TV Best Bets for November 7

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Single mom Maggie (Ashley Williams) is facing Christmas alone until Lucas (Niall Matter) crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. Together they overcome Christmas while finding comfort in their growing bond.
The Battle Never Ends
History, 8am EST
Ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, this premiere documentary highlights the origins of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) charity, which celebrates its 100th year in 2020, and looks at its accomplishments throughout the past century.
My Little Pony: Pony Life
Discovery Family Channel, 11:30am EST, New Series!
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic’s Mane 6 — Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Rarity, Fluttershy and Pinkie Pie — are back in this new, 26-episode animated family series that Discovery Family says will be a “departure from the Equestria that viewers were introduced to in 2010.” Each 11-minute episode features a more playful tone, fresh character designs inspired by Japanese Chibi-style animation and revamped storylines that explore the funny side of friendship. The original Friendship Is Magicvoice cast reprises their roles here.
Horse Racing: Breeders’ Cup Longines Classic
NBC, 2:30pm Live EST
One of the premier events in horse racing, the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Longines Classic takes place at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky. Likely contenders include Belmont winner Tiz the Law, Kentucky Derby winner Authentic and Preakness-winning filly Swiss Skydiver.
College Football
CBS & NBC, beginning at 3:30pm Live EST
The great SEC rivalry continues on CBS as the Florida Gators face the Georgia Bulldogs on neutral turf at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Then a big primetime showdown on NBC has quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading the Clemson Tigers against quarterback Ian Book and the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Manhunt: Deadly Games
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
The Manhunt: Deadly Gamesseason wraps up with the episodes “Don’t Tread on Me” and “Open Season,” in which Brennan (Gethin Anthony) and Embry (Arliss Howard) appeal to a powerful local militia leader, Eric (Jack Huston) is brought to justice, and Richard (Cameron Britton) is exonerated.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions
HBO, 8pm EST
With the planned live event not possible due to COVID-19, this special will honor inductees Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, and the Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees Jon Kandau and Irving Azoff.
A Welcome Home Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
In this good-message film, Chloe (Jana Kramer) gets paired up with Michael (Brandon Quinn), a vet who recently returned home, for her town’s Army toy drive for Christmas. The couple soon discover that the greatest gift this season has been each other’s company.
Directed by Richard Lester
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Director Richard Lester is American, but some viewers of his films may have thought of him as British, given that his career has been based in the United Kingdom and he is known for directing works that often have a British sensibility in terms of the sort of silly fun they feature. His most notable film in that respect kicks off this evening’s three-film salute to the director — A Hard Day’s Night(1964), the wildly entertaining musical comedy that was the Beatles’ first movie and remains as influential among music films as the Fab Four themselves have been on music, thanks to Lester’s creative directorial hand. After that, watch Lester’s directorial debut with another musical comedy, It’s Trad, Dad!(1962), before the evening concludes with the director’s Palme d’Or-winning 1965 comedy The Knack … and How to Get It, which helped establish iconic images people still have of swinging 1960s London.
The Cult of the Family
Starz, 8:30pm EST, New Miniseries!
“The Family” is Australia’s most notorious cult. Cult members believed in raising superior children who would save the world after Armageddon. In 1987, a teenage girl escapes a lakeside compound and goes to the police, asking them to rescue her siblings, who turn out to be bleached-blond members of the cult.
Ghost Nation: “Evil in the Attic”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti return to Glen Spey, New York, home of the historic — and historically haunted — Burn Brae Mansion. The property owners have called the team back to investigate the recent spike in paranormal activity, which they believe might be caused by a sealed-off room discovered in the attic. Now, UPRO is going to break down the wall and see what secrets lurk inside.
The Christmas Ring
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm EST, Original Film!
A reporter (Nazneen Contractor) searches for the love story behind an antique engagement ring. With the help of the ring’s owner’s grandson (David Alpay), they learn the legacy his grandparents left behind.
Destination Fear: “Randolph County Infirmary”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
The team pulls up to the Indiana infirmary where something terrorized Tanner five years ago. They cross the threshold again, armed with horrifying new details about that nightmarish experience.
Saturday Night Live
NBC, 11:25pm Live EST
SNL continues its unprecedented run of original episodes with its sixth consecutive new episode of Season 46 tonight. The host and musical guest had not been announced at presstime.
