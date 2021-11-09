TV Best Bets for November 9

Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman
History, 10pm EST, New Series!
Morgan Freeman hosts this eight-episode documentary series examining some of history’s most famous, daring prison escapes. Through dramatic re-creations, dynamic storytelling and cutting-edge visual effects, see how inmates broke out of Alcatraz, Dannemora, the World War II POW camp that inspired The Great Escape and more.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks run the floor with Joel Embiid and the 76ers in Philadelphia. The second game on TNT has Damian Lillard leading the Portland Trail Blazers into Los Angeles for a matchup against Paul George and the Clippers.
FBI: “Allegiance”
CBS, 8pm EST
The team must track down a shooter targeting NYPD detectives from the same precinct and unit in the new episode “Allegiance.”
Supergirl
The CW, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
In the first hour of the two-part series finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the super friends take drastic action after a loved one is kidnapped by Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer), and an unlikely ally steps in to help the team. In the final hour, Supergirl is joined by familiar faces from the past to help her stop Lex and Nyxly for good. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) prepare to walk down the aisle. Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan and Chris Wood return for the series finale.
The Voice: “Live Top 20 Eliminations”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Find out which of the Top 20 finalists were eliminated in the first round of this season’s live playoffs.
Queen Bees
Showtime, 8pm EST
Independent senior Helen (Ellen Burstyn) nearly causes a cane mutiny by getting on the bad side of her retirement community’s clique (“like mean girls, but with medical alert bracelets”). She comes to fit in just in time to get the right advice about a man of a certain advanced age (James Caan) in this 2021 romantic comedy.
TCM Special Theme: New Waves Around the World: “Australian New Wave”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s final Tuesday night look at new wave cinematic movements around the world on Turner Classic Movies features films from Down Under. The 1970s through the late ’80s was a time of great resurgence in popularity worldwide for the Australian film industry, after its decline starting in the 1940s. Through funding from the Australian government, the film industry in the country was saved. Nearly 400 films were made during this time, and many of them had a tendency toward featuring violence, which made American audiences compare it to Hollywood movies made at the same time. Productions from the Australian New Wave that TCM will be featuring tonight, in order, are: the 1971 adventure drama Walkabout, directed by Nicolas Roeg (also the cinematographer), who was nominated for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival; Peter Weir’s 1977 mystery The Last Wave, starring Richard Chamberlain; the 1979 drama My Brilliant Career, directed by Gillian Armstrong and starring Sam Neill and Judy Davis in her second feature-film role, for which she won Best Actress and Most Outstanding Newcomer at the BAFTA Awards; Weir’s 1982 war drama The Year of Living Dangerously, starring Mel Gibson, Sigourney Weaver and Linda Hunt, winner of the Best Supporting Actress Oscar; writer/director Jane Campion’s feature-film debut, the 1989 drama Sweetie, winner of Best Original Screenplay at the Australian Film Institute for Gerard Lee and Campion; and Weir’s atmospheric 1975 mystery Picnic at Hanging Rock, nominated for three BAFTA Awards and winner of Best Cinematography for Russell Boyd. — Evan McLean
FBI: International: “The Secrets She Knows”
CBS, 9pm EST
As the Fly Team searches for a seemingly abducted U.S. intelligence negotiator who holds nuclear secrets, Forrester (Luke Kleintank) sees parallels to the years-earlier disappearance of his mother, a disgraced foreign service officer.
Our Kind of People: “For Colored Boys ...”
FOX, 9pm EST
Teddy (Joe Morton) tries to make right with Angela (Yaya DaCosta) in the new episode “For Colored Boys ... .”
Dear Rider
HBO, 9pm EST
An inspirational look at the late Jake Burton Carpenter, beloved “godfather of snowboarding” and 1977 founder of Burton Snowboards (in a Vermont barn!).
La Brea: “The Storm”
NBC, 9pm EST
When a chaotic superstorm hits the clearing, a structural collapse puts Marybeth (Karina Logue) and Lucas’ (Josh McKenzie) lives in danger, and Eve (Natalie Zea), still at odds with everyone, tries to make amends by leading the efforts to dig them out. Meanwhile, Gavin (Eoin Macken) embarks on a journey into his past.
American Veteran: “The Return”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Hollywood war stories may end with the hero’s triumphant return, but in reality, the road back to civilian life is often less certain. For some, there were ticker-tape parades; for others, protests, anger and silence. In this episode hosted by Vietnam War veteran (National Guard) and Native American (Cherokee) activist Wes Studi, some veterans recall the confidence they brought home, while others remember thinking, “What am I going to do now?”
Little People, Big World: Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After
TLC, 9pm EST
Fans of Little People, Big World will see Amy Roloff marry her fiancé, Chris Marek, in this new special that pulls back the veil on the weeks leading up to the big day, from food tastings to farm renovations to decor decisions, culminating with the highly anticipated wedding.
FBI: Most Wanted: “Lovesick”
CBS, 10pm EST
The team attempts to hunt down a family annihilator before he continues his murder spree in the new episode “Lovesick.”
Queens: “Ain’t No Sunshine”
ABC, 10pm EST
Brianna faces some unexpected emotions and circumstances in her home life, but she finds support among her Queens. Meanwhile, Jill continues to struggle with her romantic relationships, and Naomi grapples with the truth behind the identity of JoJo’s father. Musical performances include “Love Still Finds Us” by Naturi Naughton and “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Brandy.
Impeachment: American Crime Story
FX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In the season finale episode “The Wilderness,” the Starr Report is released, the president (Clive Owen) is impeached, Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) faces the consequences of her decisions and Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) considers how to move on with her life.
Real PD: Kansas City
Investigation Discovery, 10pm; also streams on discovery+ EST, New Series!
This hard-hitting docuseries goes behind the scenes, round-the-clock, with Kansas City, Kansas, police detectives, capturing the real-life drama of police investigations in America’s heartland. In tonight’s series premiere episode, “They Shot Him Good,” a brutal murder rocks a close-knit trailer park community. With a 19-year-old female on the run, detectives begin to suspect that a family fight may have taken a deadly turn.
New Amsterdam: “Paid in Full”
NBC, 10pm EST
Max (Ryan Eggold) is faced with a wrenching decision when New Amsterdam falls prey to a massive ransomware attack.
Frontline: “Pandora Papers”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
Frontline airs a new investigation, with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), into the global entanglement of political power and secretive offshore finance and how U.S. trusts are sheltering millions in controversial assets, as drawn from a trove of nearly 12 million confidential documents for a multiplatform project known as the “Pandora Papers.”
Chucky: “Little Little Lies”
Syfy and USA Network, 10pm EST
Chucky has a new playmate! Jennifer Tilly from the Child’s Play movies is back as Tiffany Valentine, the bonkers girlfriend of the serial killer who’s possessed the demon doll.