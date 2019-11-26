Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry
NBC, 9pm EST
Country music legend Dolly Parton performs at one of the most iconic stages in the world in this two-hour celebration of her 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Along with new interviews, Parton will perform some of her biggest hits in front of a live audience. Her superstar friends like Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Toby Keith, Hank Williams Jr. and more will be on hand to help her celebrate and to perform.
Star of the Month: Bette Davis
TCM, beginning at 6am EST
Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong salute to Bette Davis concludes today with several classics from the last four decades of her career, including All About Eve (1950), What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962), The Whales of August (1987) and more.
College Basketball
ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 2:30pm Live EST
A full day of college hoops early-season tournament action includes games from the Maui Jim Maui Invitational (ESPN & ESPN2), the Legends Classic (ESPN2), the Hall of Fame Classic (ESPN2) and the MGM Resorts Main Event (ESPN2).
NCIS: “IRL”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “IRL,” the NCIS team investigates a petty officer’s murder that was livestreamed on a popular gaming app.
The Flash: “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 1”
The CW, 8pm EST
As Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) stands on the threshold of his impending death in Crisis, his convictions are tested when the monstrous Dr. Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy) infects the Flash with a mysterious, hallucinogenic contagion. Meanwhile, reporter Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) uncovers a vast conspiracy.
The Resident: “Peking Duck Day”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Peking Duck Day,” Chastain Memorial Hospital’s ER is inundated with patients on Thanksgiving, “the most dangerous day of the year.”
Check Inn to Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Julia Crawley (Rachel Boston) and Ryan Mason (Wes Brown) must unite their families during Crestridge’s Centennial Christmas celebration to save their family inns from a chain resort. Richard Karn also stars.
The Voice: “Live Top 11 Eliminations”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
In the live results show, nine artists will be revealed as safe by America’s votes. The bottom two artists will then compete for the Instant Save, and one will be eliminated.
NHL Hockey: Dallas at Chicago
NBCSN, 8pm Live EST
Tyler Seguin leads the Dallas Stars into Chicago’s United Center to face off against Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks.
Empire: “Do You Remember Me”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Do You Remember Me,” Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) discovers an artist with raw talent that Lucious (Terrence Howard) dismissed years ago.
NCIS: New Orleans: “Convicted”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Convicted,” Eddie Barrett (returning guest star Eddie Cahill) provides an alibi witness, making Pride (Scott Bakula) and the team more determined than ever to find a break in the case and avenge Lasalle’s murder.