TV Best Bets for November 30

Undercover Underage
discovery+, Season Finale!
In “The Dark Web,” the Season 1 finale, Flori talks to an alleged 17-year-old who is desperate to buy nude photographs of her. After he eventually disappears, she is approached by a much older man who has suspiciously similar tactics, goals and demands.
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
Netflix
In these winter-themed episodes, meet Charlie’s new friend Yetilda D. Yeti, who pairs up with Charlie for some stompy, snowy adventures.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Kemba Walker and the N.Y. Knicks cross the East River to face Kevin Durant and the Nets at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. In TNT’s second game, Steph Curry leads the Golden State Warriors against Chris Paul and the Suns in Phoenix.
The Flash: “Armageddon, Part 3”
The CW, 8pm EST
Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice after things take a dire turn with Despero (guest star Tony Curran). Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero’s vision of the future, so she seeks help from a powerful ally. Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh and Osric Chau guest star.
The Resident: “He’d Really Like to Put in a Central Line”
FOX, 8pm EST
While Conrad (Matt Czuchry) tries to convince a patient to get a pacemaker, Leela (Anuja Joshi) is asked to decide whether her patient should risk surgery for a benign tumor.
Saying Yes to Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
A magical Christmas wish makes a career-obsessed June (Erika Prevost) say “Yes” to every invitation while she’s home for the holidays. But when an old flame, Blake (Romaine Waite), joins her hectic schedule of Christmas activities, past feelings are reignited. June must choose between saying yes to her career and life in the city or to her heart and hometown.
The Voice: “Live Top 10 Eliminations”
NBC, 8pm EST
The top seven highest artists are revealed as safe by America’s votes while the bottom three compete in the Instant Save.
Starring Cary Grant
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies sends off November with a night of just a few of the many memorable films made by iconic Hollywood star Cary Grant. The five-film lineup starts with the 1964 romantic comedy Father Goose, in which Walter (Grant) is persuaded to live on an island alone and spot aircraft at the beginning of World War II. But he ends up having to protect seven schoolgirls and their teacher, played by Leslie Caron. The film won the Oscar for Best Writing, Story and Screenplay, and was nominated for Best Motion Picture Musical/Comedy at the Golden Globes. Next is the 1957 romantic drama favorite An Affair to Remember, in which a man and woman (played by Grant and Deborah Kerr) fall in love after meeting on a cruise and promise to meet again six months later atop the Empire State Building. Considered one of the most romantic films of all time, An Affair to Remember was nominated for four Oscars. Following that, in the 1952 comedy Monkey Business, Grant plays a scientist who accidentally drinks his “fountain of youth” formula when it is misplaced by a chimpanzee in the lab, giving him rejuvenating effects that lead to hilarious results. Ginger Rogers and Marilyn Monroe also star in the film that marked the fifth and final collaboration between Grant and director Howard Hawks. Another Hawks-directed film, the 1949 comedy I Was a Male War Bride is up next. It follows an American lieutenant (Ann Sheridan) who marries a French captain (Grant) in post-war Germany and his attempts to find a way to go home with her to the U.S. under the War Brides Act. Concluding the evening is the Oscar-nominated 1940 screwball comedy My Favorite Wife. After spending several years shipwrecked and missing, a woman (Irene Dunne) is rescued and returns home to find that her husband (Grant) is now married to another woman (Gail Patrick). — Evan McLean
Our Kind of People: “Sistervention...”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Sistervention...,” Angela (Yaya DaCosta) holds an intervention for Leah (Nadine Ellis), whose marriage is still on the rocks.
Life of Crime: 1984-2020
HBO, 9pm; also streams on HBO Max EST
This third and final part of an epic documentary trilogy from Emmy-winning producer/director Jon Alpert tells the full story of three friends from Newark, New Jersey, whose lives have been defined by and torn apart by their addictions. With unfettered access, the two-hour film bears witness to each of their journeys in and out of prison, rehab and in occasional jobs as they struggle to end the vicious cycles of drug use and to connect with the families they left behind.
The Hot Zone: Anthrax: “Stentor Roeselii”
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
After the national media and FBI shift their full attention to a new suspect, Ryker (Daniel Dae Kim) is reassigned to a new Amerithrax team. But behind closed doors, Ryker, Dani (Dawn Olivieri) and Moore (Ian Colletti) have other plans to continue chasing their lead.
La Brea
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
You thought the truth about how ex-Air Force pilot Gavin (Eoin Macken) is linked to the prehistoric land where wife Eve (Natalie Zea) and son Josh (Jack Martin) are trapped was major? “There’s information [tonight] that’s going to blow your mind,” says exec producer Bryan Wynbrandt. “Big cards are flipped over.” Survivors who fell through a Los Angeles sinkhole into 10,000 B.C. made a discovery that could get them home (albeit not to 2021). Expect heartbreaking goodbyes as “some people make the decision to stay below.” One person Eve must get through the portal: Isiah (Diesel La Torraca), the boy from the fort housing dozens of earlier sinkhole victims. If she doesn’t, it could have consequences for a handful of characters. Up in modern times, Gavin and daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) consider an equally perilous move that could help them reunite with their loved ones. But a long-simmering reveal about what’s really going on throws everyone for a (time) loop. Hints Wynbrandt, “It’s been in our playbook from the beginning.”
A Chestnut Family Christmas
OWN, 9pm EST, Original Film!
When a talented pastry chef (Meagan Holder), currently working as a live-in cook, accidentally commits to hosting her family for the holidays, she poses as the wealthy homeowner in order to impress them and to remove the “black sheep” burden she has been carrying her whole life. All seems to be going well, until everyone’s secrets are exposed and relationships begin to unravel. Brad James also stars.
I Am Jazz
TLC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In 2018, Jazz Jennings underwent groundbreaking affirmation surgery to align her body with her mind. Although she experienced complications, Jazz emerged stronger and happier than ever. Upon graduating as valedictorian of her high school, Jazz was accepted to Harvard University. Prior to her first semester, she experienced a mental health condition, so she took a gap year, allowing her to focus and get back on track to feel more like herself. With her eye on the Harvard prize, Jazz embarks on a weight-loss program and throws herself into an internship with a plastic surgeon. This season highlights the strength of the Jennings family and their bond.
The Hot Zone: Anthrax
Nat Geo, 9:55pm EST, Season Finale!
In “RMR-1029,” the Season 2 finale of this limited anthology series, a search at a suspicious pond brings a twist to the case. With one suspect ruled out, Ryker (Daniel Dae Kim) and his team are aided by a scientific discovery. Bruce (Tony Goldwyn) is emotionally torn as the focus of the investigation continues to change course, and he finds himself unraveling as pressure mounts from the FBI.
Shipping Wars
A&E, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Shipping Wars returns with brand-new episodes featuring a diverse group of transporters who lay it all on the line to haul anything and everything. Each half-hour episode showcases the captivating, fast-paced and high-stakes world of large-scale shipping. From oversized items to bizarre and jaw-dropping loads, these transporters crisscross America doing whatever it takes to deliver their cargo and get paid.
Real PD: Kansas City
Investigation Discovery, 10pm; also streams on discovery+ EST, Season Finale!
In “Run to Grandma,” the Season 1 conclusion of the docuseries, four separate gas stations are violently robbed at gunpoint by a masked man in one night. Will detectives catch the robber and get justice for the terrified local community?