Green Eggs and Ham
Netflix
Based on the beloved book by Dr. Seuss, this animated series follows opposites Guy and Sam as they venture out on a road trip to save an endangered animal from a far-off zoo. Along the way, they learn to try new things like hope, friendship and, of course, a certain delectable dish.
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays
Netflix
In Season 2, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith again judge festive treats baked by some favorite former competitors.
Let It Snow
Netflix
A group of high school seniors find their friendships and love lives colliding thanks to a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, an epic party and more. Notable stars include Joan Cusack and Kiernan Shipka.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
ABC, 8pm EST
In a tip of the Wildcat hat to fans of High School Musical, three television networks — ABC, Disney Channel and Freeform — will present the first episode of this upcoming Disney+ show for one night only.
Was I Really Kidnapped?
LMN, 8pm EST
Inspired by a true story. After suffering torment and abuse at the hands of her abductor, Elle (Michelle Mylett) is released on the side of the road with no explanation. Her boyfriend Billy (Jacob Blair) and sister Jen (Anna Hardwick) rush to her aid after she’s found, but the reunion is derailed by detectives who doubt her story, leading her to clear her name and identify her attacker. Kyle Buchanan also stars.
The Blacklist: “Dr. Lewis Powell”
NBC, 8pm EST
Red (James Spader) alerts the FBI to the suspicious death of a scientist specializing in artificial intelligence research. Meanwhile, Francesca Campbell (guest star Natalie Paul) further entangles herself in Red’s criminal activities.
Magnum P.I.: “The Man in the Secret Room”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “The Man in the Secret Room,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) investigates the death of a hotel guest who was thrown from her room’s balcony while working on a secret investigation of her own. Lee Majors guest stars in the new episode “The Man in the Secret Room,” which also features returning guest stars Corbin Bernsen and Larry Manetti.
Holiday for Heroes
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST
After exchanging long-distance letters for a year, a soldier and a woman meet in real life and try to decide if their friendship can exist off the page. Stars Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan and Patti Murin.
Great Performances: “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I”
PBS, 9pm EST
Kelli O’Hara and Ken Watanabe star in a Tony Award-winning revival of the beloved musical about a British schoolteacher instructing the royal children of the King of Siam.
College Basketball: Armed Forces Classic: Baylor vs. Washington
ESPN, 9:30pm Live EST
ESPN’s Armed Forces Classic celebrates Veterans Day weekend with this college basketball game in partnership with the U.S. military’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The game features the Baylor Bears vs. the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
Blue Bloods: “Higher Standards”
CBS, 10pm EST
Frank (Tom Selleck) and Jamie (Will Estes) are at odds over the public’s treatment of cops after rowdy teens pour water on two rookies in the new episode “Higher Standards.”
Gold Rush: White Water
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST
The Gold Rush spinoff returns for its third season, which finds the father-and-son team of Fred and Dustin Hurt splitting up and working on separate claims to double their chances of striking it rich. The race is on as they uncover more gold than any other season before.
In Search Of: “The Bermuda Triangle”
History, 10pm EST
In this episode, host Zachary Quinto enters the mysterious Bermuda Triangle by sea and by air and learns a shocking theory that could completely redraw the map of this infamous area that has seen numerous disasters and disappearances.
Long Lost Family: “Are They Looking for Me?”
TLC, 10pm EST
Hosts Chris Jacobs and Lisa Joyner join forces attempting to solve the childhood mystery of why a woman was separated from her birth family at the age of 2. The miraculous journey resolves multiple family mysteries and reveals the most unexpected guest at a family funeral.