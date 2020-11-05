TV Best Bets for November 5

B Positive
CBS, 8:30pm EST, New Series!
In this new sitcom, socially awkward therapist Drew (Thomas Middleditch) is a recently divorced dad whose problems are compounded when his doctor tells him he’s suffering renal failure and needs a kidney transplant. The search for a compatible donor takes a surprising turn when he runs into old high school classmate Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), who drunkenly offers one of her kidneys to Drew. Kether Donohue and Sara Rue also star.
Paranormal
Netflix, New Series!
In this original thriller from Egypt set in the 1960s, hematologist Dr. Refaat Ismail unwillingly becomes a go-to guy for paranormal investigations.
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
Netflix, New Series!
This docuseries explores the circumstances surrounding the death of socialite María Marta García Belsunce, one of Argentina’s most controversial criminal cases.
Operation Christmas Drop
Netflix, Original Film!
Chasing a promotion, congressional aide Erica Miller (Kat Graham) forgoes her family Christmas to travel across the Pacific at her boss’ behest. Upon landing at a beachside Air Force base, she clashes with her guide, Capt. Andrew Jantz (Alexander Ludwig), who knows her assignment is finding reasons to defund the facility. The pilot’s pet project —a decades-old tradition where gifts and supplies are parachuted to residents of remote neighboring islands — has lawmakers wondering if his unit has too much spare energy. Despite their initial opposing goals, Erica softens once she experiences the customs and communal spirit of Andrew’s adopted home.
Save Me Too
Peacock, Season Premiere!
Lennie James returns to this award-winning British thriller as Nelly Rowe, whose life was turned upside down when he was accused of abducting the daughter he barely knew. Now, 17 months later, his daughter is still missing, but Nelly’s quest to find her lives on.
Live From Daryl’s House: “Cheap Trick”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
Host Daryl Hall talks to and jams with Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Robin Zander, Rick Nielsen and Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick.
Young Sheldon
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 4 premiere episode “Graduation,” Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has a breakdown when he realizes he might not be ready for college.
NFL Football: Green Bay at San Francisco
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visit Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, to take on Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of last season’s NFC championship game, won by the 49ers 37-20.
Superstore: “California, Part 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
As the Cloud 9 employees prepare to send Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) off, Mateo (Nico Santos) and Glenn (Mark McKinney) attempt to organize a video tribute, while Dina (Lauren Ash) searches for a new best friend.
The Essentials Book — Volume 2
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
A few weeks after the publication of Jeremy Arnold’s book The Essentials Vol. 2: 52 More Must-See Movies and Why They Matter, based on Turner Classic Movies’ The Essentials franchise, TCM airs several must-see classics tonight. The lineup includes Gene Tierney and Rex Harrison in the Oscar-nominated romantic fantasy The Ghost and Mrs. Muir(1947); James Stewart and Kim Novak in Hitchcock’s Oscar-nominated suspense masterpiece Vertigo(1958); John Barrymore and Carole Lombard in Howard Hawks’ Twentieth Century(1934), which set the template for the screwball comedy genre; and Jacques Tourneur’s brilliantly atmospheric horror classic Cat People(1942).
Southern Charm
Bravo, 9pm EST
Tonight is the second episode of the returning show, and this season, these Southern socialites must navigate a consequential year that tests their relationships against the backdrop of a global pandemic and a cultural shift in Charleston, while still trying to maintain the breezy, low-country living they know so well.?
Mom
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Anna Faris won’t be returning as Christy for Season 8 of the sitcom, which begins with the premiere episode “Sex Bucket and the Grammar Police.” Bonnie (Allison Janney) invites her friends over for a slumber party, where childhood games reveal adult problems.
The Outpost: “Under Yavalla’s Control”
The CW, 9pm EST
Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) returns to the Outpost with an army — and a secret. Talon (Jessica Green) presses for answers, and a fight in the Throne Room ends in death, imprisonment and a new commander of the Outpost.
Flip or Flop: “Stiff Competition”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Tarek and Christina get a lead on a house in an upscale neighborhood in North Tustin, California. But when they show up to look at the house, they are met with stiff competition from other investors. Can Tarek and Christina act fast to flip this house or will they lose out in this hot market?
Suspicious Minds: “Everyone Knows Her Name”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Rumors swirl within the student community of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, after the shocking death of Heather Maples. The only clues to find her killer are a love letter and a bloody fingerprint found at the scene — until the young woman’s cellphone unlocks a web of potential suspects and motives. Local students confront the sobering truth that a murderer is lurking among them, as detectives retrace Heather’s last night out at local bars to pull her killer out of the shadows.
Ghost Adventures: “Ghost Train of Ely”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Zak Bagans and the crew start their new ghost-hunting season by hopping aboard a 100-year-old steam engine for a lockdown they will never forget. It’s a paranormal-packed ride as the guys investigate reports of apparitions and strange anomalies along the historic Nevada Northern Railway.
Match Game
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
On the season finale, Horatio Sanz, Marilu Henner, Michael Colter, Ali Wentworth, Justin Long and Drea de Matteo bring the fun and games to the celebrity panel, with Alec Baldwin at the helm.
Star Trek: Discovery: “Lethe”
CBS, 10pm EST
Star Trek: DiscoverySeason 1 episodes continue on CBS with “Lethe,” in which the Discoverycrew is intrigued by the arrival of Starfleet Lt. Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif).
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: “The Path”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
Detective David Waltemeyer is put in charge of the very first cold case squad for Anne Arundel County, Maryland. The first case he tackles is that of 14-year-old Lisa Haenel, who was murdered while on her way to school in 1993. As he dives into her file, he has no idea that seven years before Lisa’s death, another woman met a similarly sudden demise.
The Holzer Files: “Tell Me No Lies”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Hans Holzer believed a sensational tale of heartache and murder hid the real story behind one of his most famous cases. Now, the team heads to New York City’s Old Merchant’s House to uncover the terrifying truth of this Victorian-age haunting.
My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps: “Toes With a Twist”
TLC, 10:30pm EST
Dr. Ebonie meets two men with some of the rarest and most extreme cases of webbed toes she’s ever seen, and Dr. Brad’s new patient has big toes so long that they won’t fit into shoes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!