so vast that even traveling at the speed of light, it would take about 100,000 years to cross it. But what shaped this giant spiral of stars, gas and dust, and what will be its destiny? This episode explores the wonders of galactic archaeology revealed by Gaia, a spacecraft that’s unlocking the turbulent history of our cosmic neighborhood — from its birth in a whirling disk of clouds and dust to its ultimate fate as it collides with its nearest neighbor, the Andromeda galaxy, over 4 billion years from now.
Home Economics: “Speeding Ticket, $180”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
Sofia brings out Tom’s adventurous side which ignites Marina’s jealous side. Meanwhile, Sarah and Denise learn that Shamiah has been confiding in Connor instead of them, leaving them no choice but to take action.
A Million Little Things: “Six Months Late
ABC, 10pmThe sentimental drama jumps six months ahead. Maggie (Allison Miller) enjoys a new romance, while Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) beats himself up for an old sin.
CSI: Vegas: “Let the Chips Fall”
CBS, 10pm EST
The CSI team investigates the case of an autonomous cargo plane that lands in Las Vegas with its entire crew killed in the new episode “Let the Chips Fall.”
In Pursuit With John Walsh
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 3 finale, “Tragically Taken,” John is on the hunt for Jorge Rico-Ruvira, accused of murdering his girlfriend in 2020 and abducting their young son. Later, John and Cal shine a spotlight on the case of 15-year-old Sophie Reeder, who was abducted in 2017 and may be in grave danger.
Chicago P.D.: “Trust Me”
NBC, 10pm EST
Despite this episode’s title, trust continues to be sorely tested in the CPD’s Intelligence Unit. Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) fears the sex trafficker who shot her is still at large because her guilt-stricken colleague Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) hasn’t told her that she killed the bad guy and that their boss, Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), covered it up. Hailey’s fiance?, fellow detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), who sussed out the truth, is angry with Hailey and especially Hank for putting her in that vulnerable position. “If you look at [the team] as a family and Voight as the father — the responsible party — his family is unhappy and dangerously out of sync. It doesn’t feel like home anymore,” Beghe says. However, this week, Hank forges an unexpected bond with a new confidential informant, Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado, who’ll recur), while trying to bring down a drug ring and figure out who’s violently ripping off the dealers. “They’re both willing to bend rules in order to get justice,” Beghe explains of the kindred spirits. “One of [Hank’s] mantras,” he reminds us, “is ‘Tell me the truth so I can lie for you.’” Anna has her own hidden agenda. Can the CI’s word be trusted?
Secrets of the Dead: “The First Circle of Stonehenge”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
A decade-long archaeological quest reveals that the oldest stones of Stonehenge originally belonged to a much earlier sacred site: a stone circle built on a rugged, remote hillside in West Wales. This episode shows how a dedicated team of archaeologists led by Professor Mike Parker Pearson (University College London) painstakingly searched for the evidence that reveals the original stones of Europe’s most iconic Neolithic monument had a previous life before they were moved almost 155 miles from Wales to Salisbury Plain.
Portals to Hell
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
Season 2 returns with new episodes starting tonight with “Hotel Monte Vista.” Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman travel to Flagstaff, Arizona, where they check into one of America’s most terrifying hotels. They dive headfirst into the paranormal hot spot, where patrons and staff have reported unsettling encounters with the hotel’s debauched past.