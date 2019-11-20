NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
The Golden State Warriors are on the road against the Dallas Mavericks in the first game of ESPN’s NBA doubleheader. In the second game, the Boston Celtics are in L.A. to face the Clippers.
Riverdale: “Chapter Sixty-Four: The Ice Storm”
The CW, 8pm EST
Archie’s (KJ Apa) plan to host a peaceful Thanksgiving dinner at the community center quickly gets derailed when some unexpected guests arrive. Stranded at Stonewall Prep by an ice storm, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) search for clues about a recent death on campus.
Chicago Med: “I Can’t Imagine the Future”
NBC, 8pm EST
April (Yaya DaCosta) receives unfortunate news that makes her question her future with Ethan (Brian Tee). Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) see tough times on the horizon. Natalie’s (Torrey DeVitto) memory from before the accident starts to return.
NHL Hockey: Washington at N.Y. Rangers
NBCSN, 8pm Live EST
NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey features the Washington Capitals in New York City’s Madison Square Garden to skate against the Rangers.
Nature: “Bears”
PBS, 8pm EST
Follow the adventures of bears across the globe, from the mighty grizzly to the bamboo-eating panda.
The Real Housewives of Dallas: “Babes in Thailand”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The Dallas ladies’ first day of the trip is jam-packed as they explore all Thailand has to offer. But it’s not all fun and leisure: LeeAnne and Kary remain at odds, and when D’Andra shows up to dinner wearing LeeAnne’s L’Infinity dress as a joke, LeeAnne thinks it’s no laughing matter.
SEAL Team: “The Ones You Can’t See”
CBS, 9pm EST
Bravo Team is on a mission to help the Secret Service prevent a sniper attack on U.S. dignitaries. But the brutal physical nature of the job may be catching up with team leader Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz), who contemplates surgery for an injury.
Holmes and Holmes
DIY Network, 9pm EST
Renovation pro Mike Holmes has some bad news for the homeowners of his latest project (otherwise knownas the Half Done House). During demolition, he found faulty electrical wiring, careless construction work and shoddy plumbing. More money down the drain?
Chicago Fire: “Best Friend Magic”
NBC, 9pm EST
An unexpected visit throws Casey (Jesse Spencer) for a loop. Severide (Taylor Kinney) sets out to exonerate a wrongly convicted arsonist. Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) pays the price for burning the candle at both ends. Cruz (Joe Minoso) goes on a mission to fix one of Otis’ (Yuri Sardarov) old toys.
Stumptown: “November Surprise”
ABC, 10pm EST
Antisocial private eye Dex (Cobie Smulders) has two goals in this episode of the action-packed freshman drama: dig up dirt on a politician by going undercover on his staff, and survive Friendsgiving at the bar Bad Alibi.
Back in the Game
CNBC, 10pm EST
Baseball great Alex Rodriguez rehabs the reputations and finances of the once-famous in this series. Tonight’s mentee: original American Idol cohost Brian Dunkleman.
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
FXX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The Paddy’s Pub gang ends Season 14 of the comedy with back-to-back episodes that go from a debate over women’s haircuts to a debate over why they play laser tag.
Chicago P.D.: “Absolution”
NBC, 10pm EST
In the fall finale, Halstead’s (Jesse Lee Soffer) secret, ongoing relationship with a woman connected to another case puts him in jeopardy.