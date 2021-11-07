TV Best Bets for November 7

Dexter: New Blood
Showtime, 9pm EST, New Series!
Television’s favorite serial killer is back as Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan in this special event series. Ten years after he went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, Dexter is worlds removed from Miami, living as Jim Lindsay in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. His quiet, unassuming life in the close-knit community is interrupted by a series of unexpected events, beckoning the Dark Passenger and putting his freedom at risk. Dexter fans will find much to enjoy (along with some familiar faces).
Father Christmas Is Back
Netflix, Original Film!
In this British comedy, four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor. Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese, Kelsey Grammer and Nathalie Cox star.
NASCAR Cup Series: Championship 4
NBC, 3pm Live EST
The four remaining drivers eligible for the NASCAR Cup Series season championship duke it out at Phoenix Raceway, with the best finisher among them claiming the title.
Christmas With a Prince: The Royal Baby
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
This third movie in the Christmas With a Prince franchise helps kick off the network’s celebration of the holidays that will feature nine original movie premieres, two cable premiere movies and a brand-new series between now and Christmas Eve. In The Royal Baby, Princess Tasha (Kaitlyn Leeb) and Prince Alec (Nick Hounslow) are happily married, expecting their first child and settling into their lives as royals. But a complication during a royal tour finds the couple having to scramble back to San Saraze before their little royal blessing arrives.
The Equalizer: “Followers”
CBS, 8pm EST
McCall (Queen Latifah) is hired by an online group of true-crime enthusiasts to find the anonymous stalker of an unsuspecting New York City woman before he kills her in the new episode “Followers.”
The Simpsons: “A Serious Flanders”
FOX, 8pm EST
In “A Serious Flanders,” the first of a new two-part episode, a ruthless debt collector comes to Springfield to target Flanders (voice of Harry Shearer). The guest voice cast features Chris O’Dowd, Brian Cox, Cristin Milioti, Joe Mantegna, Jessica Paré and Timothy Olyphant.
A Christmas Treasure
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef, Lou questions whether or not she should move to New York after Christmas and further her writing career. Stars Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier.
Yellowstone
Paramount Network, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Two back-to-back episodes kick off the highly anticipated Season 4. The series chronicles the Montana-based Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest cattle ranch in the nation amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect. The ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park. Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo and Kathryn Kelly join the cast this season.
Call the Midwife: “Episode Six”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm) EST
Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann) and Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) help a mother-to-be who refuses medical care.
Lost Tombs of the Maya
Science Channel, 8pm EST
This two-hour special follows a team using the latest technology to search for clues to what caused the Maya to abandon their cities in the 9th century A.D. Was it a climate disaster or human activity that ultimately caused their collapse? The program will also look at the technology used to scan a temple in which the experts believe the tomb of Copan’s 15th king is hidden. There will also be an exploration of the Maya’s unique burial practices, with researchers uncovering what they think was a group sacrifice buried as an offering to the gods.
WWII Battles in Color: “Barbarossa”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Get an inside look at Hitler’s invasion of the Soviet Union, presented through colorized footage, home movies and firsthand accounts. Revisit history’s deadliest military conflict — Operation Barbarossa — and see how Hitler’s all-out assault on Russia led to millions of deaths and the beginning of the end of Nazi Germany.
Sunday Night Sex Comedies
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Each Sunday evening this month on Turner Classic Movies, tune in to a double feature of beloved and sophisticated sex/romance comedies from the heyday of that genre, roughly the mid 1950s through the mid ’60s. Tonight’s lineup begins with the 1963 romp Sunday in New York, starring Jane Fonda as a 22-year-old woman worried about her virginity and debating whether she should give it up before marriage. Rod Taylor and Cliff Robertson also star. Then, the Oscar-nominated That Touch of Mink (1962) stars one of the queens of the ’60s sex comedy, Doris Day. She plays a working woman who meets a handsome and eligible tycoon (Cary Grant). Each is enticed by the other’s ways, but they do not see eye-to-eye on marriage — she wants it and he doesn’t, leading to a hilarious game of cat-and-mouse as each tries to win the other over.
NFL Football: Tennessee at L.A. Rams
NBC, 8:20pm Live EST
The Tennessee Titans face a tough test against the stout L.A. Rams defense on Sunday Night Football from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
The Great North: “Skidmark Holmes Adventure”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
Judy’s (voice of Jenny Slate) murder mystery party doesn’t go exactly as planned in the new episode “Skidmark Holmes Adventure.”
