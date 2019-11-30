Christmas in Rome
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Lacey Chabert stars as an American tour guide in Rome who agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman (Sam Page) about Rome at Christmastime. In the process, both discover that Rome is where the heart is.
College Football
CBS & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live EST
Two of Saturday’s marquee college football clashes are the classic Big Ten matchup between Ohio State and Michigan (FOX) in Ann Arbor and the Iron Bowl with Alabama at Auburn (CBS).
Robbie the Reindeer
CBS, 8pm EST
CBS airs two Robbie the Reindeer animated holiday specials tonight, beginning with “Hooves of Fire,” in which Robbie (voice of Ben Stiller) competes against Blitzen (voice of Hugh Grant) in the Reindeer Races for a position on Santa’s sleigh team. Then in “Legend of the Lost Tribe,” Robbie must stop Blitzen from creating a Reindeer World theme park.
Merry Liddle Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
In a film inspired by her own recent Christmas catastrophe, Kelly Rowland stars as Jacquie, a successful, super-together, single tech entrepreneur whose messy family descends on her gleaming new dream home for the holidays. Christmas traditions collide and family drama ensues as she struggles to keep her house together in time for a glossy video shoot of “the perfect Christmas.”
It’s a Wonderful Life
NBC, 8pm EST
NBC again airs Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 holiday classic. Jimmy Stewart stars as George Bailey, a discouraged and despairing building-and-loan manager who contemplates suicide before a guardian angel named Clarence (Henry Travers) intervenes and allows him to see what George’s small town of Bedford Falls would be without him — and all that is right in his world. Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore also star. The movie will be re-broadcast on Christmas Eve.
The Story of Santa Claus
CBS, 9pm EST
This animated musical holiday special features the voices of Ed Asner, Betty White and Tim Curry, and revolves around a gentle toymaker whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas.