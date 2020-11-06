TV Best Bets for November 6

The Christmas Yule Blog
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Caroline Williams, a well-known social media travel writer, is given the assignment to cover a hundred-year-old Christmas parade in the small town of Carte De Amor, New Mexico. Not excited about the assignment, Caroline goes anyway and meets a high school music teacher, Oscar Ortiz, who introduces her to a side of Christmas that she has never seen, with different traditions and meanings. In the 12 days before Christmas, Caroline falls in love with Christmas all over again and finds true love for herself. Stars Sara Canning and Zak Santiago.
Citation
Netflix, Original Film!
In this drama based on real events, a student in Nigeria takes on the academic establishment when she reports a popular professor who tried to rape her.
Country Ever After
Netflix, New Series!
This reality series follows country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla as they raise their children and navigate their opposite country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting.
Weird But True!: “Camping”
Disney+, Season Finale!
Carly and Charlie must achieve the rank of master camper, and because they have never personally camped before, they take a trip to Coronado National Forest within Arizona’s Saguaro National Park. There, they get expert advice and begin to fully absorb what it is like to camp and how to become master campers.
College Football: Miami at NC State
ESPN, 7:30pm Live EST
Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, is the site of this ACC matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the NC State Wolfpack.
TCM Spotlight: Under the Big Top
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Each Friday night this month, Turner Classic Movies will take you to the circus with a lineup of films set beneath the big top. Things kick off tonight with one of the most epic circus films ever made — Cecil B. DeMille’s Best Picture Oscar-winning The Greatest Show on Earth(1952), starring Betty Hutton, Cornel Wilde, Charlton Heston, James Stewart and Dorothy Lamour in a fictional story that also incorporates real-life elements from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Also tonight: the 1928 silent film The Circus, written, produced and directed by, and starring, Charlie Chaplin; and The Big Circus(1959), starring Victor Mature as a circus owner dealing with financial troubles and an unknown, murderous saboteur.
My Big Italian Adventure
HGTV, 9pm EST
Lorraine and her team encounter a potentially devastating setback in the cellar, which is being converted into a ping-pong room. To keep her mind off the issue, Lorraine dives into do-it-yourself projects, including refinishing all the windows in the home and learning how to plaster a wall, and visits a local olive grove with friends.
Great Performances: “One Man, Two Guvnors”
PBS, 9pm EST
Revel in this 1960s-era comedy featuring a Tony-winning performance by James Corden. In this adaptation of a 1743 farce, Corden plays a musician turned bodyguard trying to keep his two mobster clients apart, a tricky predicament resulting in comic mayhem.
American Greed: Bonus Edition: “Baby-Faced Drug Lords”
CNBC, 10pm EST
The devil is in the new details when young men in Florida cash in on the alarming opioid explosion. But when they expand the operation, it puts their lives of sex, drugs and money in danger.
