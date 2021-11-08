TV Best Bets for November 8

Call the Closer
HGTV, 10pm EST, New Series!
Real estate phenom Lauren Risley knows how to get results from the toughest and pickiest buyers. In Call the Closer, Lauren will help clients break through the barriers that are standing in the way of finding the right house. Then, alongside her talented team, she will guide them through a renovation that will give them the home of their dreams.
Dalgliesh: “The Black Tower”
Acorn TV
In the two-episode mystery “The Black Tower” (both episodes are available today), Dalgliesh (Bertie Carvel) is invited to Dorset by an old friend, only to discover that the man has recently died, as has a resident at Toynton Grange, a mysterious, nearby home for the disabled. Though technically off-duty, Dalgliesh wonders if there’s a connection between the deaths. After another suspicious death at the home, a vote is held on its future and Dalgliesh becomes convinced that the deaths are linked. But can he identify the murderer before they escape or kill again — or could he himself be next?
Manhunt: The Night Stalker
Acorn TV, Season Finale!
The team begins losing morale as it becomes unlikely that Minstead Man will appear again after such a close call. Will the surveillance be cut short before they can catch their culprit?
Best Shape of My Life
YouTube, New Series!
This emotionally packed six-part unscripted series peels back the curtain on what makes Will Smith truly tick, as the actor is pushed to his limits physically, mentally and emotionally. What starts as a docuseries about Smith’s desire to go from the “worst shape” of his life to a new movie-star body evolves into a deeper, darker and more profound journey into his psyche, with Smith finding himself questioning the very behaviors that have led to his success. Ultimately, it’s on this search where his healing can begin.
Copy That!
YouTube, New Series!
In this five-part competition comedy series, four popular YouTube creators, each with a different, incredible skill, will step out of their comfort zones and attempt to copy their fellow creators’ area of expertise. Sofie Dossi, Lisette aka Luhhsetty, Rosanna Pansino and Preston will demonstrate their gaming, cooking, dancing, or beauty and makeup mastery in a blur of action and charisma. Then, it is up to the other star creators to “copy that” and nail their own version. The other star creators will be in over their heads trying to create their own magic in a space they know little about.
Tug of Words
GSN, 4:30pm EST, New Series!
Ahmad Rashad hosts this game show from the producing team behind Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Two teams compete to correctly answer word-clue questions that involve changing a single letter in a word that appears on the board, and then pulling the flag on the “tug of war rope” to their side. With each round, an additional letter is added, and the team with the flag on their side after three rounds wins the game, qualifying them for the bonus round and a chance to compete for $10,000.
All American: “All I Need”
The CW, 8pm EST
With Spencer (Daniel Ezra) having to make yet another big decision, he chooses to spend time with the most important people in his life. Olivia (Samantha Logan) tries to balance her desire for intimacy with the commitment she made with herself regarding her sobriety. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is worried about his recruitment possibilities and turns to Billy (Taye Diggs) for advice. Meanwhile, Grace (Karimah Westbrook) is fed up with Billy’s behavior and decides to confront him.
NFL Football: Chicago at Pittsburgh
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears visit Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field to battle Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers on Monday Night Football.
NBA Basketball
NBA TV, beginning at 8pm Live EST
An NBA TV twin bill opens with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets at Chicago’s United Center for a matchup against Lonzo Ball and the Bulls. After that game, LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to face LeBron James and the Lakers.
The Voice: “Top 20 Live Playoffs”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The playoffs of the singing competition series begin tonight, with live performances from the Top 20 finalists.
Antiques Roadshow: “True Colors”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Feast your eyes on a rainbow of Antiques Roadshow’s most colorful treasures, including a $100,000 find.
TCM Spotlight: Dance Numbers
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
More terrific dance numbers can be enjoyed in tonight’s lineup of movie musicals featuring classic choreography. Up first is the Oscar-nominated romantic comedy The Band Wagon (1953), starring two of the most famous big-screen dancers of all time — Fred Astaire and Cyd Charisse — who perform musical numbers choreographed by Michael Kidd and set to classic songs like “Dancing in the Dark,” “You and the Night and the Music” and “That’s Entertainment!” Kidd also choreographed tonight’s next classic, the Oscar-winning Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) — ingeniously creating memorable dance numbers out of activities taking place in the story’s frontier setting, like barn-raising and wood-chopping. Howard Keel and Jane Powell lead the cast. The next film is the Oscar-nominated Guys and Dolls (1955), starring Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons and Frank Sinatra, and it, too, boasts Kidd as its choreographer (he had also staged the dances in the original Broadway production). The evening concludes with two iconic musicals from the 1930s choreographed by Busby Berkeley: the Oscar-nominated 42nd Street (1933) and the Oscar-winning Gold Diggers of 1935 (1935), also directed by Berkeley and featuring the famous “Lullaby of Broadway” production number. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Below Deck: “Bourbon Buffoonery”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The interior crew’s attempts to up their housekeeping game sink when the yacht’s next charter brings heavy partyers.
The Big Leap: “Big Dumb Life”
FOX, 9pm EST
Wayne (Kevin Daniels) decides to hold an old-fashioned lockdown to bring everyone together in the new episode “Big Dumb Life.”
Unraveled: The Long Island Serial Killer
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
This is the linear Investigation Discovery premiere of this documentary that began streaming on discovery+ earlier this year. The two-hour special is a companion documentary to the true-crime case chronicled in the new Unraveled podcast that launched in January. The podcast’s first season delved into the police corruption, sexual misconduct and coverups at the highest levels of the Suffolk County Police Department that hampered the investigation into a serial killer who stalked Long Island about a decade ago.
NCIS: Hawai‘i: “Rescuers”
CBS, 10pm EST
Jane (Vanessa Lachey) and the team investigate the murder of a petty officer while protecting the victim’s friend and colleague in the new episode “Rescuers.”
Independent Lens: “Ferguson Rises”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
A recipient of the Tribeca Film Festival Audience Award, Mobolaji Olambiwonnu’s documentary explores the protests following the 2014 killing of Michael Brown Jr., a young Black man, by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. The film uses the voices of a diverse community: from residents and police officers to business owners and activists who took to the streets for a record 400 days straight. This chorus of perspectives is interwoven with the experience of the victim’s father, Michael Brown Sr., and his journey through grief after the death of his son.