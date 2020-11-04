TV Best Bets for November 4

The A Word
SundanceTV, 11pm EST, Season Premiere!
As the hopeful British drama begins its third season, two years have passed since we last saw the dysfunctional Hughes family. Now that his parents’ divorce is finalized, 10-year-old Joe (Max Vento), who’s on the autism spectrum, deals with massive changes in his life. We’ll see how he expresses himself, and how those around him respond. Adds executive producer Peter Bowker, “We will also witness moments of quiet triumph for Joe as he grows into the world.”
TCM Afternoon Movie: Visiting Our National Parks
TCM, beginning at 12:15pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This afternoon on Turner Classic Movies, you can visit the beauty of the American landscape without leaving home through the magic of movies! Check out Victor Mature and Piper Laurie in Dangerous Mission(1954), a rare color film noir that is set in, and largely filmed at, Montana’s Glacier National Park; Clint Walker and Roger Moore in Gold of the Seven Saints(1961), a Western shot in and around Arches National Park in Utah; Ida Lupino and Humphrey Bogart in High Sierra(1941), which has key scenes shot in California’s Sierra Nevada mountain range; and Leslie Howard and Bette Davis inThe Petrified Forest(1936), set in Arizona’s Petrified Forest National Park.
The Goldbergs: “Bill’s Wedding”
ABC, 8pm EST
Bill (David Koechner) is getting married and Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and Jane (Erinn Hayes) have only 24 hours to plan it. Meanwhile, a fortune teller at the wedding reception could change the future for Adam (Sean Giambrone), Erica (Haley Orrantia) and Barry’s (Troy Gentile) romantic life.
Devils: “Episode 5”
The CW, 8pm EST
Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) asks Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) for help in finding his wife Nina (Kasia Smutniak), who has disappeared. After locating her where she and Massimo spent an evening of love years ago, Dominic reveals to Massimo that he knew about them cheating and forgave him — but now, after the Irish business, Dominic can no longer trust him. Massimo is suspended as head of trading.
The Masked Singer: “The Group C Play Offs — Funny You Should Mask”
FOX, 8pm EST
Group C contestants return for their second performances of the season, and one will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “The Group C Play Offs — Funny You Should Mask.”
Nature: “Primates: Secrets of Survival”
PBS, 8pm EST
Discover the survival strategies used by primates, often in the most unexpected places.
Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Multiplying Lights, Summoning a Spirit and More”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
An eerie sight in the twilight skies over Milwaukee gains attention; a monstrous creature washes up on the beach in the Philippines; a baby’s innocent play beckons a powerful entity; a snake hunter spots a snake-like object in the sky; and more.
American Housewife: “Psych”
ABC, 8:30 PM EST
Withouther lasagna business to keep her preoccupied, Katie (Katy Mixon) feels like her life is once again off course. As she searches to find her life purpose, she redirects her energy toward Greg (Diedrich Bader) and the kids, becoming overbearing and controlling.
The Conners: “Plastics, Trash Talk & Darlene Antoinette”
ABC, 9pm EST
Darlene (Sara Gilbert) isolates herself from her coworkers at Wellman Plastics, leaving them with the impression she is an elitist snob, while Louise (Katey Sagal) decides to teach Harris (Emma Kenney) an expensive life lesson. Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) has invested everything she has into The Lunch Box and is determined to keep the restaurant running.
Coroner: “One Drum”
The CW, 9pm EST
In one of the season’s most powerful episodes, a mass shooting in the community catapults Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) into one of the biggest cases of their careers. A young boy present during the shooting catches Alison’s (Tamara Podemski) attention and empathy when she recognizes herself in him. Meanwhile, when Jenny’s sleepwalking endangers her family, her coworkers and potentially her career, she is forced to take drastic measures to get it under control.
I Can See Your Voice
FOX, 9pm EST
Bob Saget and Finesse Mitchell are guest panelists with Donny Osmond as the musical superstar guest in this new episode.
Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Family Home Overhaul”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Kevin and Jammie bought their home before starting a family, and now it is bursting at the seams after adopting four young siblings. Home renovation and real estate stars Drew and Jonathan Scott completely overhaul the house to provide a solid foundation where this instant family can make memories for years to come.
Crimes Gone Viral: “Knock, Knock, Who’s There?”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
In California, a doorbell camera captures a disoriented woman trying to break into a home as the terrified homeowner prepares to protect herself. In Texas, a panicked woman with restraints on her arms rings a doorbell in the middle of the night.
American Ninja Warrior: “Finals 2”
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The competition intensifies as the remaining ninjas take their shot at the 10-obstacle Finals course. The elite few who move forward into the top eight will then compete in a playoff bracket where they will race head-to-head on the Power Tower. The winner takes home $100,000.
Black-ish: “Age Against the Machine”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Junior (Marcus Scribner) butt heads over the most effective way to protest in the age of social media. Meanwhile, Jack (Miles Brown) grows jealous as Diane (Marsai Martin) starts to hang out with the older kids at school.
Secrets of the Dead: “Abandoning the Titanic”
PBS, 10pm EST
Join a team of investigators as they search for the identity of the captain of a “mystery ship” that turned away from the “unsinkable” Titanicin its darkest hour, abandoning thousands of lives to the icy waters and their deaths.
Chaos in Court: “Rage Quit”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
A once-promising high school basketball star loses his chances at the NBA after being sentenced for abusing a girlfriend; an inmate shoots two deputies dead and holds hostages at a Michigan courthouse; an angry defendant throws chairs during a sentencing hearing; a convicted sex offender attacks a district attorney; a man facing multiple drug charges leapfrogs his way out of court; and a Rastafarian pot proponent tells a Wisconsin court commissioner he requires a translator.
Paranormal: Captured: “Lady of the Night”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Paranormal investigator MJ Dickson searches for lingering spirits at a hotel with a gruesome history. Plus, a mysterious ball of light hovers above Milwaukee, and experts take a look at the most haunted house in England.
World’s Most Unexplained: “Mysteries: Made in the USA”
Travel Channel, 11pm EST
The series moves to its new night with this episode in which experts investigate claims of extraordinary paranormal activity at the White House and the mysterious disappearance of controversial union leader Jimmy Hoffa.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!