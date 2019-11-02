Merry & Bright
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Jodie Sweetin and Andrew Walker star as Cate and Gabe, who work together to make a candy cane company profitable and find love during the holidays. Sharon Lawrence also stars.
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Holiday’s Unwrapped
Discovery Family Channel, 11:30am EST, Original Film!
In this hourlong adventure, Pinkie Pie braves an epic snowball fight to deliver a soufflé to Rarity and preserve an annual holiday tradition.
College Football
CBS & NBC, beginning at 2:30pm Live EST
The Virginia Tech Hokies head to iconic Notre Dame Stadium for a showdown with the Fighting Irish on NBC. Over on CBS, the Georgia Bulldogs, led by quarterback Jake Fromm, take on the Florida Gators in the classic SEC rivalry game in Jacksonville, Fla.
Christmas Reservations
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
It’s Christmas at the Treeline Ski Resort, where Holly (Melissa Joan Hart) is the event coordinator at her family’s lodge. But when her college sweetheart (Ricardo Chavira), now widowed with two children, checks in, Holly discovers she has her own reservations about life and love. Ted McGinley, Michael Gross and Markie Post also star.
Horse Racing: Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic
NBC, 8pm Live EST
With a disappointing Triple Crown season and the deaths of more than 30 horses at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., it’s been a rough year for horse racing. An exciting finish at the $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic tonight at Santa Anita might help heal the ailing sport.
Seven Worlds, One Planet
BBC America, 9pm EST, Sneak Preview!
BBC America launches its new programming initiative called Wonderstruck, devoting every Saturday to nature and wildlife documentaries. The launch includes a sneak peek at Seven Worlds, One Planet, the event series that will debut in early 2020.
Ghost Adventures: “Albion Castle”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Zak Bagans and the crew are in San Francisco investigating a mysterious castle built on top of sacred caverns said to be haunted by a female apparition. The current owners claim to be plagued by paranormal activity in almost every corner of the property.
Saturday Night Live: “Kristen Stewart”
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
Kristen Stewart, who stars in this month’s theatrical release Charlie’s Angels, makes her second appearance as SNL host. Tonight’s musical guest had not been announced at presstime.