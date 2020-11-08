TV Best Bets for November 8

Moonbase 8
Showtime, 11pm EST, New Series!
In this new six-part comedy series, John C. Reilly, Fred Armisen and Tim Heidecker play three unlikely astronauts who have ambitions of going to the moon, but are instead toiling away in isolation at a simulated moon habitat in the Arizona desert. NFL player Travis Kelce guest-stars in the premiere episode “Dry,” which involves a critically low water supply at the base.
NASCAR Cup Series: Championship 4
NBC, 3pm Live EST
The four remaining drivers eligible for the NASCAR Cup Series season championship duke it out at Phoenix Raceway, with the best finisher among them claiming the title.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Music Power Couples”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
It’s a star-studded date night as this episode of the countdown series looks at the greatest couples in music history.
Pandora: “Pay in Blood”
The CW, 8pm EST
Xander (Oliver Dench), Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) and Jett (Akshay Kumar) help defend a mining colony in the Outer Rim that is under constant siege from Sumi Pirates. Meanwhile, back at the Academy, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) is recruited by Osborn (Noah Huntley) for a secret mission.
The Simpsons: “The 7 Beer Itch”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “The 7 Beer Itch,” Homer (voice of Dan Castellaneta) falls under the spell of a British femme fatale (guest voice of Olivia Colman).
Christmas With the Darlings
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When an assistant (Katrina Law, Arrow) gives her final notice, she is drawn into helping the charming younger brother (Carlo Marks, Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday) of her wealthy boss as he looks after his orphaned nieces and nephew through Christmas.
Renovation, Inc.: “A Helping Hand”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Bryan and Sarah finish one of their biggest renovations to date, and Sarah brings her daughter Charlotte to help at one of their sites where they get a surprise visit from the client.
A Very Charming Christmas Town
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
City girl and travel and lifestyle blogger Aubrey Lang (Natalie Hall) goes to the little town of Solvang for her next holiday vlog piece after it’s voted Most Christmassy Town in the USA. There, an unlikely pairing with a local community coordinator (Jon Prescott) presents all sorts of mixed feelings.
The Trouble With Maggie Cole
PBS, 8pm EST
As Maggie continues to seek amends with her neighbors, she makes a horrifying discovery in a confrontation with Roxanna. Gambling debts plague Alex, and the community’s continued pressure on Peter threatens his job and family.
Remake & Original
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s back-to-back lineup of two films spotlights first a remake, and then the original film on which it was based. The remake is The Shakiest Gun in the West(1968), a comedy/Western starring Don Knotts as cowardly city-slicker dentist Dr. Jesse W. Heywood, who moves to a frontier town to practice his profession. While there, he inadvertently (and wrongly) develops a reputation as a fierce gunfighter, leading him into increasingly dangerous (and funny) situations and showdowns. This film was a remake of tonight’s second movie, The Paleface(1948), which has a similar premise and stars Bob Hope as traveling dentist Peter “Painless” Potter and Jane Russell as Calamity Jane. Here, Hope also memorably performs the Oscar-winning song “Buttons and Bows.”
Rock Legends: “Soul R&B”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Soul/R&B icons Gladys Knight and the Pips, the Four Tops and Jimmy Ruffin are the subjects of tonight’s episode.
NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS, 8:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 12 premiere episode “The Bear,” a Russian bomber flying over the U.S. goes missing, sending Sam (LL Cool J) and Callen (Chris O’Donnell) on a mission to track it down and secure its weapons and intel.
Bless the Harts: “Pound Pinchers”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) becomes the night manager at the Last Supper, and Betty and Brenda (voices of Maya Rudolph and Fortune Feimster) use a Pound Pinchers meeting to practice their comedy routine, in the new episode “Pound Pinchers.”
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Portu-Girl-Bye”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The ladies head to Madeira, Portugal, for some fun and sun, but the distance proves to be too much for Ashley. Karen questions Gizelle’s relationship with Jamal, causing a heated discussion on whether or not Gizelle’s relationship is even real. Things get interesting when Robyn sides with Karen against her fellow green-eyed bandit — causing the two besties to be at odds.
Bob’s Burgers: “Fast Time Capsules at Wagstaff School”
FOX, 9pm EST
Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) is put in charge of the Wagstaff School time capsule project, but she makes an enemy when she rejects a submission in the new episode “Fast Time Capsules at Wagstaff School.”
Killer in Question: “The Girl in the Lake”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
In 1987, 11-year-old Teresa McAbee’s body is found face down in a lake in Mascotte, Florida. Before he even leaves the scene, the lead sheriff’s investigator is convinced he has a suspect — a local rookie cop named James Duckett. The Mascotte police chief maintains Duckett’s innocence, but over the next couple of months, the investigator’s clues fall in place, and Duckett is sentenced to death. But 15 years later, a retired homicide detective contacts Duckett on death row. He uncovers a trail of questionable evidence and disputed facts. Slowly, he becomes convinced that this man is innocent.
Rebuilding Paradise
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
On the morning of Nov. 8, 2018, a devastating firestorm engulfed the picturesque city of Paradise, California. By the time the Camp Fire was extinguished, it had killed 85 people, displaced 50,000 residents and destroyed 95% of local structures. It was the deadliest U.S. fire in 100 years — and the worst ever in California’s history. Ron Howard’s film is a moving story of resilience in the face of tragedy, as a community ravaged by disaster comes together to recover what was lost and begin the important task of rebuilding.
Roadkill
PBS, 9pm EST
Promoted to justice minister, Peter deals with a prison riot, an angry daughter and alarming contacts from a stranger. Meanwhile, an unknown threat looms abroad.
NCIS: New Orleans
CBS, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 7 of NCIS: New Orleanskicks off with a two-part premiere episode called “Something in the Air.” Tammy (Vanessa Ferlito) and Carter (Charles Michael Davis) investigate a suspicious death aboard a humanitarian ship offshore, where they learn that some of the crew are infected with COVID-19.
Family Guy: “La Famiglia Guy”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) misinterprets his role as a godfather by becoming an actual gangster in the new episode “La Famiglia Guy.”
By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem
EPIX, 10pm EST, New Docuseries!
This four-part docuseries is inspired by the music and subjects featured in Godfather of Harlem.It brings alive the dramatic true story of Harlem and its music during the 1960s and connects that history to the present moment. Combining interviews, archival footage, evocative imagery and key moments from the series itself, this documentary takes audiences on a musical journey that brings to life the excitement of Harlem and introduces the artists who dared to use their voices, instruments and lyrics to take a stand against oppression.
The Christmas Bow
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm EST, Original Film!
When an accident puts her music dreams on hold, a gifted violinist (Lucia Micarelli) reconnects with an old family friend (Michael Rady), who helps her heal and find love during the holidays.
COBRA
PBS, 10pm EST
As the crisis reaches a boiling point, Fraser and his team reach the endgame, while the prime minister and Anna are forced to fight for their political lives with Archie firing his first shots.
I Love a Mama’s Boy: “Don’t Leave Me This Way”
TLC, 10pm EST
Emily reacts to Shekeb ditching her to tend to his mother. Stephanie finds herself struggling to win Liz's acceptance. Jason shares bad news with his mom.
Uncensored: “Hip Hop”
TV One, 10pm EST
Hip-hop is a cultural movement that incorporates different elements of art and one of the most popular genres of music. Its influence has shaped styles and entertainment, and continues to be a global phenomenon impacting old and new generations. This episode is a retrospective of some favorite hip-hop artists, such as Jermaine Dupri, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and many more.
