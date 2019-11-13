The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park
AMC & SundanceTV, 9pm EST, New Miniseries!
This five-part, three-night docuseries (airing tonight through Friday) reexamines the infamous 1986 killing of Jennifer Levin at the hands of Robert Chambers and the ensuing trial that captivated New York City and the nation. Archival footage, interviews with people close to the events and reenactments help reveal what made the story unfold in the way that it did and the themes surrounding the case — including sexism, elitism and the role of tabloid media — that still impact our society today.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
NBA Western Conference contenders are in action tonight on ESPN as Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers visit James Harden and the Houston Rockets, and the Golden State Warriors are in Los Angeles to face the Lakers.
NHL Hockey
NBCSN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey features Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals in Philadelphia to face off against Travis Konecny and the Flyers, followed by Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks taking on Mark Stone and the Golden Knights in Las Vegas.
The 53rd Annual CMA Awards
ABC, 8pm Live EST
This year’s ceremony will celebrate legendary women in country music, hosted by Carrie Underwood along with two very special guest hosts — Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton — live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Riverdale: “Chapter Sixty-Three: Hereditary”
The CW, 8pm EST
As Archie (KJ Apa) struggles to keep the neighborhood kids away from Dodger’s (guest star Juan Riedinger) influence, he turns to an unexpected ally for help. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) uncovers a mystery surrounding the author of the Baxter Brothers books, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) about his past.
Chicago Med: “Too Close to the Sun”
NBC, 8pm EST
Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) gets unsettling news about a new friend and breaks protocol to support him. One of the doctors from the Med family is rushed into emergency surgery after a violent assault. A social media influencer lets his users vote on medical advice, forcing Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) to make a decision.
Nature: “Nature’s Biggest Beasts”
PBS, 8pm EST
Discover how nature’s biggest beasts, from a blue whale to an ostrich, conquer their environments.
Chicago Fire: “Seeing Is Believing”
NBC, 9pm EST
Severide (Taylor Kinney) begins his assignment at the Office of Fire Investigation and gets off on the wrong foot when, despite his orders, he reopens an old case. When the cause of an apartment fire hits close to home, Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is on a mission to get to the bottom of it. Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) finds herself burning the candle at both ends.
Chicago P.D.: “No Regrets”
NBC, 10pm EST
After injuring herself while pursuing a suspect, Burgess (Marina Squerciati) receives a shocking diagnosis. A homicide case turns into a missing-persons case, with a sinister twist. Voight (Jason Beghe) has to decide between justice and the letter of the law.
Life From Above: “Changing Planet”
PBS, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
Cameras in space show growing cities, disappearing forests and melting glaciers, but one country regenerated a landscape and helped save a chimpanzee family.