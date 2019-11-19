Star of the Month: Bette Davis
TCM, beginning at 6am EST
Bette Davis classics from the 1940s are spotlighted today, with titles including The Little Foxes (1941), The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942), Now, Voyager (1942), Mr. Skeffington (1945) and more.
The Conners: “Slappy Holidays”
ABC
Conner family tensions run higher than a thermometer in a Thanksgiving turkey on tonight’s episode, and Katey Sagal has a front-row seat as Louise, the La Casita Bonita manager who fancies widower Dan (John Goodman). She scores an invite to their holiday dinner — where Darlene (Sara Gilbert) continues to vote against the financial gamble of her sister, Becky (Lecy Goranson), and Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) reviving the Lanford Lunch Box restaurant.
NCIS: “Musical Chairs”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Musical Chairs,” the NCIS team investigates the murder of a musician in the Navy’s most elite band that performs at diplomatic events around the world.
The Resident: “Woman Down”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Woman Down,” one of Chastain Memorial Hospital’s own is brought into the emergency room with life-threatening injuries, and the staff rallies around each other to try to save her life.
The Voice: “Live Top 13 Eliminations”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
In the live results show, 10 artists will be revealed as safe by America's votes. The bottom three artists will then compete for the Instant Save and one artist will move on.
NHL Hockey
NBCSN, beginning at 8pm Live EST
Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning are in St. Louis to face off against Ryan O’Reilly and the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues, followed by Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in San Jose to clash with Logan Couture and the Sharks.
The Real Housewives of Orange County: “Viral Videos and Vendettas”
Bravo, 9pm EST
A video of Tamra listing rumors about Kelly goes viral, which causes Kelly to retaliate. While Shannon prepares for divorce court, Kelly makes contact with her mother and her brother for the first time in two years. Things get wild when Braunwyn throws a weaning party to celebrate the end of 19 years of breastfeeding.
FBI: “Codename: Ferdinand”
CBS
Who says you don’t get to know characters’ personal lives on procedurals? Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) finds herself revisiting the death of her reporter husband when investigating a similar scenario: A photographer is killed in a car crash that may or may not have been an accident.
Moonshiners
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 9 of the reality series returns to the most remote corners of Appalachia to follow America’s most daring outlaw distillers as they make authentic spirits and fight for their historic way of life.
Relatively Evil: “Blood Money”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
After years in foster care, 19-year-old Matthew Graville reunites with his long-lost biological brother, Jeffrey Voglesberg. Soon after Matthew becomes immersed in the family dynamics, cracks in the newly formed facade begin to appear. The ongoing rivalry and resentment lead to an unbelievable crime and coverup.
This Is Us: “So Long, Marianne”
NBC, 9pm EST
The Pearson family gathers for their first Thanksgiving at Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) Philadelphia townhouse.
black-ish: “O Mother Where Art Thou?”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
When Dre (Anthony Anderson) discovers that Lynette (guest star Loretta Devine) is an art aficionado like himself, the two quickly bond and become close, but he begins to feel guilty since he is spending more time with her than with Ruby (Jenifer Lewis). Meanwhile, Junior (Marcus Scribner) introduces Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) to virtual reality.
NCIS: New Orleans: “The Order of the Mongoose”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “The Order of the Mongoose,” Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich) calls the NCIS team to assist with a possible kidnapping case when a dignitary’s son he was assigned to protect disappears from a local concert venue.
Tosh.0
Comedy Central, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Daniel Tosh wraps up Season 11 of his irreverent series delving into all aspects of the internet.
New Amsterdam: “The Island”
NBC, 10pm EST
When an inmate comes in with an entirely preventable illness, Max (Ryan Eggold), Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) and Iggy (Tyler Labine) head directly to the source — Rikers Island. Meanwhile, Bloom (Janet Montgomery) struggles with her recovery, and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) gets news that could change his life.
Frontline: “For Sama”
PBS, 10pm EST
This is the astonishing personal story of a young Syrian mother’s perseverance through the siege of Aleppo. Told as a love letter from a mother to her daughter, the film explores the agonizing dilemma of whether to abandon Aleppo and the fight for freedom.
The Jim Jefferies Show
Comedy Central, 10:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Australian comedian and late-night host Jim Jefferies finishes Season 3 of his series that takes an unapologetic, honest and international approach to culture and politics.