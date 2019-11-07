Young Sheldon: “A Parasol and a Hell of an Arm”
CBS, 8pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
A church carnival leads Missy (Raegan Revord) to try out for the baseball team. Craig T. Nelson guest-stars as Coach Dale in the new episode “A Parasol and a Hell of an Arm.”
Grey’s Anatomy: “Papa Don’t Preach”
ABC, 8pm EST
Catherine (Debbie Allen) is back in town and has no idea what’s been going on between Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary), while her relationship with Richard (James Pickens Jr.) has become distant. Maggie is shocked to learn about some of Richard’s relatives who are seeking help.
College Football: Temple at South Florida
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
The South Florida Bulls host this Thursday primetime game vs. the Temple Owls at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
NFL Football: L.A. Chargers at Oakland
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
This AFC West rivalry game has Philip Rivers and the L.A. Chargers in Oakland to face Derek Carr and the Raiders on Thursday Night Football.
Superstore: “Shoplifter Rehab”
NBC, 8pm EST
Amy (America Ferrera), Jonah (Ben Feldman) and Glenn (Mark McKinney) hatch a plan to make Amy look like a tough boss after she loses face in front of the district manager (Justina Machado). Dina (Lauren Ash) recruits Mateo (Nico Santos) to help her run Cloud 9’s shoplifter rehabilitation program — with a few of Dina’s personal tweaks.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 8pm Live EST
TNT’s NBA doubleheader has the Boston Celtics at the Charlotte Hornets, followed by the Portland Trail Blazers at the L.A. Clippers.
The Unicorn: “Three Men Out”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Three Men Out,” Forrest (Rob Corddry) and Ben (Omar Miller) decide to be “wing men” when Wade (Walton Goggins) visits a local hot spot to meet people instead of using a dating app.
Perfect Harmony: “Rivalry Week”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
After Pastor Magnus (John Carroll Lynch) invites the Second First Choir to perform at the Church of Perpetual Praise, Arthur (Bradley Whitford) resolves to sound better than ever to spite him. But when he adds a new singer to the choir — a woman from Ginny’s (Anna Camp) past — Ginny spirals over how to coexist with a choir member she hates.
Mom: “Wile E. Coyote and a Pretentious Douche”
CBS, 9pm EST
Christy (Anna Faris) tries to embrace positivity after having a meltdown. Guest star Rainn Wilson returns as Bonnie’s (Allison Janney) therapist in the new episode “Wile E. Coyote and a Pretentious Douche.”
A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Hotel manager Willow (Rachael Leigh Cook) returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. She must work with the inn’s current owner David (Benjamin Ayres), who wants to let go of the past.
The Good Place: “Help Is Other People”
NBC, 9pm EST
On the last day of the experiment, Chidi (William Jackson Harper) is faced with one final ethical dilemma.
Carol’s Second Act: “Game Changer”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
The hospital is abuzz when Carol (Patricia Heaton) is assigned to care for a star college football player with a broken rib in the new episode “Game Changer.”
Will & Grace: “With Enemies Like These”
NBC, 9:30pm EST
Will (Eric McCormack) discovers a way to finally get back at Jack (Sean Hayes) for years of relentlessly mocking his hairline. Grace (Debra Messing) is determined to prove to Mrs. Timmer (guest star Livia Treviño) she’s strong enough to handle the challenges of being a single mother. Karen (Megan Mullally) gets an invite to Stan’s old poker game and squares off against Stanley’s brother, Danley Walker (guest star Patton Oswalt).
Evil: “790”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “790,” the team is asked to assess the veracity of a local prophetess, Grace Ling (guest star Li Jun Li), and they are shaken when they see one of her visions come to life.
Law & Order: SVU: “Counselor, It’s Chinatown”
NBC, 10pm EST
The SVU joins an undercover task force in busting a human trafficking ring.