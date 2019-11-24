Christmas 9 to 5
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Jennifer (Tiya Sircar) is a tough crime beat reporter who gets the assignment of her life: to find the true meaning of Christmas. When she goes undercover in a department store as a 9-to-5 sales clerk from Black Friday to Christmas Eve, she finds her true calling and meets the man of her dreams. It’s a Christmas she will never forget. George Wendt also stars.
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix Series: NHK Trophy
NBC, 4pm EST
The ISU Grand Prix Series comes to Sapporo, Japan, for the NHK Trophy as the world’s best figure skaters and ice dancers compete for a spot in the final next month in Italy.
A Christmas Recipe for Romance
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
When a prestigious food festival and cooking competition comes to her small town, Abby (Madeline Leon) hopes the increase in reservations will be enough to save her family’s struggling inn. A dash of Christmas magic lands a well-known and slightly disgraced celebrity chef on her doorstep, and Abby sees a chance to not only save her business, but also help him regain his reputation.
2019 American Music Awards
ABC, 8pm Live EST
Airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the AMAs is the largest fan-voted awards show in the world and will recognize the most popular artists and albums of 2019.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “Love, Marriage, and Sour Peaches”
Bravo, 8pm EST
On top of the float for WorldPride, Cynthia and Nene come face-to-face for the first time since their fallout last year. Porsha grasps the reality that Dennis was unfaithful and plans for her future as a single, working mom. Kenya is forced to acknowledge the growing divide in her long-distance marriage.
God Friended Me: “Prophet & Loss”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Prophet & Loss,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) gets the name of Cara’s (Violett Beane) stepfather (guest star Tom Everett Scott), and they learn that he is potentially involved with an insider trading scheme.
The Simpsons: “Thanksgiving of Horror”
FOX, 8pm EST
In a special Thanksgiving edition of “Treehouse of Horror,” the Simpsons are forced to face various Thanksgiving nightmares, including the first Thanksgiving, an AI mishap and a dangerous space mission complicated by a sentient cranberry sauce. Werner Herzog provides a guest voice in the new episode “Thanksgiving of Horror.”
Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
In the follow-up to 2017’s A Gift to Remember, Ali Liebert and Peter Porte reprise their roles as Darcy and Aiden. Now celebrating their second Christmas together, the couple face an unexpected guest, and a fight to save a beloved community center unites everyone for an unforgettable holiday. Tina Lifford also stars.
NFL Football: Green Bay at San Francisco
NBC, 8:15pm Live EST
Two of the NFC’s top teams meet on Sunday Night Football as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) are at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., to face Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (9-1).
Bless the Harts: “Mega-Lo-Memories”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
When the Harts want to continue their Thanksgiving tradition of Black Friday shopping instead of eating a meal as a family, Violet (Jillian Bell) tries to show them the error of their ways. Mary Steenburgen provides a guest voice in the new episode “Mega-Lo-Memories.”
The Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm EST, Midseason Finale!
It’s not always sunnier by the seashore, and no one gets that more than the residents of Oceanside. While a fight breaks out in the female community, our favorite Alexandrians are racing toward a high-stakes mission at this midpoint in the zombie drama’s 10th season.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Kill Beale: Vol. 1”
CBS, 9pm EST
Beale (Barrett Foa) is kidnapped in San Francisco while on a clandestine mission in the new episode “Kill Beale: Vol. 1.”
Bob’s Burgers: “Now We’re Not Cooking With Gas”
FOX, 9pm EST
Bob (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) is determined to do whatever it takes to cook a heritage turkey after the gas goes out on Thanksgiving in the new episode “Now We’re Not Cooking With Gas.”
Our Christmas Love Song
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
When country star Melody Jones (Alicia Witt) is accused of plagiarizing, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame (Brendan Hines).
The Chaperone
PBS, 9pm EST
Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) has a thing for the Jazz Age. In The Chaperone, a fictionalized tale “inspired by true events,” we meet Louise (Haley Lu Richardson) as a teen who’s desperate to escape her parochial Wichita, Kan., upbringing when invited to study dance in New York City. But this is 1922, and even a would-be bohemian must have a chaperone. Enter Norma Carlisle, played with moving and pained subtlety by Downton alum Elizabeth McGovern. Norma has a secret agenda for the trip, going on a clandestine detective hunt, seeking answers about her own childhood spent in an orphanage.
GilMORE the Merrier
UPtv, 9pm EST
For 153 episodes and innumerable bad choices, fans of Gilmore Girls (starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel) can binge on the dramedy’s entire 2000-07 run — and realize their own families aren’t so bad after all.
Family Guy: “Shanksgiving”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
When Lois (voice of Alex Borstein) hosts a special Thanksgiving dinner for her family, Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) decides the best way to avoid it is to get arrested in the new episode “Shanksgiving.”
Madam Secretary: “Ships and Countries”
CBS, 10pm EST
When an American tech CEO goes missing in a foreign country, Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) navigates complicated diplomatic terrain to get him back without triggering a regional conflict in the new episode “Ships and Countries.”
Lost Secrets: “Doomsday Showdown”
Travel Channel, 11pm EST
When Justin Jampol is presented with a mysterious Cold War-era medal, his investigation proves that it was minted as a reward for an event that never happened — World War III. Could this prove that we were once on the brink of nuclear annihilation?