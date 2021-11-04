TV Best Bets for November 4

Head of the Class
HBO Max, New Series!
This 10-episode revival of the 1986-91 sitcom revolves around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher, Alicia Gomez (Isabella Gomez) who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life. Robin Givens returns as an all-grown-up Darlene Merriman (now Hayward). A former member of the original Individualized Honors Program and now an ambitious lawyer, Darlene wants what is best for her son and is focused on setting him up for success. She might need a reminder of the positive impact an out-of-the-box teacher can have, but she’s fighting for the good of all students at Meadows Creek High as co-head of the Parents’ Association. All Season 1 episodes are available today.
Lace
ALLBLK, New Series!
This legal drama follows Lacy McCullough (Maryam Basir), a successful and highly connected Los Angeles lawyer whose influence sometimes leads her down a very dark path and often causes her to blur the lines between right and wrong to protect her rich and powerful clientele. With the help of her trusted associates, Othello Charles (Skyh Black) and Britney Deveaux (Tanyell Waivers) — and the ever-efficient twins Aaron (Antoine Harris) and Nora Tuft (Taylor Bynoe) — McCullough faces one of her most mysterious and perilous cases to date. Katrina Y. Nelson, who cocreated Lace with Michelle Ebony Hardy, explains one of the themes they wanted to convey with their series and its lead character: “As [Black] women, we get that moniker that we’re strong, but there are vulnerabilities to us, you know? So, we wanted to show just different aspects of being a Black woman. … And just to be able to see someone that looks like us that’s not in comedy but doing drama, that is an attorney, that is filled with a beautiful group of other castmates that’s very diverse, this has been a pleasure for us.”
Space Titans: Musk, Bezos, Branson
discovery+
Discovery+ partners with The Washington Post for this special that chronicles how billionaire entrepreneurs Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson are leading a new wave of space exploration.
Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition
Hulu, New Series!
Cookbook author Padma Lakshmi, host of Hulu’s Taste the Nation, also presents this holiday installment of the culinary series. Each of the four episodes will highlight unique holiday traditions through the lens of a different immigrant culture and city, such as Korean New Year in Los Angeles and Cuban Christmas in Miami.
The Harper House
Paramount+, Season Finale!
The first season of the adult animated comedy comes to a close.
Siwas Dance Pop Revolution
Peacock, New Series!
Jessalyn Siwa, mom and manager to pop sensation JoJo Siwa, teams up with her daughter for this reality competition series in which young talent (who also happen to be major JoJo fans) compete for a role in XOMG Pop, a brand-new pop group that Jessalyn will manage. Eleven tweens will participate in a series of performances and challenges while JoJo serves as choreographer and mentor. As part of the grand prize, the newly crowned pop group will serve as an opening act for JoJo. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.
One Lane Bridge
Sundance Now, Season Finale!
In “Bombshell,” the Season 2 finale of this dark mystery thriller from New Zealand, with Ariki (Dominic Ona Ariki) and Stephen (Joel Tobeck) now offside, the investigation goes in two completely separate directions. Stephen becomes obsessed with a suspect, certain they may strike again. Ariki, meanwhile, closes in on his own suspect but is also drawn further and further into his visionary world, comforted to know others experience similar feelings. But has either man got the right suspect?
NBA Basketball
NBA TV, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are on the road against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in NBA TV’s first game. The second game has Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets in Phoenix to face off against Chris Paul and the Suns.
The Queen Family Singalong
ABC, 8pm EST
This fourth installment of the Singalong franchise is hosted by Darren Criss and features celebrities belting out an hour of hits from the legendary rock band Queen in honor of the group’s 50th anniversary, and inviting home audiences to sing along. Among the performances are “The Show Must Go On” by Adam Lambert, “Another One Bites the Dust” by Derek Hough featuring Alexander Jean, “Under Pressure” by Fall Out Boy, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” by Jimmie Allen featuring Miss Piggy, “We Will Rock You” by JoJo Siwa and Orianthi, “We Are the Champions” by OneRepublic, “Somebody to Love” by Pentatonix and “Don’t Stop Me Now” by cast members of Broadway’s The Lion King and Aladdin.
Young Sheldon: “Stuffed Animals and a Sweet Southern Syzygy”
CBS, 8pm EST
Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and Dr. Linkletter (Ed Begley Jr.) struggle to solve an equation in the new episode “Stuffed Animals and a Sweet Southern Syzygy.”
NFL Football: N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
Week 9’s Thursday Night Football matchup has the N.Y. Jets against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Secrets of an Escort
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Having an alter ego becomes a deadly game when a single mother who works at a hotel during the day and as a high-end escort at night discovers her daughter is missing. Unsure who from her various lives would take her child, she takes matters into her own hands to repair all the damage she and her alter ego have caused before it’s too late. Stars Sheena Peña, Jim Klock and Pauline Egan.
The Blacklist: “The SPK”
NBC, 8pm EST
A new case involving stolen artifacts reunites Red (James Spader) with a former blacklister. Meanwhile, Aram (Amir Arison) faces a difficult decision.
Hollywood Victory
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
On Nov. 2, the book Hollywood Victory: The Movies, Stars and Stories of World War II, from the Turner Classic Movies library, will be published. Written by Christian Blauvelt, it details Hollywood’s response during the events of the World War II era, relating the different ways in which the film industry enlisted in the war effort, from filmmakers such as Walt Disney and Alfred Hitchcock making recruitment films, to Bob Hope’s USO performances and how the industry made films to show the public why they were fighting. Tying in with this book release, tonight TCM will be hosting an evening of films made during the American involvement in the World War II era that are also featured in the book. First is the 1939 drama Confessions of a Nazi Spy, starring Edward G. Robinson, Francis Lederer and George Sanders, which was the first anti-Nazi film to be made by a major American studio (not surprisingly, it was banned in Germany and Japan). Next, the Oscar-nominated 1941 romantic drama Hold Back the Dawn, which takes place largely in Mexico, made some alterations to its screenplay at the request of the Mexican government to show a better representation of the country and help promote a “Good Neighbor Policy” to America’s important ally to the south in the coming war that we would find ourselves in less than three months after the film’s release. Charles Boyer, Olivia de Havilland and Paulette Goddard star. Following that is the 1943 war film Edge of Darkness, starring Errol Flynn and Ann Sheridan, which was one of the top five most requested films by the U.S. Army at the time. Also from 1943, Howard Hawks’ Oscar-winning war film Air Force, starring John Garfield and John Ridgely, offered special thanks at the end to the U.S. Army Air Force for their assistance in the creation of the film. Air Force also reflected some of the unfortunate aspects of the American psyche during the era, including distrust of Japanese Americans. Finally, in the 1946 adventure drama Courage of Lassie, a collie named Pal is credited as Lassie in the role of a collie named Bill, who finds himself shipped to the War Dog Training Center and eventually fights heroically alongside American troops during the Aleutian Islands Campaign. The film, also starring Elizabeth Taylor and Frank Morgan, ends with an onscreen written acknowledgment thanking the office of the Quartermaster General for their cooperation in the production of the film. — Evan McLean
Ghosts: “Pete’s Wife”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Pete’s Wife,” Pete (Richie Moriarty) convinces Sam (Rose McIver) to invite his living wife to the mansion, only to discover she’s been keeping a dark secret from him for many years.
Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa: “Up Against a Brick Wall”
HGTV, 9pm EST
A real estate agent and a designer have the makings of a flipping dream team, but a tight profit margin on their project in Carson, California, have them looking for help. With Tarek El Moussa as their renovation and marketing expert, they hope to make their biggest profit yet.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “They’d Already Disappeared”
NBC, 9pm EST
When a teenage sex worker disappears, Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Velasco (Octavio Pisano) find a key clue in a pile of neglected missing persons reports.
Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Florida Dinosaur and More”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Experts analyze footage from viewers claiming they’ve captured a velociraptor dashing across a yard in Florida, UFOs making contact in Ohio and a ghost lurking in England.
B Positive: “Baseball, Walkers and Wine”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) comes up with a plan to help a resident, Meredith (Priscilla Lopez), get some space from her overprotective husband in the new episode “Baseball, Walkers and Wine.”
Bull: “King Bull”
CBS, 10pm EST
Tensions at the Trial Analysis Corporation run high when the team asks Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) to sit one out as they defend a business mogul accused of being mentally unfit to lead his company.
Love, Honor & Betray
Investigation Discovery, 10pm; also streams on discovery+ EST, New Series!
This real-footage-led series tells the shocking stories of wives and husbands duped by their partners in dark and devastating ways that absolutely no one could have seen coming. From bigamists and covert criminals to serial liars and would-be murderers, the series features accounts of partners with terrible secrets that eventually become too big to conceal. Layers of deceit that keep escalating combined with gripping real footage will keep viewers guessing until the very end.
Law & Order: Organized Crime: “High Planes Grifter”
NBC, 10pm EST
Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Brewster (Guillermo Díaz) take advantage of Reggie’s (Dash Mihok) insecurities to force his hand; Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) and Nova (Nona Parker Johnson) must protect each other’s secrets; and Agnes (Caroline Lagerfelt) makes a desperate choice for her family.
Tacoma FD: “Eddie the Chief”
truTV, 10pm EST
When Chief Terry (Kevin Heffernan) throws out his back, the firehouse warms up to his fun-loving brother-in-law, Captain Eddie (Steve Lemme), as their leader. The hilarious competition gets heated.
Vexed
Ovation, 11pm EST
In this ironic police procedural, a 2010-12 British favorite airing Thursdays starting tonight, Kate and Jack (Lucy Punch and Toby Stephens) are just like any other detectives ... who happen to work out of a cafe? and bar instead of a precinct and spend time at a crime scene trying to decide whether to lease the victim’s flat. Immature and incompetent Jack’s antics veer into the absurd as he interrogates a potential suspect over the phone and uses police resources to score a date, all the while infuriating the rule-following Kate (and, in Season 2, ticking off new partner Georgina, played by a tenacious Miranda Raison). Although developments in their cases, as well as their personal lives, are played for laughs, you’ll find yourself invested in Kate’s increasingly messy marriage. Episodes running 90 minutes with commercials can feel bloated, but they do afford quality screen time with scene-stealers like Tony (Roger Griffiths), the bar’s owner, who provides hilarious commentary, and Naz (Ronny Jhutti), an eccentric crime scene specialist. You’ve rarely had this much fun with murder investigations.