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Divided We Fall”
CBS, 9pm EST
The interrogation-room tables are turned on the team. Each NCIS agent is questioned after a mission to protect a compromised undercover operative goes very wrong.
Diana: “The Price of Freedom”
CNN, 9pm EST
Diana exits from her marriage to Prince Charles and turns toward humanitarian causes close to her heart. As press interest in Diana peaks, no one could have predicted what was to come.
Condor
EPIX, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of the spy thriller kicks off with back-to-back hourlong episodes. CIA analyst Joe Turner (Max Irons) is still wandering Europe and avoiding his past, but it catches up with him in the form of a mysterious Russian intelligence officer claiming to be an asset working for Joe’s Uncle Bob. The officer’s life is in danger and he’s willing to trade the identity of a Russian mole in the CIA for safe passage. Joe is reluctant to help, but events back home compel him to take action and force him to face the life he thought he’d left behind.
Holiday Wars
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Sleigh, queen! Host Maneet Chauhan asks the three teams of bakers and sugar artists to create animals to replace Santa’s reindeer.
Bob’s Burgers: “Beach, Please”
FOX, 9pm EST
When the Belcher kids participate in a beach clean-up for Wagstaff Volunteer Day, Louise (voice of Kristen Schaal) gets drawn into a battle of wits with Mr. Fischoeder (guest voice of Kevin Kline) in the new episode “Beach, Please.”
Grantchester: “Episode Six”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
When the leader of a student group falls to her death during a protest, Will (Tom Brittney) and Geordie (Robson Green) are drawn into campus politics. Meanwhile, the Bishop (Stuart Bowman) introduces a new face at the vicarage.
WWII by Drone: “The Fight for Italy”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
Watch a drone team create a 3D model of the Monte Cassino area, famous for its monastery … and a controversial bombing. Follow experts as they use high-tech drone imaging to explain a bloody chapter of the Allied attempt to liberate Italy.
Uncharted Adventure
The Weather Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
The Weather Channel’s first ever travel show explores extreme activities in various destination spots. The series kicks off with a visit to South Florida in tonight’s episode.
Family Guy: “Cootie & the Blowhard”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Stewie (voice of Seth MacFarlane) takes drastic measures when he thinks he is diagnosed with terminal cooties in the new episode “Cootie & the Blowhard.”
Four Seasons Total Documentary
MSNBC, 10pm EST
This film tells the real story behind Rudy Giuliani’s infamous press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in November 2020, delivered just as the presidential election was being called for Joe Biden. One year after the event, and with exclusive access to the Four Seasons family, filmmakers show what really happened that day and what became of the small business that was thrust into the national spotlight.
Baptiste: “Episode Four”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
After discovering new evidence, Julien (Tchéky Karyo) and Emma (Fiona Shaw) are back on the hunt to find Will (Conrad Khan).
American Rust
Showtime, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The drama starring Jeff Daniels as a complicated chief of police in a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town wraps up Season 1 tonight.
Weather Gone Viral
The Weather Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In “Brutal Cold in Texas,” the Season 7 premiere of the series that shows extreme weather events captured on video, an arctic blast sweeps down and cripples Texas. Also in the episode, a powerful windstorm equals disaster for two massive tower cranes; and thin ice on a canal in Amsterdam proves challenging for a local skater in more ways than one.
Squidbillies
Adult Swim, 12am (late-night) EST, Season Premiere!
The cult animated comedy returns for its 13th and final season, which will include 10 episodes (two new 15-minute episodes air each week beginning tonight). The show follows the rural adventures of cephalopods Early, Rusty and Granny Cuyler, who call the mountains of Georgia home. Season 13 features all-new covers of the series’ opening theme song performed by Willie Nelson, Amanda Shires, Sturgill Simpson and others. Tracy Morgan will voice Early for the final season.
Joe Pera Talks With You
Adult Swim, 12:30am (late-night) EST, Season Premiere!
Host Joe Pera (playing a fictionalized version of himself) and his old basset hound, Gus, are back for Season 3 of this “relaxing comedy show.” The first episode follows Pera as he helps his friend Gene pick out his retirement chair at the furniture store; this then initiates a season-long search for the perfect place to sit. Other episodes this season will find Pera talking about subject matter ranging from Great Lakes icebreakers, second fridges and cooking fish in the woods, to classroom-appropriate movies and drone warfare.