College Basketball: Utah Valley at Kentucky
ESPN2, 7pm Live EST
The Utah Valley Wolverines visit Rupp Arena in Lexington for a matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats.
NFL Football: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers (at Mexico City)
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
The Kansas City Chiefs duel with the L.A. Chargers in this Monday Night Football matchup at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
The Voice: “Live Top 13 Performances”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The top 13 artists perform live in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for America’s vote. This week’s theme is Dedications Week, so the artists will perform songs dedicated to someone special.
All Rise: “Maricela and the Desert”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Maricela and the Desert,” Lola (Simone Missick) and Emily (Jessica Camacho) find themselves on opposing sides when the key witness in a murder trial is the victim’s 11-year-old daughter.
Love It or List It
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Design pro Hilary Farr and real estate expert David Visentin try to sway more homeowners who are on the fence about moving. Tonight, Hilary aims to please by making over a cracked ceiling and closed-off rooms. David searches for an upgraded abode.
American Masters: “N. Scott Momaday: Words From a Bear”
PBS, 9pm EST
Pulitzer Prize-winning author and poet N. Scott Momaday is best known for House Made of Dawn. He is a formative voice of the Native American Renaissance in art and literature.
The Good Doctor: “Moonshot”
ABC, 10pm EST
Carly’s (Jasika Nicole) attempts at increasing her intimacy with Shaun (Freddie Highmore) are becoming more of a frustration than either of them expected. Meanwhile, Lim (Christina Chang) and Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) struggle in their relationship as they work to separate their work from their personal life.
Bluff City Law: “Ave Maria”
NBC, 10pm EST
Elijah (Jimmy Smits) and Sydney (Caitlin McGee) help a Catholic teacher who is fired from her school after undergoing IVF treatment. Anthony (Michael Luwoye) gets involved with Briana’s (MaameYaa Boafo) nephew when he is prohibited from competing on the high school wrestling team.
Blind Date
Bravo, 11:30pm EST, New Series!
In the age of social media, where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe left or right, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection — or perhaps just any connection — take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date. A nod to the original format with a modernized twist to match social media trends, each half-hour episode focuses on two couples of varying ethnicity, sexual orientation and age.