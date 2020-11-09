TV Best Bets for November 9

Industry
HBO, 10pm EST, New Series!
From first-time creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, this drama follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading international investment bank in London. Fueled by ambition, youth, romance and drugs, the series examines issues of gender, race, class and privilege in the workplace as five impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sensory blitz of the trading floor, where meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king.
Undercover
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The international crime drama about undercover agents trying to take down a drug kingpin returns for Season 2.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Peter (Wes Ramsey) is anxious for an update. Chase (Josh Swickard) visits the chapel to pray. Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) meets with Martin (Michael E. Knight). Julian (William deVry) admits he wasn’t entirely honest. Portia (Brook Kerr) treats Trina (Sydney Mikayla) with a new phone.
NFL Football: New England at N.Y. Jets
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Julian Edelman and the New England Patriots head to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for an AFC East rivalry game vs. the N.Y. Jets.
L.A.’s Finest: “Book of Secrets”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Book of Secrets,” Syd (Gabrielle Union) deals with a family crisis and McKenna (Jessica Alba) must make a choice between her past and her future.
Miss USA
FYI, 8pm EST
Blue suede shoes are optional when the 69th annual Miss USA pageant, delayed from spring due to COVID-19, takes place live from Graceland. According to Miss Universe Organization president Paula M. Shugart, the event will capitalize on the “unique history” of Elvis Presley’s Memphis mansion — and we very much hope to see the 51 contestants (50 states plus the District of Columbia) in the King’s famed Jungle Room! The women are judged in swimsuits, evening gowns and interviews. “We have biochemists, teachers and healthcare workers — all wanting to make a difference,” Shugart says. One change: Reigning Miss USA Cheslie Kryst will not literally pass her crown along to her successor. Shugart reveals there is a new Mouawad-designed crown, which will “be handled with sanitized hands and gloves.”
The Voice: “The Battles Premiere”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Battle Rounds begin as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Leon Bridges (Team Kelly), Miguel (Team Legend), Kane Brown (Team Blake) and Julia Michaels (Team Gwen) to prepare their artists for a dueling duet. After the vocal faceoff, each coach must choose which artist from their team is the strongest to move forward to the Knockout Rounds. Each coach has one steal and one save — their saved artist will enter into a Four-Way Knockout. The Battles continue with Part 2 tomorrow night.
Star of the Month: Shelley Winters: “Lovelorn Lady”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s lineup of Shelley Winters classics features films in which the actress portrayed women involved with unrequited love, or even romances with tragic endings. First up, Winters plays the mother of the title character in Stanley Kubrick’s 1962 comedy/drama Lolita, for which Winters received a Best Actress Golden Globe nomination. Winters received a Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama Golden Globe nomination in the first year that category was set apart from Comedy for her performance in this evening’s next film, the 1951 drama A Place in the Sun, for which she also received her first Oscar nomination, for Best Actress. Later tonight, Winters stars with Sidney Poitier in a drama that won her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar, A Patch of Blue(1965), then costars in the Paul Newman-led mystery film Harper(1966).
Below Deck: “There’s No Crying in Yachting”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The sudden departure of one of his teammates leaves Shane struggling to adapt to the unforeseen responsibilities on deck. Coming off her clash with Francesca, Izzy begins to question if the interior satisfies her dream of being at sea. While dealing with demanding guests, Rachel lets her emotions get the best of her, and Francesca loses her composure in front of Captain Lee. Meanwhile, James gets caught in the middle of an explosive guest argument.
Filthy Rich: “2 Corinthians 3:17”
FOX, 9pm EST
Ginger (Melia Kreiling) decides to help Rose (Aubrey Dollar) put on a fashion show to unveil her new collection in the new episode “2 Corinthians 3:17.”
Bargain Mansions: “Soffit Saga”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Tamara Day renovates a 1979 house with a confusing style. Through elements like shiplap and brass, Tamara reveals the home’s mid-century modern design. She removes soffits in the living room and kitchen that disrupt sight lines plus the dining room wall gets a sleek tile update. Next, Tamara updates the main suite with a ceiling trim treatment and converts the overgrown courtyard into a tranquil spot complete with a pergola.
Twisted Sisters: “Smoky Mountain Murder”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Denice and Aaron Smith appear to be the perfect loving couple until Denice’s infidelity crumbles the marriage. The divorce proceedings are bitter, and Aaron is awarded custody of the children. Not long after, Aaron is found dead in what appears to be a robbery gone wrong. The kids are missing, as is Denice. After a massive manhunt, investigators find the kids safe and sound, with Denice. But there is more to the story than meets the eye.
Not Carol
Starz, 9pm EST
This documentary about postpartum psychosis follows the story of Carol Coronado, who, in the midst of a postpartum psychotic breakdown in 2014, murdered her three children —a crime for which she is currently serving a life term in prison.
The Good Doctor: “Frontline Part 2”
ABC, 10pm EST
Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Marcus Andrews determine that their patient has been infected with COVID-19. As they struggle to understand and get ahead of a constantly evolving virus, Shaun has a hard time balancing his fears and concerns about potentially jeopardizing Lea’s health and wanting to be with the woman he loves.
Til Death Do Us Part
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series about love stories twisted by rage, obsession and paranoia returns for Season 2. The season premiere episode looks at the case of Steven and Michelle Gibson, who appear to be happily married with four children, and have a fun and adventurous life together. But the couple is harboring a dark secret — one that will tear the family apart.
Weakest Link: “Whose Smartphone Wishes It Had a Smarter Owner?”
NBC, 10pm EST
Jane Lynch hosts a new episode of this revival of the international game show phenomenon. Eight strangers work as a team to play a high-stakes game of trivia. They turn on each other to eliminate the weakest in hopes of winning up to a $1 million prize.
Doomsday Caught on Camera: “Avalanche Attack and More”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
A killer avalanche leaves three friends fighting for their lives at a ski resort; an out-of-this-world dust storm swallows an entire city in an instant; and a landslide rips away massive chunks of earth from a Norwegian shoreline.
