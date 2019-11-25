Wrap Battle
Freeform, 9pm EST, New Series!
This holiday competition series follows nine contestants as they battle for gift-wrapping supremacy and a $50,000 prize. Sheryl Underwood hosts the six-episode series — which airs two episodes back-to-back each week — with Carson Kressley, Wanda Wen and a special celebrity serving as judges.
College Basketball
ESPN2, beginning at 2:30pm Live EST
A full Monday of college basketball includes Dayton vs. Georgia, Michigan State vs. Virginia Tech and BYU vs. UCLA in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational; Richmond vs. Wisconsin in the Legends Classic; and Oklahoma vs. Stanford in the Hall of Fame Classic.
Dancing With the Stars
ABC, 8pm Live EST, Season Finale!
The winner of the show’s 28th season is crowned in tonight’s finale.
NFL Football: Baltimore at L.A. Rams
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Monday Night Football is in Los Angeles for this Week 12 matchup featuring Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens against Jared Goff and the Rams.
9-1-1: “Fallout”
FOX, 8pm EST
The first responders deal with debris from a meteor shower crashing into an apartment building and a deadly fire caused by a hazardous waste truck crash inside a tunnel in the new episode “Fallout.”
A Christmas Duet
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Chaley Rose and Rome Flynn star as Averie and Jesse, a former singing duo famous for their song “Wouldn’t Be Christmas.” Five years after they went their separate ways — romantically and professionally — chance, and inclement weather, reunites them for the holidays.
The Voice: “Live Top 11 Performances”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The top 11 artists perform live in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for America’s vote. This week’s theme is Fan Week. The artists will perform songs selected by fans who have submitted via the Suggest-A-Song feature in The Voice Official App.
Prodigal Son: “Pied-A-Terre”
FOX, 9pm EST
When Martin (Michael Sheen) is locked away in solitary confinement and the FBI takes over the Junkyard Killer case, Malcolm (Tom Payne) uses his spare time as an excuse to try out a “normal” lifestyle in the new episode “Pied-A-Terre.”
College Behind Bars
PBS, 9pm EST, New Series!
The four-part documentary film series, directed by award-winning filmmaker Lynn Novick, produced by Sarah Botstein and executive produced by Ken Burns, explores the transformative power of education through the eyes of incarcerated men and women trying to earn college degrees. The series was shot over four years in maximum and medium security prisons in New York, and examines our country’s role in providing rehabilitation for the over 2 million men and women living behind bars.
The Good Doctor: “Incomplete”
ABC, 10pm EST
Shaun (Freddie Highmore) is ready for the next step in his relationship with Carly (Jasika Nicole); however, he continues to struggle as they grow closer and more intimate, and he is dealt some troubling news about a deeply personal issue. Meanwhile, a young patient must decide on a treatment that could save her life or possibly destroy her marriage.
Bluff City Law: “Perfect Day”
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Sydney (Caitlin McGee) and Elijah (Jimmy Smits) race against the clock to get political asylum for a journalist whose life is at risk. Emerson (Stony Blyden) plans a Thanksgiving surprise for Elijah.