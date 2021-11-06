TV Best Bets for November 6

Highway to Heaven
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Jill Scott stars as Angela Stewart, an angel sent to Earth to help others in need. She takes on the role of a temporary school counselor and finds herself working alongside junior high school principal Bruce Banks (Barry Watson).
College Football
CBS & NBC, beginning at 11:30am Live EST
Saturday’s college football highlights include Army vs. Air Force at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on CBS, and Navy at Notre Dame on NBC.
Getting Spicy With Pepper Teigen
Food Network, 12pm EST
This all-new special showcases Pepper Teigen at home as she introduces you to the time-honored recipes she grew up eating in Thailand. She’s known for bringing the heat, both in the kitchen and beyond, with her love of hot-hot food and her fiery personality. There’s seemingly no limit to how much spice Pepper can handle in her food, but that doesn’t mean her dishes are plain firebombs. Instead, Pepper is all about balancing the heat with the sweet, salty and sour tastes of traditional Thai dishes. Join Pepper to learn how to put homemade spins on Thai classics you know and love, as well as tried-and-true tips and secret family how-tos that are unique to her.
Frankie Drake Mysteries: “The Guilty Party”
Ovation, 7pm EST
A man acquitted of a grisly murder is still a suspect, and the clock ticks as the team investigates whether or not he is the guilty party.
Next Stop, Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Angie wonders what her life would be like if she had married a former boyfriend who became a famous sportscaster. She takes the train home to spend Christmas with her family and inexplicably finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the train’s enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what — and who — is truly important to her. Stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd.
Waco Burning: Deadly Standoff
REELZ Channel, 8pm EST
The first of three Deadly Standoff documentary specials airing tonight recounts the infamous 1993 FBI siege of a Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, and what led to the doomed standoff, including the shocking stories of abuse and weapons-stockpiling under the group’s leader, David Koresh.
Blondie Triple Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
If your local newspaper still features a comic-strip section, you might notice that it may still include the iconic Blondie strip created by Chic Young back in 1930 and still going under the creative control of his son Dean. While the adventures of Blondie Bumstead and her sandwich-loving husband, Dagwood, are still popular enough to continue running in print, the days when they were big enough to star in 28 feature films and a long-running radio show — from the late 1930s through the early ’50s — are long gone. But tonight on Turner Classic Movies, you can enjoy three beloved Blondie comedy films from back in the day, all making their network premieres, and all starring Penny Singleton as Blondie and Arthur Lake as Dagwood. First up is Blondie Plays Cupid (1940), the seventh film in the series, which finds the Bumsteads out in the country and involved in a young couple’s plan to elope against the wishes of the girl’s shotgun-toting father. Next, in the ninth Blondie movie, Blondie in Society (1941), Dagwood brings home a pedigreed Great Dane that an important client for his company wants. Despite the pooch racking up food and vet bills for the Bumsteads, and alienating neighbors, Blondie enters him in a big dog show. Finally, in Blondie’s Blessed Event (1942), the 11th film in the franchise, the Bumsteads welcome their baby daughter, Cookie. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Ruby Ridge: Deadly Standoff
REELZ Channel, 9pm EST
This documentary looks at the deadly 11-day siege that took place in Idaho in 1992 when deputies of the U.S. Marshals Service initiated action to apprehend and arrest Randy Weaver. The event would change the rules of engagement and redefine police tactics for use of deadly force.
Attica
Showtime, 9pm EST
This documentary delves deep inside the bloodiest prison rebellion in U.S. history, when 43 people were killed as a result of the uprising and police raid at the Attica Correctional Facility in upstate New York in 1971.
Destination Fear
Travel Channel, 9pm; also streams on discovery+ EST, New Episodes!
Season 3 of the paranormal series returns with new episodes, beginning tonight with “Twin Bridges Orphanage,” in which the team finds itself blinded by terror in an abandoned Montana orphanage. When Dakota attempts to tap into the dark energy that permeates the facility, he heaps fear upon the team and communicates with something that may not be what it seems.
Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm EST, Original Film!
When a family faces loneliness and loss of faith, Mrs. Miracle swoops in to renew their Christmas spirit, and they experience a holiday of heavenly proportions. Stars Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund and Caroline Rhea.
Arcane
Netflix, 10pm EST, New Series!
This sci-fi/fantasy animated event series takes place in the universe of the League of Legends multiplayer online game. Set in the past, it retells the origin stories of several characters and features more adult subject matter (the series is geared toward an audience of age 14 and older). Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro and Katie Leung are among the voice cast. The first three episodes are available this evening.
Montana Freemen Militia: Deadly Standoff
REELZ Channel, 10pm EST
Tonight’s final Deadly Standoff documentary special examines one of the longest standoffs ever in the 113-year history of the FBI, when, in 1996, agents negotiated with members of the Montana Freemen Militia in rural Jordan, Montana, over the course of 81 days. Former FBI Special Agent Tim Healy shares his riveting firsthand account of going undercover inside the extremist group and the fallout that sparked the standoff.
Austin City Limits: “Leon Bridges/Khruangbin”
PBS, 11pm (WTTW Chicago, 11pm on Nov. 7) EST
Enjoy performances from two eclectic Texas artists: Grammy-winning soul/R&B singer-songwriter Leon Bridges, and Khruangbin, a musical trio whose sound blends global influences like classic soul, dub, rock and psychedelia.