TV Best Bets for November 30

CMA Country Christmas
ABC, 9pm EST
Returning for its 11th year and filmed in Nashville, this special features some of country music’s most beloved artists coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Sam (Kelly Monaco) remembers something important. Carly (Laura Wright) invites Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to stay for dinner. Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) hopes to play matchmaker. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Laura (Genie Francis) have a difference of opinion. Ava (Maura West) is furious with Julian (William deVry).
The Disney Holiday Singalong
ABC, 8pm EST
Returning for a third iteration, The Disney Holiday Singalong will feature more music and magic just in time for the holidays. The one-hour festive musical event will feature star-studded performances, animated onscreen lyrics, more favorite Disney melodies and classic holiday songs.
NFL Football: Seattle at Philadelphia
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks duel with Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles in this Monday Night Football matchup at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field.
L.A.’s Finest: “Enemy of the State”
FOX, 8pm EST
As their pasts continue to crash into the present, Syd (Gabrielle Union) and McKenna (Jessica Alba) discover that an unknown player has been manipulating them all along in the new episode “Enemy of the State.”
The Christmas Listing
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Julia Rogers (Lexi Giovagnoli) is an uptight, hardworking real estate agent who has lost her Christmas spirit. When she’s left to spend five days at a Christmas inn with her business competitor, Chad Everest (Travis Burns), in order to win over the badly needed listing, she discovers that they have more in common than they thought.
The Voice: “Live Top 17 Performances”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
As the season begins to wind down, the top 17 finalists perform to impress the judges. The results will air live tomorrow night.
Star of the Month: Shelley Winters: “Shelley in the ’70s”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
TCM’s monthlong Monday night tribute to legendary actress Shelley Winters concludes tonight with several films she made during the 1970s — a decade during which she continued going strong with dramatic roles while also delivering campier performances in some exploitation films, for which she is also lovingly remembered. First up, Winters stars in the disaster movie classic The Poseidon Adventure (1972), giving a performance that earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination and the only Golden Globe win of her career. Also tonight: the comedy/drama/Western Flap (1970); the 1973 romantic comedy/drama Blume in Love; Roger Corman’s low-budget film loosely based on Ma Barker, Bloody Mama (1970), with Winters in the title role; and the 1973 “blaxploitation” classic Cleopatra Jones, with Winters as an evil drug lord.
Mysteries of the Unknown: “Start of the Gold Rush, Danger for the Mayflower and Courtroom Drama”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Don Wildman unravels a sneaky scheme to strike it rich, examines a close call on the Mayflower and investigates a grisly crime that left its prints all over the courtroom.
All Rise: “Sliding Floors”
CBS, 9pm EST
Luke (J. Alex Brinson) experiences the random inequalities of the justice system when he prosecutes two nearly identical cases in the new episode “Sliding Floors.”
Filthy Rich
FOX, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
In the shocking series finale episode “1 Corinthians 3:13,” the Monreaux family finds out an explosive secret that threatens to tear them apart.
Keith Morrison Investigates: Murder in Ypsilanti
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Tonight’s “True Crime at 9” special is a two-hour investigation into cases that have haunted the quiet city of Ypsilanti, Michigan, for decades. In 1993, 24-year-old Tammy Niver goes missing; while investigators find the car she was driving, Tammy is nowhere to be found. As more details are uncovered, detectives are led to Tammy’s love interest of the time, Greg Agnew, but the case goes cold and stays that way for decades. Then, another woman, Martha, is found murdered, and a local reporter receives a tip that links both cases. Suspicion once again swirls around Greg Agnew. Dateline NBC correspondent Keith Morrison interviews those closest to both cases.
Bull: “Prison Break”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Prison Break,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) assists Chunk (Christopher Jackson) as he represents a convict from his law school’s legal aid clinic, a woman accused of killing a guard while trying to escape during a prison transport.
Weakest Link: “Whose Cereal Is All Luck and No Charm?”
NBC, 10pm EST
Jane Lynch hosts a new episode of this revival of the international game show phenomenon. Eight strangers work as a team to play a high-stakes game of trivia. They turn on each other to eliminate the weakest in hopes of winning up to a $1 million prize.
Dark Tales With Don Wildman
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
In this series, host Don Wildman uncovers dark and twisted tales of the paranormal from all around the world. Using his thirst for adventure and his love of storytelling, Wildman reveals the supernatural is all around us — if you know who to talk to and where to look. In the premiere episode, “Women Scorned,” Wildman explores terrifying tales of scorned women seeking vengeance from the other side, including a woman accused of seducing her husbands with witchcraft and an Inca princess who guards her family’s treasure with a deadly curse.
